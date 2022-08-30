Read full article on original website
St. Cloud Pride Week Event Schedule Released
While most major pride celebrations are held in June, we do it a little differently in the St. Cloud area. St. Cloud Pride Week is being celebrated September 12th - 17th at various venues around town. St. Cloud Pride started in 2010 to raise awareness regarding issues of heterosexism, homophobia,...
St. Cloud Schools Hires More Than 50 this Summer; Still Looking for Bus Drivers
St. Cloud School District 742 has hired more than 50 new employees this summer in preparation for the new school year. That according to St. Cloud School Superintendent Laurie Putnam. She explains, like many others, they have had work force shortages which makes the more than 50 new employees a nice accomplishment. Putnam says that is more than normal. Putnam gives a lot of credit for the new hires to the human resources department and the work they did to recruit and hire new employees.
Local Girl Scout Troop Builds Dog Play Area for Humane Society
ST. CLOUD -- The Tri-County Humane Society has a new place for dogs to run and play outside of the shelter. Girl Scout Troop 636 has spent the summer building a dog play yard and are holding a ribbon cutting Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Troop leader Kari Boehmer says the...
A Bar I Would Frequent! Should St. Cloud Have an Establishment Like This?
Would you go to a bar that was for adults 30 years old or older only? Being recently in my 40's I'd full heartedly say YES please! Actually, I wouldn't be disappointed if a bar or even a bar night like this came to the St. Cloud area or even somewhere in Minnesota. I'd want to visit it at least once and more if it was closer.
Two Amazing Julliard Graduates Will Be Performing In St. Cloud This Saturday – Meet “Sonic Escape” [VIDEOS]
No...They are not related to Sonic the Hedgehog...but your kids might be just as excited if not more, after seeing and hearing a performance by this amazing duo. Meet "Sonic Escape," two Julliard graduates named Maria Kaneko Millar (Violin) and her husband Shawn Wyckoff (flute), whose unique blend of music has 'The.
Your Guide to Oktoberfest Celebrations Around St. Cloud
Oktoberfest is a German celebration that has taken some deep roots in American culture. The original Oktoberfest happens in Munich, Germany and is the world's largest Volksfest, featuring a beer festival and a traveling funfair. At the OG festival, the events run 16 to 18 days starting in mid- or late-September to around the first Sunday in October.
Talahi Elementary Gets School Supply Donation
UNDATED -- French Fry sales have turned into school supplies for an area school. Over 225 McDonald’s owners across Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan have donated $91,000 to the Roseville, Minnesota-based “Kids In Need” Foundation. The “Fries for Supplies” special ran in late July, with 10% of French...
10 Things Happening in Central Minnesota to Put on Your September Calendar
Love a good Bloody Mary? Be sure to mark your calendar for this festival coming to St. Cloud in September. Polished Pineapple Events is hosting the Central MN Bloody Mary Fest at Dick Putz Field at the MAC on September 24th, 2022. Get more details here. 2. Little Falls Arts...
St. Cloud Selling Some Surplus Items for $1
ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud is selling off some old unused items. Next Saturday, September 10th from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at City Hall they will be hosting a sale of items remaining from the old Tech High School and City Hall. All items are $1 unless otherwise marked....
Award Winning Country Duo Performs Final Show At Minnesota State Fair
Why would an incredibly successful duo throw away their amazing success together at the height of their career? That's the question that many people are asking after the very popular Florida Georgia Line played their last show together on the grandstand at the Minnesota State Fair Wednesday night. One thing...
St. Joseph to Present Draft Ordinance for THC Products in City
ST. JOSEPH -- The St. Joseph city council will get its first look at an ordinance regulating THC products in the city. During its regular meeting on Tuesday night, city staff will present a draft ordinance. The draft would require a license to sell any product containing THC, no license...
Informing Kids of the Dangers Awaiting Online
ST. CLOUD -- With access to the internet in the palm of our hands, parents are being reminded to pay attention to what your child is doing online. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says there is a growing trend of online predators wishing to harm kids in a variety of ways.
Minnesota DPS Providing Safety Tips For Families As School Begins
ST. CLOUD -- As students get ready to start a new academic year, The Minnesota Department of Public Safety is highlighting several back-to-school safety tips for families this week. Monday's topic focuses on the phrase 'See Something, Say Something.'. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Joe Kelly says it's exactly...
CentraCare To Close Their Waite Park COVID Testing Site Saturday
WAITE PARK -- CentraCare will close its COVID-19 curbside testing site in Waite Park Saturday. CentraCare says the decision comes as demand for testing has decreased and alternative testing options have become more available. CentraCare says their COVID testing operations will now move to the Southway Clinic in St. Cloud...
Looking for THC Edibles at the State Fair? Step OUTSIDE The Fairgrounds
Edibles and other items including THC just officially became legal in the state of Minnesota. Although, not everyone is on board with this. Also, there have been cities throughout Minnesota that have been passing their own laws to limit the sale of those products. So, there's that. It will take some time for everyone or at least most everyone to get on board with this idea.
Was SuperStar Country Legend Hank Williams Jr. Really Fishing In Minnesota Recently?
Now if that's not really Hank Williams Jr., I'm gonna be really ticked off. Just look at those pictures. It sure looks like the real Hank Jr. Just look at those fish?!. It appears that Hank Jr. enjoys our Minnesota fishing as much as we do. The question is, where were these pictures taken, and how often do you think Hank Jr. comes to Minnesota to catch a good fish?
A Dog Named Monkey Up For Adoption This Week
Meet Monkey! Monkey came to us because her owner could no longer care for her. Monkey loves all types of treats and is very eager to please her human(s)! She would greatly benefit from positive reinforcement training and socialization. She is known to be more timid and standoffish at first....
University Drive in St. Cloud to Close Briefly
ST. CLOUD -- Road work will prompt a brief closure at one of St. Cloud's Mississippi River crossings. St. Cloud work crews will close University Drive from 1:00 a.m. until 7:00 a.m. Friday. The closure will be from 5th Avenue to Killian Boulevard. Detours will be posted. Minnesota's Most Unique...
State Fire Officials Urge Students to Brush Up On Fire Safety
ST. CLOUD -- Do you know what to do in the event of a fire? State fire officials are reminding parents and students to brush up on their fire safety plans as the new school year begins. State Fire Marshal Jim Smith says whether your child is in preschool or...
Twice The Happy With “Pineapple Express” THC Ice Cream
Since the legalization of Delta-9 hemp derived THC, there have been a variety mood altering treats hitting the market. Soda, beer and just about anything else you can imagine has been hitting a variety of small shops in Minnesota. According to msp.com, there is a pretty cool ice cream shop...
