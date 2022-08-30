ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angels Camp, CA

mymotherlode.com

Labor Day Weekend Events In The Mother Lode

There are several events planned for Labor Day Weekend. The Dodge Ridge Mountain Bike Park will be open over the extended Labor Day Weekend, September 3-5, 2022. Efforts are being made to get 1.5 miles of an Intermediate Technical trail open by tomorrow. Mountain Bike rental bikes are available at the park or standard pedal mountain bikes and class 1 e-bikes under 60 pounds are allowed. There will also be yoga classes, scenic chairlift rides, disc golf, the Base Camp Bar & Grill will be open with games available to play, and live music on Saturday and Sunday. Details are in the event listing here.
TWAIN HARTE, CA
Calaveras Enterprise

Calaveras High School valedictorian receives $20K Golden 1 scholarship

Garrett Hesser graduated at the top of his class at Calaveras High School in 2022, alongside his cousin Emma Alliende, who tied with him for the title of top valedictorian. Hesser was recently awarded a scholarship of $20,000, to be distributed over four years of his college education, from Golden 1 Credit Union, headquartered in Sacramento.
SAN ANDREAS, CA
Calaveras Enterprise

Multiple witnesses capture video footage of strange flying lights over San Andreas area

Multiple witnesses have reported seeing a strange flying object in the sky on the evening of Aug. 29 in the San Andreas area. Gus McGavern, who is doing a van trip around California, says he stopped in Calaveras County to visit a family friend, Elizabeth. While out on a hiking trip with friends, they noticed a strange green light hovering around the sky.
SAN ANDREAS, CA
Calaveras Enterprise

Annual cancer softball tournament returns Sept. 24

One of the biggest cancer benefits of the year is returning to Angels Camp. The Calaveras Cancer Support Group will host the 24th annual Co-Ed Softball Tournament Sept. 24 at Copello Park in Angels Camp. Each year the softball tournament raises thousands of dollars to help members of the Calaveras...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
calmatters.network

Amador Valley alum killed in car crash near Arnold

A Livermore man died in a solo-vehicle crash earlier this month while vacationing at his family cabin in the town of Arnold in Calaveras County. Jensen Ybarra, who grew up in Pleasanton and graduated from Amador Valley High School, was pronounced dead at the scene of the fiery nighttime crash on Aug. 15, according to the California Highway Patrol. He was 35.
LIVERMORE, CA
westsideconnect.com

A multitude of fun awaits at the 2022 Newman Fall Festival

The mercury may say otherwise, but Newman will be heralding the oncoming arrival of autumn this weekend with the Newman Fall Festival. The temperatures for the run of the festival are all expected to be over 100 degrees, with a high of 106 degrees on Saturday and 111 on Sunday.
NEWMAN, CA
KCRA.com

Elk Grove Unified parent claims son was hit by his coach

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A mother is demanding answers after she said her son was assaulted by a staff member at an Elk Grove-area high school. Petra Dates' son, MaLachie, is a junior at Florin High School in the Elk Grove Unified School District. She said last Tuesday, her son called her crying after his coach hit him in the head.
ELK GROVE, CA
Mountain Democrat

Anchored Eats: The floatin’ food boat

Craving a juicy burger fresh off the grill after carving up the wake on a balmy afternoon on the lake? If it’s Folsom Lake, just look for some tall flags and hungry boaters and you’ll probably find Anchored Eats — the area’s first floating food boat.
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Power Outage Impacts Parts Of Jamestown and Sonora

Update at 11:29am: PG&E reports that a majority of the 1,068 customers who lost power this morning in Jamestown and Sonora have been restored. There remain 208 without electricity. Full restoration is still anticipated by 2:45pm. Update at 11:14am: PG&E is providing some details about what led to 1,061 customers...
SONORA, CA
westsideconnect.com

Deputies shut down sideshow

More than 200 vehicles came out for an illegal sideshow at the former Crows Landing Naval Air Station, prompting a response from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, which sent vehicles fleeing in all directions. The impromptu gathering was broken up just before 7 p.m. Sunday, said Stanislaus County Sheriff’s...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Stockton homicide suspect arrested in Bay Area by Marshals

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police said a suspect was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on Aug. 11.  The suspect was identified as 43-year-old Leonard Allen Alexander. According to police, Alexander allegedly shot and killed a 23-year-old man near a Golden 1 Credit Union on Pacific Avenue.  Police said he was […]
STOCKTON, CA
mymotherlode.com

Mountains Lions Captured On Video In Sonora

Sonora, CA– A security camera captured a pair of Mountain Lions walking down a residential driveway. The location is on Highway 49 just past Columbia Way. This video footage has been submitted by Barbara Merline. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has released some tips for safely...
SONORA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Serious Injury Bicycle Accident on Yosemite Boulevard in Modesto

Officials in Modesto reported a serious injury bicycle crash on the morning of Monday, August 29, 2022. The cycling crash occurred around 11:00 a.m. on Yosemite Boulevard in the vicinity of Parry Avenue, according to the Modesto Police Department. Details on the Serious Injury Bicycle Crash in Modesto. In a...
MODESTO, CA

