247Sports
Highlights: FSU commitment Ja'Bril Rawls with strong showing in victory on Thursday
Florida State commitment Ja'Bril Rawls, a three-star cornerback according to the 247Sports.com Composite Recruiting Rankings, had a strong showing for his Pensacola (Fla.) Pensacola Catholic squad on Thursday evening in a 26-14 victory for the team over Milton (Fla.). Rawls, who committed to FSU at the beginning of August, made...
247Sports
Updated Recruiting Visitor List: Prospects expected to be in attendance for Florida State vs. LSU
Florida State plays LSU in a neutral site competition at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday night and the sell-out game will have major recruiting implications. FSU expects only a few select prospects on their side of the stands -- by design. LSU is expected to have some familiar FSU recruiting targets on their sideline such as five-star wideout Jalen Brown and five star wideout Shelton Sampson Jr.. Below are the names currently expected to watch the highly anticipated game on FSU's sideline:
stateoftheu.com
Sorry, but I’m Rooting for LSU over Florida State on Sunday Night
Let me start this article by saying that I understand rooting for the other teams in the ACC and how it can help the Miami Hurricanes and the conference as a whole. I don’t care. Would it be great if both Miami and FSU were undefeated when they play this season? It would be great for the rivalry. Otherwise, who cares? I just want the Canes to beat the Seminoles, like I do every season.
Tomahawk Nation
5 things that set Florida State’s tailgate experience apart
FLORIDA STATE — The state of Florida has been a hotspot for some of the best football in the past decade, and some of the most notorious fanbases in the FBS landscape. There’s a certain feeling that football brings to the city of Tallahassee, where the months of August to December are considered the true “holiday season.” The recent ups and downs from Florida State have revealed a loyal fanbase that’s ready to celebrate the Noles on and off the field. While FSU has practiced to put on a show on the gridiron, the pregame entertainment starts the weekend party.
247Sports
The Block: Bold picks for Jackson State vs. Florida A&M
247Sports' Carl Reed, Blake Brockermeyer, and Brandon Marcello give their predictions for Jackson State vs. Florida A&M.
247Sports
FSU unfazed by LSU's decision to not announce a starting QB
Florida State coach Mike Norvell says LSU’s decision to not publicly name a starting quarterback will not change the way his defense prepares for Sunday’s contest. “No sir,” Norvell said, definitively, when asked about a possible change in preparation due the unknown. When asked a follow-up question...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly's coyness is more about LSU's QBs than for fooling FSU
Brian Kelly has picked his starting quarterback. He’s not telling anyone outside of his LSU inner circle because he doesn’t want Florida State to know ahead of time whether it will be Jayden Daniels or Garrett Nussmeier that starts the season opener Sunday night in the Caesars Superdome.
Florida A&M Board of Trustees calls for accountability from FAMU President
Accountability took center stage as Florida A&M University President Dr. Larry Robinson spoke with the Board of Trustees via Zoom Friday morning.
thefamuanonline.com
FAMU alum takes Bite of Brown to nation’s capital
After two years of finding success in Tallahassee, Bite of Brown has expanded to Washington D.C. What began as a seven-day long restaurant week is now a festival taking place Sept. 3 in the nation’s capital. Caleb Ross, co-founder of Dream Marketing Group and a 2015 graduate of Florida...
wtxl.com
Hurricane Danielle becomes first hurricane of Atlantic basin this season
TALLAHASSEE — The National Hurricane Center 11 AM advisory on Friday, September 2nd observes Danielle as a Category 1 hurricane. This is now the first Atlantic basin hurricane of the season. Hurricane Danielle strengthens in the mid-Atlantic Ocean with maximum sustained wind at 75 MPH. This is a slow-...
WCTV
Morning Pep Rally visits Madison County High School
MADISON, Fla. (WCTV) -The second Morning Pep Rally of 2022 on The Good Morning Show featured the Cowboys from Madison County High School. Morning Pep Rally is a chance for local schools and the community to show their support for the hometown team ahead of that night’s football game.
WALB 10
Week 3 Game of the Week: Cook County vs. Brooks County
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Our game of the week for Friday night will be between the Cook Hornets and Brooks County Trojans. A clash between two football programs that are all about physicality. The Hornets are coming off a tough lost against Valdosta. a 14-7 game at halftime, but Valdosta ran away with it in the second half. Week one was different, the Hornets swarmed all over Pelham, putting up over 50 points in coach Slack’s first game. Their next test is a violent match up with the Trojans and coach slack said,
Florida A&M University working on hiring more compliance officers
The Assistant Director of Media Relations at Florida A&M University said the Compliance Office has already started interviewing for the 5 new compliance positions.
‘I wasn’t expecting that’: Rodeo attendee reacts to bull escape at Florida State Fairgrounds
A bull escaped at the Gus Trent Horse Ranch Rodeofest over the weekend causing panic amongst guests.
thefamuanonline.com
What the new security gates mean for Wahnish Way
Florida A&M University’s (FAMU) campus is rapidly changing. Last year the campus underwent several construction projects, including the addition of the Will Packer Amphitheater and the demolition of Paddyfoote Housing Complex. This Fall, students were welcomed back by yet another new addition to the campus: two security gates to close off a small section of Wahnish Way.
Tallahassee recording sets the stage for a thriving local music scene
Tallahassee's Goldie Sound Production helps set the stage for a thriving local music scene with quarterly "In the Mix" networking event.
WCTV
Tropical Storm Danielle has formed in the North Atlantic
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Atlantic Basin sees its first named storm in over 60 days, as Tropical Storm Danielle has formed in the North Atlantic. No impact to our area or any land mass is expected. The projected track of Danielle keeps it over the Atlantic as it continues to slowly move towards the east, away from the United States.
NBC Miami
African American AP Class Debuting in High Schools Across the Country
High school students across the country will for the first time be able to take an Advanced Placement course in African American studies in the fall. Sixty schools will offer the new class, a pilot program introduced by the College Board that was developed with high school teachers at Howard University. Additional schools are expected to be added during the pilot’s second year.
WCTV
Valdosta pool contractor woes stretch to Thomas County
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - A Valdosta contractor accused of turning dreams into nightmares is now being accused of swindling several Thomas County families out of thousands of dollars as well. Jerry Maxwell Ward, also known as “Max Ward” and owner of Quality Pools & Patio, is facing nearly two...
WALB 10
4 arrested in Thomas Co. shooting
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Four men have been arrested and charged in connection to the Thomas Co. shooting that left one man dead, according to Thomas County Sheriff’s Office. Anthony Ralph Hires and Anthony Ralph Hires III have been arrested and charged with malice murder in the death of...
