Vilified, sanctified, politicized, humanized: The Colorado prairie dogs controversy explained
Prairie dogs are such cute and anthropomorphized mascots that a constituent called a Longmont City Council member on her first day in office wailing about the death of “the babies.” Councilmember Marcia Martin whipped her car around, thinking she was responding to an accident at a preschool. Instead,...
5 Epic Road Trips In Colorado To Check Out For Fall Scenery
Sure, it's still scorching hot outside but fall is fast approaching and now is a good time to plan some really fun and breathtaking trips if you're looking to see some stunning fall colors and fully appreciate all that Colorado has to offer. Fall is the time of year when...
You Can Spend The Night At This Drive In Theater In Colorado
Sure, we have the Holiday Twin right here in Fort Collins but if you're looking to check out a really neat experience in the middle of nowhere, this is a spot you have to check out. The Frontier Drive-Inn has been around for almost 70 years but it's so much...
Second-Hand Treasures at Colorado’s Largest Antique Mall
Colorado is full of great antique shops, but one in particular reigns supreme as the largest antique mall in the state, and that is The Brass Armadillo Antique Mall. In addition, the host of a popular antiques-centric YouTube channel made a recent trip to the shop and gave us a peek inside at some of the treasures he found.
This Colorado City Is A Top 5 Best To Work Remote In The Country
Working remotely and skipping the office has become more normal than ever before since the pandemic. One Colorado city was just ranked as a Top 5 best place to work remotely. Colorado City A Top 5 Best Place To Work Remotely From. Back before the COVID-19 pandemic began, working from...
What Colorado City Is Ranked Top 10 For Best Views In The Country?
Sometimes having a great view is everything and in Colorado, we're lucky enough to have some amazing views. One Colorado city, in particular, was just ranked Top 10 in the country for best residential views. Colorado City With Best Views. People love having great views. They'll literally pay extra money...
A Historic Schoolhouse Can Be Found in this Colorado Ghost Town
Not much remains in the abandoned town of Aroya, Colorado, but the few structures that are still left standing serve as important reminders of the past. The first person to settle in Aroya (although it was not called this at the time) was a Bohemian immigrant and Civil War veteran named Joseph O. Dostal. He built a ranch in the area in 1866 and sold meat to miners working nearby.
People Say These Are the Most Overrated Attractions in Colorado
Sure, Colorado is known worldwide for some amazing scenery and things to do. Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Rocky Mountain National Park. The Stanley Hotel. Pikes Peak. World class skiing. The list goes on and on. But if you take a deep dive across the World Wide Web, you're going to find...
Colorado’s ‘Old Guy’ Is State’s Newest & Best Food Reviewer
There's a new guy in Colorado, who's actually an old guy, and his food review videos are taking over Youtube. "Old Guy in Colorado" is becoming something of a social media sensation with his newly uploaded food reviews of various Colorado restaurants, fast food joints, and snack foods. Valuable Source...
Explore Colorado’s Grand Mesa with Pro Tips from Forest Service Staff
Got question's about Colorado's Grand Mesa? Look no further than the helpful forest service staff waiting inside the Grand Mesa Visitor's Center during the summer months. I had a chance to visit with Doug who is an Information Specialist with the Forest Service. Doug and the members of the forest service love Grand Mesa like we do and enjoy answering questions so seek them out.
Map Claims to Show Deep Underground Bases are Under Wyoming
A conspiracy theory has claimed for years that there is an intricate underground network of tunnels and bases under America and several in Wyoming, but is there any truth to this legend? The answer is more complicated than you might think. Before I tear into this to see if there's...
15 Best Restaurants in Glenwood Springs, CO
Have you ever thought of going on a vacation to Glenwood Springs and don’t know which restaurants to eat at? Or maybe you lived in Glenwood Springs and wanted to try other restaurants rather than any fast food chains?. This blog will help you find the 20 best restaurants...
Annual tarantula 'migration' begins in southeastern Colorado
As the sun sets and cooler air settles around the state, Colorado's tarantulas will creep around the SE plains in search for love, an annual affair sometimes called a tarantula "migration."
Did You Know Colorado Used to Have Its Own Redwood Forest?
California may be famous for its giant redwoods, but did you know that Colorado once had a forest filled with these enormous trees too?. Colorado's redwood forest existed approximately 34 million years ago in a region of the southern Rocky Mountains. The prehistoric trees stood around 230 feet tall at 8,500 feet elevation.
Would You Believe This Colorado City Is A ‘Top 10 Secret Place’ for Fall Colors?
The fall colors are one of the absolute best things about living in Colorado, so to have an advice website seemingly throw away an opportunity to highlight a great spot, is frustrating. Many people, not just Coloradans, line up their calendars to get out and see the wonderful fall colors...
Can You Recycle Pizza Boxes in Northern Colorado?
Colorado is known for being one of the most environmentally-friendly states in the country. Many residents make eco-conscious efforts and simple lifestyle choices that help contribute to keeping Colorado a green place to live. Some of these measures include reducing one's carbon footprint by biking or walking instead of driving, as well as composting and recycling.
2021 Vehicle Theft Report: Colorado Ranks #1 in the Country
Colorado faced a rise in crime in 2021, especially when it came to vehicle thefts. According to a new report by the National Insurance Crime Bureau, Colorado was ranked #1 in the United States for reporting the highest vehicle thefts in 2021. Colorado's Elevation Isn't the Only Thing Sky High.
September is here! When you can expect Fall weather in Colorado
Southern Colorado is headed closer and closer to fall weather. Here is a look at the average first freeze and snow in our region.
Colleges & Universities in Colorado, Ranked From Most to Least Expensive
Who hasn't dreamed of being an Astronaut at one time or another? Here's a list of folks who actually made it to space who all have ties to the great state of Colorado. All the Athletes That Once Called Colorado Their Home. We have compiled a list of athletes who...
Colorado State Fair Under Fire For Awarding 1st Place to Artwork Made By AI
Technology is known to move the world forward, but an art competition in Colorado has some artists feeling like society is heading in the wrong direction. The winners of an art competition that occurred at Colorado's 150th State Fair have been announced and people around the world are not happy with the results.
