Saint Cloud, MN

St. Cloud Schools Hires More Than 50 this Summer; Still Looking for Bus Drivers

St. Cloud School District 742 has hired more than 50 new employees this summer in preparation for the new school year. That according to St. Cloud School Superintendent Laurie Putnam. She explains, like many others, they have had work force shortages which makes the more than 50 new employees a nice accomplishment. Putnam says that is more than normal. Putnam gives a lot of credit for the new hires to the human resources department and the work they did to recruit and hire new employees.
