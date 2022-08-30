Read full article on original website
mymotherlode.com
Labor Day Weekend Events In The Mother Lode
There are several events planned for Labor Day Weekend. The Dodge Ridge Mountain Bike Park will be open over the extended Labor Day Weekend, September 3-5, 2022. Efforts are being made to get 1.5 miles of an Intermediate Technical trail open by tomorrow. Mountain Bike rental bikes are available at the park or standard pedal mountain bikes and class 1 e-bikes under 60 pounds are allowed. There will also be yoga classes, scenic chairlift rides, disc golf, the Base Camp Bar & Grill will be open with games available to play, and live music on Saturday and Sunday. Details are in the event listing here.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Evacuations in Tuolumne County fire, latest in CA heat wave, Kiely Rodni’s celebration of life
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Calaveras Enterprise
Calaveras High School valedictorian receives $20K Golden 1 scholarship
Garrett Hesser graduated at the top of his class at Calaveras High School in 2022, alongside his cousin Emma Alliende, who tied with him for the title of top valedictorian. Hesser was recently awarded a scholarship of $20,000, to be distributed over four years of his college education, from Golden 1 Credit Union, headquartered in Sacramento.
Calaveras Enterprise
Multiple witnesses capture video footage of strange flying lights over San Andreas area
Multiple witnesses have reported seeing a strange flying object in the sky on the evening of Aug. 29 in the San Andreas area. Gus McGavern, who is doing a van trip around California, says he stopped in Calaveras County to visit a family friend, Elizabeth. While out on a hiking trip with friends, they noticed a strange green light hovering around the sky.
Calaveras Enterprise
Annual cancer softball tournament returns Sept. 24
One of the biggest cancer benefits of the year is returning to Angels Camp. The Calaveras Cancer Support Group will host the 24th annual Co-Ed Softball Tournament Sept. 24 at Copello Park in Angels Camp. Each year the softball tournament raises thousands of dollars to help members of the Calaveras...
calmatters.network
Amador Valley alum killed in car crash near Arnold
A Livermore man died in a solo-vehicle crash earlier this month while vacationing at his family cabin in the town of Arnold in Calaveras County. Jensen Ybarra, who grew up in Pleasanton and graduated from Amador Valley High School, was pronounced dead at the scene of the fiery nighttime crash on Aug. 15, according to the California Highway Patrol. He was 35.
westsideconnect.com
A multitude of fun awaits at the 2022 Newman Fall Festival
The mercury may say otherwise, but Newman will be heralding the oncoming arrival of autumn this weekend with the Newman Fall Festival. The temperatures for the run of the festival are all expected to be over 100 degrees, with a high of 106 degrees on Saturday and 111 on Sunday.
SFist
Another 'Straight Pride' Event Terrorizes Modesto, Met With Larger Counter-Protest
It's 2016 all over again in the Central Valley, where a group of entrenched bigots continue to want to hold annual "Straight Pride" events in Modesto to rile up the libs and get media attention. You may recall when National Straight Pride Coalition leader, San Leandro-based chiropractor Don Grundmann, stood...
KCRA.com
Elk Grove Unified parent claims son was hit by his coach
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A mother is demanding answers after she said her son was assaulted by a staff member at an Elk Grove-area high school. Petra Dates' son, MaLachie, is a junior at Florin High School in the Elk Grove Unified School District. She said last Tuesday, her son called her crying after his coach hit him in the head.
Mountain Democrat
Anchored Eats: The floatin’ food boat
Craving a juicy burger fresh off the grill after carving up the wake on a balmy afternoon on the lake? If it’s Folsom Lake, just look for some tall flags and hungry boaters and you’ll probably find Anchored Eats — the area’s first floating food boat.
Mount Shasta Herald
Thousands told to flee ahead of fast-growing California wildfires: ‘It’s coming your way’
WEED, Calif. — A fast-moving fire in Northern California threatened hundreds of homes Friday and authorities ordered at least 5,000 residents across three communities to leave immediately. Residents of the towns of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood to evacuate after the blaze spread quickly in hot and windy conditions,...
mymotherlode.com
Update: Power Outage Impacts Parts Of Jamestown and Sonora
Update at 11:29am: PG&E reports that a majority of the 1,068 customers who lost power this morning in Jamestown and Sonora have been restored. There remain 208 without electricity. Full restoration is still anticipated by 2:45pm. Update at 11:14am: PG&E is providing some details about what led to 1,061 customers...
westsideconnect.com
Deputies shut down sideshow
More than 200 vehicles came out for an illegal sideshow at the former Crows Landing Naval Air Station, prompting a response from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, which sent vehicles fleeing in all directions. The impromptu gathering was broken up just before 7 p.m. Sunday, said Stanislaus County Sheriff’s...
Stockton homicide suspect arrested in Bay Area by Marshals
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police said a suspect was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on Aug. 11. The suspect was identified as 43-year-old Leonard Allen Alexander. According to police, Alexander allegedly shot and killed a 23-year-old man near a Golden 1 Credit Union on Pacific Avenue. Police said he was […]
kymkemp.com
‘Give Fishing a Try’ on California’s Free Fishing Day on September 3rd
Press release from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife:. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) is encouraging all Californians to get outdoors and give fishing a try for free on California’s second Free Fishing Day, Saturday, Sept. 3. For this second, and last, Free Fishing Day...
mymotherlode.com
Mountains Lions Captured On Video In Sonora
Sonora, CA– A security camera captured a pair of Mountain Lions walking down a residential driveway. The location is on Highway 49 just past Columbia Way. This video footage has been submitted by Barbara Merline. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has released some tips for safely...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Serious Injury Bicycle Accident on Yosemite Boulevard in Modesto
Officials in Modesto reported a serious injury bicycle crash on the morning of Monday, August 29, 2022. The cycling crash occurred around 11:00 a.m. on Yosemite Boulevard in the vicinity of Parry Avenue, according to the Modesto Police Department. Details on the Serious Injury Bicycle Crash in Modesto. In a...
KCRA.com
Rio Vista Bridge connecting Sacramento, Solano counties reopens after malfunction
RIO VISTA, Calif. — The Rio Vista Bridge has reopened after being closed for several hours due to a malfunction, according to Caltrans. The bridge, which connects motorists from the Delta area of Sacramento County to Solano County, is stuck in the up position, Caltrans said. The Rio Vista...
