Read full article on original website
Related
4 From Titus County Arrested On Copper Theft Charges, 1 At Large Still
Five individuals from Titus County, Texas have been identified as being involved in organized crime involving copper theft which has led to the arrest of four suspects with one of them still on the run. Titus County Sheriff's Office investigators have been investigating this case for over two months, watching...
An Escaped Double Murder Suspect Has Been Recaptured Thanks to The SUV He Stole
East Texans can rest easier tonight. The manhunt for escaped double murder suspect Charlie Obin Sprayberry, who escaped from jail in Cass County, TX on Monday evening, has come to an end, thanks to police officers and the SUV he stole. According to reports, Sprayberry escaped from jail in Cass...
ETX Gardening Must-Do’s for September? Experts Share Advice Here
For any aspiring gardener in Tyler, Longview, Lindale, or anywhere across East Texas, there are certain things one needs to do during the month of September to help your garden grow. Every year I try to learn a bit more about gardening. But I often want to know what to...
Kilgore, TX Folks Warn About Door Dasher Texting to Ask for Extra Money
Rumors have been circulated in Kilgore, Texas regarding a Door Dash Driver who has been known to text to ask for extra money. Many East Texans got VERY familiar with food delivery services over the course of the last couple of years. And it continues... And honestly, I have a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Longview, TX Celebrity Brings Awareness to the “Save LJS” Campaign!
If you're from Longview, Texas--or frankly anywhere in East Texas--there's a good chance you're at least somewhat familiar with Pop Watch. If not, we highly recommend you check out this page which has almost 3.5 MILLION followers on Facebook. Yes, "Pop" may be our local celebrity out of Longview, Texas, but people all over the world love keeping up with Pop, his wife "Nan," and the whole family. His grandson, Jason, is the admin of the page and we very much appreciate the work he does to bring Pop and Nan and all of their adventures to us all.
My Very Favorite Way To Deal With the Rude People We Encounter
Overall, the people we encounter in Tyler, Longview, Kilgore, and all over East Texas seem to be, at least compared to some of the other regions in the country, a little bit friendlier. And I'm beyond grateful for that. It's one of the things I enjoy about living here the...
Pigs On The Pitch In Longview, TX Damage Soccer Fields
Here's an interesting story out of Longview that caught our attention. This story has all the makings of a Disney movie, Pigs that love to play soccer...or just mess up soccer fields anyway. According to A Facebook Post From Longview Parks And Recreation, the upcoming soccer season will have to...
Classic Rock 96.1
Tyler, TX
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Classic Rock 96.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://classicrock961.com/
Comments / 0