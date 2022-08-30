Read full article on original website
Ars Technica
FCC has approved $6 billion in broadband grants despite rejecting Starlink
Several US government agencies are having a busy week for doling out broadband deployment funding to ISPs and state governments. Today, the FCC announced $791.6 million for six broadband providers, covering network expansions to over 350,000 homes and businesses in 19 states. The ISPs will receive the money over 10 years.
Benzinga
Ondas Holdings' American Robotics Receives New FAA Exemption Approving the Company's Fully-Automated Drone System for Unlimited Commercial Operations
Through the Exemption, Ondas Holdings' American Robotics now has the regulatory approval to go beyond R&D deployments to full-scale commercial deployments. WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2022 / Ondas Holdings Inc. ONDS ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of private wireless data, drone, and automated data solutions through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Ondas Networks Inc. and American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR"), announced today that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued American Robotics a new exemption (the "Exemption"), removing the Conditions and Limitations set on its previous exemption, which had restricted operations to "research and development, crew training, and market surveys." The new Exemption, along with American Robotics' Waiver for fully-automated beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) operations, provides the company with the authority to operate its autonomous Scout System drone commercially without limitations on use.
Ars Technica
T-Mobile dominates 2.5 GHz spectrum auction to fill in network gaps across US
T-Mobile won the lion's share of spectrum licenses in the latest Federal Communications Commission auction, helping it fill rural network gaps that evoked comparisons to Swiss cheese. T-Mobile's winning bids totaled $304.3 million, letting it obtain 7,156 licenses out of 7,872 that were sold, the FCC announced yesterday. T-Mobile's licenses...
California regulators aim to revoke Tesla's ability to sell cars in the state over the company's marketing of its 'Full Self-Driving' technology
The California DMV has accused Tesla of engaging in deceptive marketing practices around its driver assistance tech, which the company calls "Full Self-Driving Capability."
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Ars Technica
State forces Frontier to stop charging $7 “Internet Infrastructure Surcharge”
Frontier Communications has agreed to stop charging its sneaky $7-per-month "Internet Infrastructure Surcharge" as part of a settlement with Connecticut Attorney General William Tong. Frontier also agreed to spend $42.5 million to expand fiber deployment in Connecticut, make a payment to the state, and improve customer service. Unfortunately for most...
Ars Technica
Cops wanted to keep mass surveillance app secret; privacy advocates refused
Much is known about how the federal government leverages location data by serving warrants to major tech companies like Google or Facebook to investigate crime in America. However, much less is known about how location data influences state and local law enforcement investigations. It turns out that's because many local police agencies intentionally avoid mentioning the under-the-radar tech they use—sometimes without warrants—to monitor private citizens.
pv-magazine-usa.com
US startup unveils plug-and-play solid-state battery for residential applications
US startup Zendure has announced a new plug-and-play residential storage system with semi-solid state batteries for household backup power, mobile living, and portable EV charging applications. The SuperBase V 6400 (SBV) measures 73 cm x 34.6 cm x 44.2 cm, including its real wheels, and weighs in at 59 kg...
Ars Technica
NASA will pay Boeing more than twice as much as SpaceX for crew seats
NASA confirmed Wednesday that it has awarded five additional crew transportation missions to SpaceX, and its Crew Dragon vehicle, to ferry astronauts to the International Space Station. This brings to 14 the total number of crewed missions that SpaceX is contracted to fly for NASA through 2030. As previously reported...
Aviation International News
GAMI Secures Piston Fleet Approval for Unleaded Avgas
The FAA on Thursday granted supplemental type certificates for the use of the General Aviation Modifications Inc. (GAMI) G100UL high-octane unleaded fuel throughout the piston-powered aircraft fleet. Deputy FAA Administrator Bradley Mims called the action a “major step toward supporting the safe replacement of leaded gas.”. Under the broad...
Ars Technica
As heat wave threatens power crisis, California extends life of nuke plant
On Wednesday, California legislators approved a plan to keep the state's last nuclear plant open until at least 2030. While the timing of the vote was set by the end of the legislative session, it turned out to be symbolic: The state is facing a massive heat wave that is likely to break temperature records and set off a surge in energy demand. Even with the Diablo Canyon plant operating, the state announced a series of measures that are meant to help its electric grid manage the crunch.
Ars Technica
No GPUs for you: US blocks sales of AI chips to China and Russia
In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing last Friday, Nvidia reported that US government officials have ordered restrictions on sales of its top AI chips to China and Russia. The new restrictions (in the form of licensing requirements, subject to approval by the US government) include the powerful A100 Tensor Core GPU, the upcoming H100, and any chips of equivalent power or systems that incorporate them. The goal is to "address the risk that the covered products may be used in, or diverted to, a ‘military end use’ or ‘military end user’ in China and Russia," according to Nvidia, which notes that the firm already does not sell products to customers in Russia.
TuSimple Moves Closer to China Exit Ramp as Questions Loom on U.S. Commercialization
China’s largest private auto group may acquire TuSimple’s Asia-Pacific business, allowing it to cut its China ties and alleviate U.S. national security concerns. The company’s commercialization timeline has been thrown into doubt following an April accident that raised safety concerns. By Trevor Mo. Autonomous trucking startup TuSimple...
Ars Technica
Rocket Report: Used Electron engine gets retested; Canadian spaceport is a go
Welcome to Edition 5.09 of the Rocket Report! Another week, and we have another attempt at launching the Space Launch System rocket. I'm looking forward to what is hopefully a clean countdown and smooth liftoff of NASA's large rocket on Saturday afternoon from the Florida space coast. No matter what happens, I'll do my best to keep you on top of the situation.
Nature.com
Image copy-move forgery detection and localization based on super-BPD segmentation and DCNN
With the increasing importance of image information, image forgery seriously threatens the security of image content. Copy-move forgery detection (CMFD) is a greater challenge because its abnormality is smaller than other forgeries. To solve the problem that the detection results of the most image CMFD based on convolutional neural networks (CNN) have relatively low accuracy, an image copy-move forgery detection and localization based on super boundary-to-pixel direction (super-BPD) segmentation and deep CNN (DCNN) is proposed: SD-Net. Firstly, the segmentation technology is used to enhance the connection between the same or similar image blocks, improving the detection accuracy. Secondly, DCNN is used to extract image features, replacing conventional hand-crafted features with automatic learning features. The feature pyramid is used to improve the robustness to the scaling attack. Thirdly, the image BPD information is used to optimize the edges of rough detected image and obtain final detected image. The experiments proved that the SD-Net could detect and locate multiple, rotated, and scaling forgery well, especially large-level scaling forgery. Compared with other methods, the SD-Net is more accurately located and robust to various post-processing operations: brightness change, contrast adjustments, color reduction, image blurring, JPEG compression, and noise adding.
The U.S., China, and Europe are ramping up a quantum computing arms race. Here’s what they’ll need to do to win
"It’s time every government remembered that if it loses the quantum computing race, its technological independence will erode—and its global competitiveness will atrophy," the authors write. Every country is vying to get a head start in the race to the world’s quantum future. A year ago, the United...
Telink Introduces Energy Harvesting Multi-protocol Wireless Connectivity Module, Powered by Nowi, to Enable Batteryless Solutions
AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- Telink and Nowi reinforce their existing partnership by launching an Energy Autonomous Wireless Connectivity Module. This new product offering enables additional energy harvesting use-cases by further reducing bill of material size, cost and complexity. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005001/en/ Telink Energy Harvesting Wireless Connectivity Module powered by Nowi (Photo: Business Wire)
Nature.com
Carbon Monitor Cities near-real-time daily estimates of CO emissions from 1500 cities worldwide
Building on near-real-time and spatially explicit estimates of daily carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, here we present and analyze a new city-level dataset of fossil fuel and cement emissions, Carbon Monitor Cities, which provides daily estimates of emissions from January 2019 through December 2021 for 1500 cities in 46 countries, and disaggregates five sectors: power generation, residential (buildings), industry, ground transportation, and aviation. The goal of this dataset is to improve the timeliness and temporal resolution of city-level emission inventories and includes estimates for both functional urban areas and city administrative areas that are consistent with global and regional totals. Comparisons with other datasets (i.e. CEADs, MEIC, Vulcan, and CDP-ICLEI Track) were performed, and we estimate the overall annual uncertainty range to be Â±21.7%. Carbon Monitor Cities is a near-real-time, city-level emission dataset that includes cities around the world, including the first estimates for many cities in low-income countries.
Vox
The long road ahead for American-made electric vehicles
Much hay has been made about how the Inflation Reduction Act represents America’s biggest climate investment ever. But reading between the lines of the legislation, which tackles everything from taxes to health care, shows that the nearly $740 billion law has some caveats, including new provisions to a more than decade-old EV tax credit.
CARS・
Nature.com
Digital twin key technology on rare earth process
Digital twin can be defined as a digital equivalent of an object of which it can mirror its behavior and status or virtual replicas of real physical entities in Cyberspace. To an extent, it also can simulate and predict the states of equipment or systems through smart algorithms and massive data. Hence, the digital twin is emerging used in intelligent manufacturing Systems in real-time and predicting system failure and also has introduced into a variety of traditional industries such as construction, Agriculture. Rare earth production is a typical process industry, and its Extraction Process enjoys the top priority in the industry. However, the extraction process is usually characterized by nonlinear behavior, large time delays, and strong coupling of various process variables. In case of failures happened in the process, the whole line would be shut down. Therefore, the digital twin is introduced into the design of process simulation to promote the efficiency and intelligent level of the Extraction Process. This paper proposes the techniques to build the rare earth digital twin such as soft measurement of component content, component content process simulation, control optimization strategy, and virtual workshop, etc. At the end, the validity of the model is verified, and a case study is conducted to verify the feasibility of the whole Digital twin framework.
