News On 6
Oklahoma Veteran Alliance To Host 3rd Annual Benefit Dinner
A service organization that helps Oklahoma veterans is getting ready for its benefit dinner in just a couple of weeks. The mission of the Oklahoma Veteran Alliance is to reduce veteran suicide and provide resources for our veterans. Jeromee Scot from Community Service Council joined the News On 6 team...
News On 6
Thousands Come To Tahlequah For 70th Annual Cherokee National Holiday
Thousands of people are in Tahlequah this weekend to celebrate the Cherokee National Holiday. This year is the 70th holiday, which commemorates the signing of the 1839 Cherokee Nation Constitution. People told News On 6 that they were excited to see their neighbors and support their culture. "The Cherokee Nation...
News On 6
Tulsa Gets $38 Million Grant As Part Of President Biden's Build Back Better Plan
More than $38 million are headed to the Tulsa Metro as part of President Biden's Build Back Better Plan. The grant will focus on building a corridor that is the latest in technology and advanced mobility. Mayor G.T. Bynum says this is a historic day for Tulsa and should bring in more than $3 billion to the city.
News On 6
Stillwater Medical Center Honors Grady Lambert After Fatal Crash During Cross-Country Run
The Stillwater Medical Center Foundation is holding a vigil in honor of Grady Lambert, 32, after a car crash involving the Stillwater native ended his journey across the United States. Lambert’s family said he is not expected to survive the crash, which occurred Sunday along FM 2575 east of Amarillo,...
News On 6
Innovative Teacher Of The Month: Ramona Roberts
TULSA, Okla. - Every week we recognize an innovative teacher and each month we award one of our honorees $1,000 thanks to our partnership with "Every Kid Counts Oklahoma." This month's winner is Ramona Roberts. She's a Special Education teacher at Jenks High School. News On 6's Stacia Knight sat down with her this afternoon to talk about how that money will help her classroom.
News On 6
Tulsa City Council Proposal To Limit Homeless From Certain Places Put On Hold
Proposed ordinances to limit the homeless from blocking sidewalks and the entrances to businesses in Tulsa are on hold as city councilors and nonprofits figure out a way to move forward. In May, the Mayor asked to change city ordinances about people obstructing places like sidewalks. The council decided this...
News On 6
Sapulpa Post Office Hosts Job Fair Amid Employee Shortage
The United State Postal Service is working to combat an employee shortage. USPS held a job fair on Thursday at the post office in Sapulpa. Area postmasters Say offices across Green Country need help right now. "Everyone needs help right now and that's why we're having a job fair to...
News On 6
Robotic Mowers Cut Grass On University Of Tulsa Campus
Robots are now roaming the University of Tulsa's campus this semester and many people are stopping and staring on their way to class. TU's new robotic mowers are doing more than just cutting grass, they're also stealing hearts. The four new robotic mowers munch on campus grass giving it a...
News On 6
Tulsa Police Investigate After Man Fatally Shoots Alleged Burglar
An investigation is underway in Tulsa on Sunday morning after a man shot and killed an alleged burglar, according to Tulsa police. Police say officers first responded to the call at the Brandy Chase Condominiums, near East 68th Street and South Peoria Avenue, at around 1:43 a.m. on Sunday morning.
News On 6
Kellyville 12-Year-Old Set To Begin 4th Football Season As The Only Girl On Her Team
A 12-year-old in Kellyville is breaking barriers as the only girl on her middle-school football team. Lilly Chapa wears the number four and plays Center and Defensive Back for the Kellyville 5th and 6th-grade team. She was a cheerleader, but three years ago, she decided to try her luck on the football field.
News On 6
Watch: Rocklahoma Kicks Off In Pryor
Thousands of people from around the country are in Pryor this Labor Day weekend for Rocklahoma. Organizers expect 20,000 people to roll into the festival each day ready to rock out to 51 bands. Fields covered in tents and RVS, three large stages, and hours of live music are the...
News On 6
Woman Dies From Injuries Sustained In Head-Crash Along Highway 20
A third person has died from injuries sustained in a deadly head-on crash along Highway 20 in Osage County early Thursday morning. According to a family member of Priscilla and Joe Drummond, Priscilla died on Friday evening. OHP Troopers say Joe Drummond was pronounced deceased on the scene following the crash.
News On 6
Police Arrest 2 In Connection To Shooting Death Of 18-Year-Old Near Downtown Tulsa Landmark
--- Tulsa Police said an 18-year-old woman died Sunday morning after being shot during a fight near the "Center of the Universe." TPD identified the victim as Serenity McAdoo on Monday. Officers said someone called police just before 3 a.m. about hearing gunshots and seeing kids running. Tulsa investigators said...
News On 6
Union Faces Off Against Broken Arrow In Classic Rematch
Our Tulsa Tech game of the week featured Union and Broken Arrow. The Tigers hosted the Redhawks. Both teams have one game under their belts. A rematch of a classic in last year's state semifinals, both offenses struggled to get going at first. But Union broke through with the final...
News On 6
Cascia Hall Families Help Student Who Collapsed During Football Game
Families in Cascia Hall pulling together to help a classmate and his family after he collapsed on the football field during last week's game. Collin Cottom needed chest compressions before being taken off the field. News On 6's Brooke Griffin spoke with the organizers of a fundraiser for Collin who say they knew they needed to do something to show support.
News On 6
Oklahoma Man Wins $1 Million Prize From Mega Millions Lottery
PRYOR, Okla. - One lucky Oklahoma man from Pryor won a massive prize from the Mega Millions lottery. He claimed a $1 million prize from his winning ticket.
News On 6
The Call Up: Week 1 Of High School Football, OU,OSU & More
TULSA, Okla. - It's officially week one of the high school football season and 6A-1 division, Union is facing off against the Broken Arrow Tigers. News On 6's Jonathan Huskey is at that game so we calling him up to talk about week 1 and everything else going on in the world of sports.
News On 6
OSU Head Football Coach Mike Gundy Wins 150th Game
The Oklahoma State Cowboys are celebrating a milestone win for Head Coach Mike Gundy. The Cowboys beat Central Michigan 58 to 44 in their season opener on Thursday night giving Gundy his 150th win with the program. That makes him only the fourth active FBS head coach with 150 wins at their current school.
News On 6
Warriors Host Skiatook Bulldogs In Glenpool
In Glenpool, the Warriors hosted Skiatook. Warriors' Rueger Tatum hands it off to Brayden Nelson and he busts to the outside takes it roughly 30 yards to house. Then pinned in their own redzone, Skiatook's Jace White lets one go deep. What a grab by Alex Morgan, but the Bulldogs also wouldn't capitalize.
