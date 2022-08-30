ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

Calvert City to host event teaching basic paddling skills

CALVERT CITY, KY — Calvert City will host Paddle Skills Day, a day of instruction to teach basic paddling skills in the Calvert City Golf and Country Club swimming pool. Paddle Skills Day will be on Friday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will provide kayaks, paddles and life jackets and is free and open to the public. Children and adults are welcome to participate. Those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
wpsdlocal6.com

Hundreds of volunteers serve community during 2022 Project United

PADUCAH — It only takes one person to make a difference, but it takes hundreds to impact a community. Friday, the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County held its annual community-wide day of service: Project United. About 460 volunteers showed up to help make a difference in their community. More...
wpsdlocal6.com

West Kentucky Labor Day Parade to return for 47th year

PADUCAH — As we head into Labor Day weekend, a tradition is returning to Paducah. The West Kentucky Labor Day Committee is putting on their first parade since 2019. It was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19. The parade's coordinator, David Yates, says they want this year to be bigger than ever.
radionwtn.com

Obion Co. Central Students Hear About Road To Recovery

Troy, Tenn.–On Wednesday, Obion County Central High School hosted a visit from the Obion County Prevention Coalition and guest speaker Forest Quillen. Quillen, a recovered addict, started his own company called “Be Somebody Llc.”and works as the Executive Director of Teen Challenge and works with a recovery group for men.
Kentucky Government
wpsdlocal6.com

Beshear makes appointments to Land Between the Lakes Advisory Board

WEST KENTUCKY — The president of a Paducah utility contractor and the superintendent of Lyon County Schools have been appointed to serve of the Land Between the Lakes Advisory Board. Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday appointed Murtco Inc. President Keith Murt of Paducah and Lyon County Schools Superintendent Russell...
wpsdlocal6.com

City of Paducah releases Labor Day schedule, parade information

PADUCAH — Monday Sept. 5 is Labor Day, and some Paducah services will be impacted by the holiday. According to a Thursday release, garbage pickup will continue as usual for labor day week, but curbside recycling will be modified. Crews will collect recycling on Tuesday, September 6 for those who usually have recyclables collected on the first and third Monday of the month.
George Bray
KFVS12

Fall Fest 2022 in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Fall Fest 2022 will be Saturday, September 24 at Turley Park. Presented by Southern Illinois Black Chamber of Commerce and Carbondale United, the free event will be from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Enjoy food, music, drinks, vendors and more.
wpsdlocal6.com

9/2 Gridiron Glory

PADUCAH, Ky. - Below is a list of high school football scores from Friday, Sept. 2. Paducah Tilghman , Mayfield 16, Paducah Tilghman 14.
wfcnnews.com

Herrin schools remember student who passed away from health issues

WILLIAMSON COUNTY - The Herrin school district is remembering a student who passed away this week from a rare lung issue. "It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I share the passing of one of our HHS students, KaliAnn Eubanks. KaliAnn had courageously fought and beaten leukemia only to succumb to a rare lung issue.
westkentuckystar.com

Governor announces more money coming for tornado recovery

During his Team Kentucky update, Governor Andy Beshear announced more funds coming to portions of western Kentucky to help in the tornado recovery process. $3.3 million from the West Kentucky State Aid Funding for Emergencies fund will go to Fulton County, the City of Mayfield, and several other entities for costs incurred during tornado recovery.
wpsdlocal6.com

Local barber hangs up his shears after 62 years

PADUCAH — After 62 years in the business, one local barber is putting down his clippers. Friday was last day of work for Neil Lawler, a barber at MW Hair Studio in downtown Paducah. With more than six decades under his belt, many clients and co-workers stopped into the shop Friday to say goodbye.
Murray State News

Local physician brings horror play to the public

After an unusual dream, a 140-page script and five years of editing, local physician Chris Poor brings his horror play, “The Yellow Sign,” to a live audience. Poor has been a resident of Murray for 25 years and works in the Emergency Department of the Murray-Calloway County Hospital. Outside of the hospital, however, Poor has dedicated much of his time to the arts.
wkdzradio.com

Main Ham Festival Stage Moving To Former CeeBee/IGA Parking Lot

A big change is coming for the 46th Annual Trigg County Country Ham Festival. This year’s main entertainment stage won’t be located in the grasslands of West Cadiz Park, but instead will be centered on the old CeeBee/IGA grocery lot. It’s the third location in three years for primary entertainment, but could become the festival’s permanent destination. City of Cadiz officials have since purchased this lot in hopes of development, and now it’s getting its first true test.
wpsdlocal6.com

KSP investigating Calloway County bank robbery

HAZEL, KY — Kentucky State Police are on scene at the Murray Bank in Hazel, Kentucky, investigating a report of a robbery. Investigators say the suspect is a white man, approximately 6 feet tall, who was last seen wearing a long-sleeved striped shirt and blue jeans. Troopers say he was last seen traveling south towards Tennessee.
14news.com

KSP conducting traffic checkpoints in western counties

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky State Troopers will be conducting traffic checkpoints throughout the western part of the state. Officials say they do these checkpoints to check if drivers are following the law and will be checking for drunk driving. If you are stopped at a checkpoint, troopers ask that you...
cilfm.com

Alleged Kentucky bank robber arrested

The suspect in a western Kentucky bank robbery has been arrested in Southern Illinois. Police identified the suspect as 56-year-old Robert Riley of Water Valley, Ky. He was located in Carbondale and arrested by Illinois State Police. He is being held in Jackson County pending extradition to Kentucky to face...
WATER VALLEY, KY

