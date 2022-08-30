ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers parting ways with S Shawn Davis

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Another moderate surprise during roster cutdowns: the Green Bay Packers are releasing safety Shawn Davis, who has a new knee injury, according to Bill Huber of SI.com.

Davis appeared to be the favorite to win the job as the No. 3 safety after the Packers waived Vernon Scott with an injury. Davis is now dealing with a similar fate after suffering his own injury and missing Monday’s practice.

It’s unclear where the Packers will go at safety now. With Scott and Davis gone, general manager Brian Gutekunst might need to claim or sign a safety capable of playing snaps for Joe Barry’s defense.

Other in-house options at safety include Innis Gaines, rookie Tariq Carpenter and Micah Abernathy. Dallin Leavitt, who just returned from a shoulder injury, could make the 53-man roster as a backup and core special teamer.

Davis, a fifth-round pick of the Colts in 2021, joined the Packers practice squad last September. He played in one game last season.

