Paonia, CO

99.9 The Point

Second-Hand Treasures at Colorado’s Largest Antique Mall

Colorado is full of great antique shops, but one in particular reigns supreme as the largest antique mall in the state, and that is The Brass Armadillo Antique Mall. In addition, the host of a popular antiques-centric YouTube channel made a recent trip to the shop and gave us a peek inside at some of the treasures he found.
99.9 The Point

A Historic Schoolhouse Can Be Found in this Colorado Ghost Town

Not much remains in the abandoned town of Aroya, Colorado, but the few structures that are still left standing serve as important reminders of the past. The first person to settle in Aroya (although it was not called this at the time) was a Bohemian immigrant and Civil War veteran named Joseph O. Dostal. He built a ranch in the area in 1866 and sold meat to miners working nearby.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Explore Colorado’s Grand Mesa with Pro Tips from Forest Service Staff

Got question's about Colorado's Grand Mesa? Look no further than the helpful forest service staff waiting inside the Grand Mesa Visitor's Center during the summer months. I had a chance to visit with Doug who is an Information Specialist with the Forest Service. Doug and the members of the forest service love Grand Mesa like we do and enjoy answering questions so seek them out.
CEDAREDGE, CO
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Glenwood Springs, CO

Have you ever thought of going on a vacation to Glenwood Springs and don’t know which restaurants to eat at? Or maybe you lived in Glenwood Springs and wanted to try other restaurants rather than any fast food chains?. This blog will help you find the 20 best restaurants...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Did You Know Colorado Used to Have Its Own Redwood Forest?

California may be famous for its giant redwoods, but did you know that Colorado once had a forest filled with these enormous trees too?. Colorado's redwood forest existed approximately 34 million years ago in a region of the southern Rocky Mountains. The prehistoric trees stood around 230 feet tall at 8,500 feet elevation.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Can You Recycle Pizza Boxes in Northern Colorado?

Colorado is known for being one of the most environmentally-friendly states in the country. Many residents make eco-conscious efforts and simple lifestyle choices that help contribute to keeping Colorado a green place to live. Some of these measures include reducing one's carbon footprint by biking or walking instead of driving, as well as composting and recycling.
FORT COLLINS, CO
99.9 The Point

99.9 The Point

Windsor, CO
99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

