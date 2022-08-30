ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Gasoline prices rise after steady declines

By CBS Miami Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c4n0u_0hbBOY4u00

MIAMI - Gasoline prices in Florida have risen for the first time in 10 weeks, with the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded increasing by 8 cents during the past week, according to the AAA auto club.

The average price Monday was $3.61 a gallon, up from $3.53 a week earlier.

That was 36 cents a gallon lower than a month earlier. AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said the new price increases were in response to reports that Saudi Arabia could lower oil output.

Jenkins doesn't expect gas prices to go back to record levels seen earlier this year, when a gallon of regular unleaded hit a high of $4.89 in June.

"Right now, it's just a wait and see," Jenkins said.

"Gas prices could begin to decline at a much slower rate or level out, but we're not right now anticipating a massive return to $4 a gallon anytime soon."

The most-expensive gas in Florida is in the West Palm Beach and Tallahassee areas, while the cheapest fuel can be found in the Fort Walton Beach and Pensacola areas.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Miami

Florida jobless claims remain at pre-pandemic pace

TALLAHASSEE - First-time unemployment claims in Florida remain relatively flat and at a pre-pandemic pace, reflecting strong economic activity amid lingering inflation. The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday issued a report that estimated 5,135 first-time claims were filed in Florida during the week that ended Aug. 27. That was down from a revised count of 5,809 claims during the week that ended Aug. 20. Despite a brief uptick in January, Florida has been around 6,000 to 8,000 new claims a week for most of the past year. The numbers are similar to the levels of claims filed before the...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

State eyes shift on property insurer ratings

TALLAHASSEE - Angry at a ratings agency that raised the possibility of downgrading 17 Florida property insurers, state leaders could be poised to look for an alternative. The Joint Legislative Budget Commission next week is expected to consider a proposal to spend $1.5 million to hire a consultant that would look at options for property insurers to get adequate financial ratings. Such ratings are important, in part, because mortgage-industry giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac require homes to be insured by financially sound companies. If insurers lose satisfactory ratings, homeowners could be forced to find other coverage. State insurance regulators...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida's 'tool time' sales-tax holiday kicks off during Labor Day weekend

TALLAHASSEE - Florida's first "tool time" sales-tax holiday on tools and other home repair and construction items will kick off during the Labor Day weekend. Here are qualifying items exempt from tax:    • Toolboxes for vehicles selling for $300 or less • Power tools selling for $300 or less • Work boots selling for $175 or less • Power tool batteries selling for $150 or less • Handheld pipe cutters, drain opening tools, and plumbing inspection equipment selling for $150 or less • Industry textbooks and code books selling for $125 or less • Tool belts selling for $100 or...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Joe Mertens

This Huge Flea Market in Wisconsin is a Must Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be a really fun way to spend your day. You'll never know what kind of great deals you can find.
ADAMS, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pensacola, FL
City
Miami, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
State
Florida State
CBS Miami

Florida cities look to snuff out smoking on beaches

PANAMA CITY BEACH --- Visiting from Johnson City, Tenn., Paul and Gail Odom hadn't noticed people smoking or cigarette butts strewn on the sand as they strolled along the lapping Gulf of Mexico waters Thursday morning. But shortly after being told about a proposed change that would ban smoking cigarettes on Panama City Beach, they saw a pile of discarded butts in the sand. Paul Odom said people shouldn't leave cigarette butts in the sand, while saying smoking is "everybody's individual choice." Gale Odom, pointing to an area away from a line of beach chairs and the water, added "I...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Florida sues FDA over 'delay' of low-cost drug importations

TALLAHASSEE - Florida sued federal health officials on Wednesday, accusing them of stalling the state's plan to import lower-cost prescription drugs from Canada. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Food and Drug Administration at a news conference. "Florida has been ready to deliver cheaper prescription drugs to those that need them for nearly two years," DeSantis said. "The lack of transparency by the Biden administration during the approval process, and failure to provide records on the importation proposal, is costing Floridians who are facing rising prices across the board...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Crackers sold at Publix recalled

MIAMI - GreenWise Organic Animal Crackers sold at Publix have been recalled. The reason for the recall of the crackers, with a UPC of 0-41415-12009-9 and with an expiration date of Feb 05, 2023, is an undeclared tree nut allergen. Publix said on their website that, "The cookies are packaged in pouches, net weight 8 oz and may contain coconut. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to tree nuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product." The crackers are distributed at Publix Supermarkets in Florida, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee.Customers who have bought the crackers are urged to return them to their local store for a full refund.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Miami Gasoline#Aaa
B105

Haunted Hotel For Sale In Wisconsin

Do you want a room with a ghostly good view? Do you want to saddle up to a bar with a spirit - and a spirit in hand? A haunted hotel in Wisconsin provides all of these things and more - and is for sale!. There are many unique things...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Miami

Florida teen battling brain-eating amoeba to be transferred to world-class rehab center in Chicago

CHICAGO – A 13-year-old boy with a rare brain disease will be brought to Chicago from Florida.Caleb Zieglebauer will check into the world-class rehabilitation center Shirley Ryan AbilityLab.He has been fighting a brain-eating amoeba.Caleb visited a beach in Port Charlotte, Florida on July 1 and began complaining to his parents about a headache. Soon after, they noticed he had a fever.Caleb was then taken to a hospital by his family, where he has been since. Air ambulance company Jet ICU will transport Caleb and his family from Tampa, Florida to Chicago.A GoFundMe page has been set up to cover medical costs. So far, more than $64,000 has been raised.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Miami

Gov. Ron DeSantis seeks dismissal of suit by suspended prosecutor

MIAMI - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants a federal judge to throw out a free speech lawsuit filed by a Democratic prosecutor he suspended from office over statements about not pursuing criminal charges in abortion, transgender rights and certain low-level cases. The Republican governor told U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle of Tallahassee in a filing late Friday that Andrew Warren - removed last month as elected state attorney in Hillsborough County, which includes Tampa - cannot claim First Amendment protection for his comments on how he would handle these hot-button political issues. "Mr. Warren had no First Amendment right, as...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Fake Florida doctor sentenced to 9 years for dating scam

AP — A Florida man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison after pleading guilty to defrauding more than 30 women of more than $1.3 million by pretending to be a doctor on online dating services, prosecutors said Thursday.Brian Brainard Wedgeworth, 47, who formerly lived in Tallahassee and in Center Point, Ala., used 10 different aliases as part of the scheme, according to court records."Our citizens should not be preyed upon by fraudsters who steal through overtures of affection," U.S. Attorney Jason Cody said in a news release.Wedgeworth made promises to the women to con them into sending him money, jewelry and watches, according to court documents.He pleaded guilty to 25 counts, including wire fraud, mail fraud, aggravated identity theft and money laundering.The case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Service and the Internal Revenue Service, and authorities said they are searching for any additional victims.Wedgeworth's sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release. He will also be required to pay nearly $1.2 million in restitution.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Saudi Arabia
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Has Some Creative Ways Of Saying ‘You’re Drunk’

You'll want to make sure you have all the lingo down the next time you bend an elbow in Wisconsin. Riley and I got to talking about hangover cures and drinking on this morning's show. We have some experience with the subject (full disclosure, I'm a bit more experienced than Riley but he definitely has stories as well) and it does come up often on our show.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Miami

Val Demmings, Charlie Crist make campaign stops in Miami-Dade

MIAMI - Candidates are campaigning all over South Florida. On Friday, top democratic candidates, Val Demings and Charlie Crist's campaigns led them to Aventura, Brickell and finally Coral Gables."I am bringing my real-life experiences to the table," says Val Demings.Today Val Demings telling us she's real and raw.  She took to the stage saying she'll fight for women's rights and equal opportunities."I am the daughter of a maid and a janitor. I know what it is to struggle. I watched my dad work 7 days a week to keep a roof over our head and food on the table," she...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Florida National Guard could help at short-staffed prisons

TALLAHASSEE - As the state continues to struggle with a shortage of correctional officers, a legislative panel next week will consider a plan that would activate Florida National Guard members to help at prisons, according to a document published Friday.The Joint Legislative Budget Commission is slated Sept. 9 to take up a proposal to free up $31.25 million that, at least in part, would be used to cover the costs of activating National Guard members."The Florida Department of Corrections is currently experiencing a correctional officer staffing shortage resulting in extensive correctional officer overtime," the proposal said."In an effort to reduce...
FLORIDA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Debugging the Japanese beetle problem

TOWN OF MIDDLETON, Wis. — A particularly pesky insect has popped up in pockets all across our state. While the invasive insect is one that can be hard to handle, one top expert says there are some new tricks you can try. Farmer John Pray used to have the...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
80K+
Followers
20K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy