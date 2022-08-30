ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham appointed IPRRC conference director

Department of Communication Assistant Professor Branden Birmingham was recently appointed as conference director for the International Public Relations Research Conference (IPRRC). In this role, Dr. Birmingham will facilitate and organize the IPRRC 2023 Conference and supervise the conference coordinators. A member of IPRRC for three years, Birmingham formatted and edited...
Hildebrand lecture to examine BLM link to civil rights campaigns

“Voting Rights: Identifying the Deep Roots of #BLM,” a lecture by Department of History Associate Professor Jennifer Hildebrand, will be presented as part of the Constitution Day observance at SUNY Fredonia on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 2 p.m. in Williams Center Room S204. Scholars who study the Civil Rights...
Stroke and head injury support group resumes this month

The Henry C. Youngerman Center for Communication Disorders at SUNY Fredonia will resume offering support group meetings for stroke and head injury survivors and family members during the fall semester. The group will meet the first and third Tuesday of the month at 3 p.m. in Thompson Hall Room E148...
