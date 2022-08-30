When one meets Willie and Cynthia Ballard, one of the first facts one will learn is that they are the proud — emphasis on proud — parents of eight children, six of whom are still living. Also, on the short list of need-to-know facts about them is that they are strong believers in the correlation between higher education and an individual’s improved quality of life, an improved quality of life they staunchly desired for each of their children.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 20 HOURS AGO