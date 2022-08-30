Read full article on original website
Harvard Ph.D. candidate to give lecture on exceptionally well-preserved early Paleozoic arthropods
Sarah Losso, a Ph.D. candidate at Harvard University, will present a lecture, "Morphology, Function and Taphonomy of Lower Paleozoic Trilobites and their Close Relatives: Insights from North American Lagerstätten," on Friday, Sept. 16, at 3 p.m. in McEwen Hall Room G24. The lecture, jointly hosted by the departments of...
Birmingham appointed IPRRC conference director
Department of Communication Assistant Professor Branden Birmingham was recently appointed as conference director for the International Public Relations Research Conference (IPRRC). In this role, Dr. Birmingham will facilitate and organize the IPRRC 2023 Conference and supervise the conference coordinators. A member of IPRRC for three years, Birmingham formatted and edited...
Hildebrand lecture to examine BLM link to civil rights campaigns
“Voting Rights: Identifying the Deep Roots of #BLM,” a lecture by Department of History Associate Professor Jennifer Hildebrand, will be presented as part of the Constitution Day observance at SUNY Fredonia on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 2 p.m. in Williams Center Room S204. Scholars who study the Civil Rights...
Stroke and head injury support group resumes this month
The Henry C. Youngerman Center for Communication Disorders at SUNY Fredonia will resume offering support group meetings for stroke and head injury survivors and family members during the fall semester. The group will meet the first and third Tuesday of the month at 3 p.m. in Thompson Hall Room E148...
SUNY Fredonia student film wins ‘Festival Director’s Award’ at Cannes Short Film Festival
Hard to imagine anyone in Hollywood coming up with a better script than the one that played out for a group of Video Production students in their final semester at SUNY Fredonia. “The Cryptid Cast vs. The Goopy Ganker,” the film they produced in the spring semester, won the “Best...
