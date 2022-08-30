Read full article on original website
Related
I'm a chef. Here are the 10 foods I never order for delivery from restaurants.
For this culinary pro, some foods don't travel well and aren't worth the cost. From french fries to eggs, here's what you won't find her ordering.
The Type Of Ice Cream Michael Symon Swears By
Summertime is for trips to the beach or lake, barbecues with friends and family, and ice cream. The weather is never too cold and your belly never too full to say no to ice cream year-round — but in the warmer months, the treat feels like less of a splurge and more of a necessity to beat the heat, especially as cities break heat records around the globe (via NPR).
TODAY.com
I tried 11 potato chips and there’s one bag I’ll keep grabbing
A potato chip company has to really go out of its way to make its product taste awful. I mean, how hard is it to mess up a fried potato with salt and oil? Pretty darn difficult, if you ask me, which is why this ranking was a struggle bus for my palate and its ability to decipher the best of the best.
makeuseof.com
Make Your PC Feel Like New With CCleaner Professional—Just $1 for a Year
Are you ready to give your computer a much-needed boost? CCleaner is here to do just that by cleaning up junk files, keeping system files and software updated, optimizing performance, improving your privacy, and much more. All of this is only possible with the most powerful version of the app—CCleaner...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The 6 best meal kit delivery services we tested that take the pressure off making dinner
Meal kits come with everything you need to make a great dish. We tested 8 to find the best meal kits in 2022.
Aldi is selling a nine-function Tefal air fryer for all your cooking needs
If rustling up healthy meals with minimal effort sounds too good to be true, let us introduce you to air fryers. The kitchen gadget not only serves up fried food using little to no oil, but is reccomended as being far more cost effective compared with cookers.Creating deliciously crispy finishes without having to resort to a deep-fat fryer, the do-it-all kitchen appliance has multiple functions, including dehydrating, roasting, rotisserie and more.Plus, energy provider Utilita has stated air fryers are more energy-efficient than your usual cooker – which, for example, costs 87p a day to run, while an air fryer...
makeuseof.com
What Is the Aloe Bud App? An Explanation and Review
Kind and gentle push notifications from the Aloe Bud app can help you manage self-care routines throughout the day. Whether you want to drinking more water, eat healthy meals, or simply take a moment to breathe, the app reminds you to make time for these activities. With its distinct pixilated...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
12tomatoes.com
Chef Shares Simple Way To Prepare Silk-Free Corn On The Cob
When it comes to annoying dinner-related tasks, husking a corn cob is pretty high on our list. The corn silk is especially problematic and that’s why we are more than happy to provide this handy tip to all of our readers. Of course, we cannot take all of the...
makeuseof.com
How to Make a Photo Mosaic in Photoshop
Photo mosaics are clever artworks where the image seems to be made up of smaller images resembling mosaics. These small mosaics are images that have their own stories, but put together they tell a bigger story. Despite what it sounds like, most photo mosaics aren't created by individually putting small...
makeuseof.com
How to Change Your WhatsApp Profile Picture
A good, clear picture of yourself on your WhatsApp profile makes it easier for people to spot you in their chat list, as well as letting your personality show through your profile. It's great to also change it up if you want to show contacts what you've been up to.
makeuseof.com
How Scoping Works in JavaScript
“Scope” refers to the current context of execution in which your code can reference or “see” values and expressions. Variables, objects, and functions from various parts of the code are accessible based on their scopes. In JavaScript, variables, objects, and functions can have a global scope, a...
makeuseof.com
Why Do All YouTube Thumbnails Look the Same?
You can't avoid it these days; if you go on YouTube, all you see are video thumbnails showing someone with an overly exaggerated expression on their face. Usually, it's to show their reaction to something like a new product, enticing us to know more. But despite understanding this, the photoshopped image is, at best, annoying and, at worst, looks like clickbait.
The Gourmet Mac & Cheese Made From Only Dollar Tree Ingredients
If you're a fan of cooking tutorials on YouTube, chances are you may be a fan of Andrew Rea, better known as Binging with Babish. Well-known for his takes on dishes from television shows, movies, and even video games, Babish's cooking skills are a very impressive display of creativity and culinary knowledge.
makeuseof.com
What Is Syntax Highlighting?
Each day opens with an effort to ease the tasks in every profession. For programmers, syntax highlighting is one of many features offered by modern code editors to aid productivity. What exactly is syntax highlighting? And can it help you write better code?. What Syntax Highlighting Does. Syntax highlighting—or syntax...
makeuseof.com
Free vs. Paid DAWs: Is It Worth Buying One?
Digital audio workstations are incredible pieces of creative software, but we can all agree that they are expensive to buy. With so many free alternatives too, why would you buy a DAW?. To tackle this question, we're going to dig into the difference between paid and free DAWs and find...
makeuseof.com
4 Efficient Logging Packages for Your Go Apps
Logging is the technique of keeping records for future purposes in the software development cycle. Logging is critical because logs help with debugging, diagnostics, troubleshooting, and project monitoring. You can use logging at various levels of your applications for errors, warnings, debugging, and more. Logging in Go. The Go standard...
makeuseof.com
10 Pre-Built IFTTT Applets to Enable with Amazon Alexa
If This Then That (IFTTT) is a wonderful tool that enables hundreds of services to communicate with each other for unlimited automation potential. One of its most effective uses is linking with Alexa to unlock features that would be impossible without a service like IFTTT. We will explore ten IFTTT...
makeuseof.com
The 4 Best Blogging Platforms for Your Raspberry Pi
Blogging is a great hobby to get into, as it requires a very low barrier to entry. No matter your field of expertise or your interests, there's bound to be at least one other person in the world who would be fascinated and intrigued by what you have to say.
makeuseof.com
How to Copy and Paste Only Visible Cells in Google Sheets
We often hide cells for a reason in our spreadsheets, and although they may be imperative for the calculations, you may not want to copy that part of the data. Unfortunately, Google Sheets copies all highlighted columns and rows by default. But, with the right method, you can choose to...
Comments / 0