A full-circle gift provides support for those wanting to continue their education at UAB
When one meets Willie and Cynthia Ballard, one of the first facts one will learn is that they are the proud — emphasis on proud — parents of eight children, six of whom are still living. Also, on the short list of need-to-know facts about them is that they are strong believers in the correlation between higher education and an individual’s improved quality of life, an improved quality of life they staunchly desired for each of their children.
HRSA awards $5.5 million to UAB’s CU2RE program for the second consecutive year
The funding from HRSA supports the department’s mission of enhancing the recruitment, training and retention of medical students dedicated to providing primary care in rural and urban underserved areas, especially in Alabama. The program began in 2020 with a $7 million HRSA award and was boosted with an additional $5.2 million in 2021. The recent award brings the funding total to $17.7 million.
Kumar awarded grant from the National Science Foundation
The University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Sidharth Kumar, Ph.D., assistant professor in the College of Arts and Sciences’ Department of Computer Science, has received a grant from the National Science Foundation. The $599,852 grant will fund the collaborative research project of Kumar and Utah State University titled, “Collaborative...
See “The Magic of Kevin Spencer” in two free, sensory-inclusive shows Sept. 18 at UAB
Two sensory-inclusive performances of “The Magic of Kevin Spencer,” a fun-filled show that combines storytelling, stage magic and audience participation, are set for Sunday, Sept. 18, at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. The performances are presented by UAB Arts in Medicine. The first performance will be at...
This network of campus signage and programming is designed to reach Blazers in need
You’ve probably seen the signs and murals in parking decks and near campus buildings featuring a bright white hand and the phrase “You are not alone.” These prominently displayed reminders are part of the UAB Cares Suicide Prevention Initiative, which aims to support and assist the entire UAB community — no matter who they are — in finding the help they need and ensuring they know they are important and matter. And there’s more to UAB Cares than just campus signage: It includes resources for suicide education, prevention, intervention, response, follow-up and postvention.
PRCA/PRSSA at UAB receives third Star Chapter of the Year Award
The Public Relations Student Society of America at the University of Alabama at Birmingham has received the 2022 Public Relations Society of America Star Chapter Award. It is the third consecutive year the student-led chapter has been nationally recognized for its outstanding programs, relationships with members and community service. “Our...
Harper receives lifetime achievement award
Retired University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Nursing Dean and Professor Emerita Doreen C. Harper, PhD, RN, FAAN, has received the Loretta C. Ford Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Nurse Practitioner Symposium. The award is presented annually to an individual who has demonstrated longevity, integrity, professional achievement and...
