wpsdlocal6.com
Calvert City to host event teaching basic paddling skills
CALVERT CITY, KY — Calvert City will host Paddle Skills Day, a day of instruction to teach basic paddling skills in the Calvert City Golf and Country Club swimming pool. Paddle Skills Day will be on Friday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will provide kayaks, paddles and life jackets and is free and open to the public. Children and adults are welcome to participate. Those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
wpsdlocal6.com
Hundreds of volunteers serve community during 2022 Project United
PADUCAH — It only takes one person to make a difference, but it takes hundreds to impact a community. Friday, the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County held its annual community-wide day of service: Project United. About 460 volunteers showed up to help make a difference in their community. More...
wpsdlocal6.com
West Kentucky Labor Day Parade to return for 47th year
PADUCAH — As we head into Labor Day weekend, a tradition is returning to Paducah. The West Kentucky Labor Day Committee is putting on their first parade since 2019. It was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19. The parade's coordinator, David Yates, says they want this year to be bigger than ever.
radionwtn.com
Obion Co. Central Students Hear About Road To Recovery
Troy, Tenn.–On Wednesday, Obion County Central High School hosted a visit from the Obion County Prevention Coalition and guest speaker Forest Quillen. Quillen, a recovered addict, started his own company called “Be Somebody Llc.”and works as the Executive Director of Teen Challenge and works with a recovery group for men.
wpsdlocal6.com
Beshear makes appointments to Land Between the Lakes Advisory Board
WEST KENTUCKY — The president of a Paducah utility contractor and the superintendent of Lyon County Schools have been appointed to serve of the Land Between the Lakes Advisory Board. Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday appointed Murtco Inc. President Keith Murt of Paducah and Lyon County Schools Superintendent Russell...
wpsdlocal6.com
City of Paducah releases Labor Day schedule, parade information
PADUCAH — Monday Sept. 5 is Labor Day, and some Paducah services will be impacted by the holiday. According to a Thursday release, garbage pickup will continue as usual for labor day week, but curbside recycling will be modified. Crews will collect recycling on Tuesday, September 6 for those who usually have recyclables collected on the first and third Monday of the month.
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County Schools working to build two community tornado shelters
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Storm preparedness is a new focus for the Marshall County Board of Education. The board unanimously voted to allow Paducah-based CMS Architects to design two storm shelters, which can be used by the community. The designs will need to be approved by FEMA before the...
wpsdlocal6.com
People gather at Noble Park to highlight International Overdose Awareness Day
PADUCAH — It can be difficult to spot the signs of addiction, and while drug overdosing is a nationwide issue, the problem also exists in the Local 6 area. Turning Point Recovery Group hosted a gathering for people in the community to help combat the issue and to celebrate International Overdose Awareness Day.
wpsdlocal6.com
Lone Oak Huck's hosting yard sale fundraiser to by Christmas gifts for local kids
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Now through Sept. 3, the Huck's on Lone Oak Road in McCracken County, Kentucky, is holding a Karing for Kids Fundraiser Yard Sale. Angela Hale with the local Huck's location says last year's fundraiser brought in more than $206,000 to buy Christmas presents for local children.
KFVS12
Fall Fest 2022 in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Fall Fest 2022 will be Saturday, September 24 at Turley Park. Presented by Southern Illinois Black Chamber of Commerce and Carbondale United, the free event will be from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Enjoy food, music, drinks, vendors and more.
wpsdlocal6.com
9/2 Gridiron Glory
PADUCAH, Ky. - Below is a list of high school football scores from Friday, Sept. 2. Paducah Tilghman , Mayfield 16, Paducah Tilghman 14.
wfcnnews.com
Herrin schools remember student who passed away from health issues
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - The Herrin school district is remembering a student who passed away this week from a rare lung issue. "It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I share the passing of one of our HHS students, KaliAnn Eubanks. KaliAnn had courageously fought and beaten leukemia only to succumb to a rare lung issue.
westkentuckystar.com
Governor announces more money coming for tornado recovery
During his Team Kentucky update, Governor Andy Beshear announced more funds coming to portions of western Kentucky to help in the tornado recovery process. $3.3 million from the West Kentucky State Aid Funding for Emergencies fund will go to Fulton County, the City of Mayfield, and several other entities for costs incurred during tornado recovery.
wpsdlocal6.com
Local barber hangs up his shears after 62 years
PADUCAH — After 62 years in the business, one local barber is putting down his clippers. Friday was last day of work for Neil Lawler, a barber at MW Hair Studio in downtown Paducah. With more than six decades under his belt, many clients and co-workers stopped into the shop Friday to say goodbye.
wpsdlocal6.com
Southern Illinois health care hub to target behavioral and physical health needs
ELDORADO, IL — The Egyptian Health Department broke ground on their Integrated Hub (iHub), a facility that will bring behavioral health, substance abuse treatment and prevention and physical health services to southern Illinois. The iHub facility will provide a shared office space for the Integrated Care for Adults and...
Murray State News
Local physician brings horror play to the public
After an unusual dream, a 140-page script and five years of editing, local physician Chris Poor brings his horror play, “The Yellow Sign,” to a live audience. Poor has been a resident of Murray for 25 years and works in the Emergency Department of the Murray-Calloway County Hospital. Outside of the hospital, however, Poor has dedicated much of his time to the arts.
wkdzradio.com
Main Ham Festival Stage Moving To Former CeeBee/IGA Parking Lot
A big change is coming for the 46th Annual Trigg County Country Ham Festival. This year’s main entertainment stage won’t be located in the grasslands of West Cadiz Park, but instead will be centered on the old CeeBee/IGA grocery lot. It’s the third location in three years for primary entertainment, but could become the festival’s permanent destination. City of Cadiz officials have since purchased this lot in hopes of development, and now it’s getting its first true test.
wpsdlocal6.com
KSP investigating Calloway County bank robbery
HAZEL, KY — Kentucky State Police are on scene at the Murray Bank in Hazel, Kentucky, investigating a report of a robbery. Investigators say the suspect is a white man, approximately 6 feet tall, who was last seen wearing a long-sleeved striped shirt and blue jeans. Troopers say he was last seen traveling south towards Tennessee.
14news.com
KSP conducting traffic checkpoints in western counties
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky State Troopers will be conducting traffic checkpoints throughout the western part of the state. Officials say they do these checkpoints to check if drivers are following the law and will be checking for drunk driving. If you are stopped at a checkpoint, troopers ask that you...
cilfm.com
Alleged Kentucky bank robber arrested
The suspect in a western Kentucky bank robbery has been arrested in Southern Illinois. Police identified the suspect as 56-year-old Robert Riley of Water Valley, Ky. He was located in Carbondale and arrested by Illinois State Police. He is being held in Jackson County pending extradition to Kentucky to face...
