ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Classic Rock 96.1

Is it Even Safe to Drive on Toll 49 in Tyler, Texas? Some Say ‘NO!’

Like many in Tyler, Texas, we were concerned to learn about another fatal accident that took place on Toll Road 49 this week. And that has re-upped a question that has been asked by quite a few people that we know, and perhaps people that you know, as to whether or not it is actually safe to drive on Toll 49. What has been your experience? If you'd like to share for the purposes of this question, please let us know at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.
TYLER, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

These 19 Texas Teenagers Haven’t Been Found Since Going Missing in August

East Texas, and Texas, kids are getting back into the swing of things after starting school over the past few weeks. Unfortunately for some families, they did not get to take any first day of school pictures this year. That's because their kids went missing in August. A lot of kids were reported missing throughout the month but these 19 have not been found. Here's how to help.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tyler, TX
Food & Drinks
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Laredo, TX
City
Mesquite, TX
Local
Texas Restaurants
Tyler, TX
Lifestyle
City
Tyler, TX
City
Austin, TX
Tyler, TX
Restaurants
Tyler, TX
Government
Classic Rock 96.1

Longview, TX Celebrity Brings Awareness to the “Save LJS” Campaign!

If you're from Longview, Texas--or frankly anywhere in East Texas--there's a good chance you're at least somewhat familiar with Pop Watch. If not, we highly recommend you check out this page which has almost 3.5 MILLION followers on Facebook. Yes, "Pop" may be our local celebrity out of Longview, Texas, but people all over the world love keeping up with Pop, his wife "Nan," and the whole family. His grandson, Jason, is the admin of the page and we very much appreciate the work he does to bring Pop and Nan and all of their adventures to us all.
LONGVIEW, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Texas Teachers Can Receive Free Coffee From Dunkin On Sept. 1

We're a couple of weeks into the new school year and on behalf of us all here we already want to say to say THANK YOU for all the work that you do as educators especially during these trying times when more and more teachers are leaving the profession. Being a teacher is what many would call a "thankless job" but one company wants to show its Thanks!
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#South Texas#East Texas#Google Maps#Food Drink#Texas Ranks#Whataburger Locations#Texans#Whataburger Study A#Scrapehero#The Laredo Morning Times#National Footprint#Kansas City Chiefs
Classic Rock 96.1

You Can Buy the Founder of Yankee Candle’s Very Fun Home in Massachusetts

I don't know much about candles. I don't get super excited over candles. I do like the smell of them but I will leave the candle expertise to my girlfriend. I'm not a complete loaf, however, when it comes to candles. When you say Yankee Candle, I know what you're talking about. You would think that the late founder of Yankee Candle, Michael Kittredge II, would be a pretty straight laced dude. His former home for sale would suggest otherwise.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Classic Rock 96.1

A Popular Mexican Grill Franchise is Set Add Second Tyler, TX Location

If you love guacamole and burritos that are assembled right in front of your face, plus you live in or near Tyler, TX; we've got some great news that you are going to love. The uber-popular Mexican grill franchise, Chipotle, is adding a second location in The Rose City this year. A longtime favorite stop for burritos, bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads, the company has its sights set on opening up in the fast growing area of Cumberland Park in South Tyler.
TYLER, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Catch A Movie For $3 This Weekend In Tyler, TX

Since the end of the pandemic, I'll be honest, I haven't had the urge to go see a movie in a theater. I think I can count on one hand how many movies I've been to the theater since most have reopened. Apparently, everyone else is feeling the same way too because movie houses have been struggling to regain audiences that have gotten used to staying home and streaming.
TYLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Classic Rock 96.1

Three Arrested In Rusk County Catalytic Converter Theft

You've seen it on the news everywhere or maybe you've been a victim of it, but thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles has gone through the roof with no end in sight. Just a quick google search of "catalytic converters" and you will see dozens of headlines and mugshots of folks getting arrested for sawing off these auto parts.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Affectionate And Loving, Rusty Is Perfect For An East Texas Family

Nothing completes a family more than that of a dog. Dogs bring so much joy, happiness, and fun to a family. They're always there to greet you with their wagging tails when you walk through the front door, they give nothing but unconditional love and they can be protectors of the family and house depending upon the size of the dog. Sorry, a teacup poodle isn't going to be seen as a protector of the house!
TYLER, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Classic Rock 96.1

Tyler, TX
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 96.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock961.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy