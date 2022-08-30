ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorktown, TX

Yoakum high school campus receives second outside threat

YOAKUM, Texas – At approximately 1:55 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, Yoakum High School received another outside threat. All Yoakum I.S.D. campuses have been put on lockdown for safety precautions. The District also allowed early dismissal of high school students for the day, giving parents permission to pick up their students at the high school cafeteria. All other campuses will...
Threat sends YHS into lockdown

A threat made over the phone sent Yoakum High School and Yoakum Junior High into lockdown in the final minutes of the school day Monday, according to Yoakum ISD officials. The call came in at about 3:28 p.m. on Aug. 29, and YISD Superintendent Tom Kelley reported that both schools were in lockdown within minutes of the call to the high school’s main office.
Barbarita Calderon

Barbarita Calderon, 93, of Cuero, passed away on Aug. 31, 2022 at home surrounded by her sisters and family. She was born Dec. 4, 1928 to the late Antonio and Juanita Alvarez. On Jan. 31, 1948 she married the love of her life Ralph Calderon. They were married 39 years before he passed away in 1987.
Lt. Governor makes campaign stop in Pleasanton

During the second day of his tour across Texas, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick stopped in Pleasanton last Thursday morning to meet with county residents and local officials. The tour, which has 131 scheduled stops, arrived at La Plaza Tapatio where Patrick and his team were introduced by Senator Pete Flores.
Women in Auto: April Ancira

Someone growing up in an automotive family might seem to be destined for a career in the industry, and that’s how it turned out for April Ancira – even though she initially had plans to go a different route. One of the five daughters of San Antonio auto...
Suspect identified for YISD threats

The individual responsible for the threats to Yoakum High School that sent YISD campuses into lockdown Monday and Tuesday appears to have used an app that masked their location and identity, according to Yoakum ISD officials. Yoakum Superintendent Tom Kelley explained Wednesday afternoon that special agents communicated extensively with the...
Seguin police issue alert for missing 15-year-old

SEGUIN, Texas – The Seguin Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old. Krystal Martinez was last seen around 9 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28. She was reported missing after she didn’t return home from school on Monday. Police said Krystal is...
Local police arrest juvenile on three charges Wednesday night

VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria Police Department officers arrest a juvenile following two incidents, one including theft of a handgun. At approximately 7:49 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, Victoria Police Department officers responded to a residence in the 4100 block of N. John Stockbauer Dr. in reference to the burglary of a motor vehicle. The suspect reportedly stole a handgun from an unlocked vehicle.
Black Ford SUV involved in hit-and-run collision

VICTORIA, Texas – A black Ford SUV was involved in a hit-and-run collision on Monday in the 300 block of Forrest St. in Victoria. The Victoria County Sheriff Office is asking the public for help in identifying the owner of the vehicle. If you have any information or know the owner of the vehicle, contact the VCSO at 361-575-0651. You can also call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200.
Narcotics agents stop drug deal at area car wash

(Seguin) – A drug deal for one local couple was a complete wash after Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force officers put a stop to their illegal act at an area carwash. Officials say on Friday, Aug. 26 at approximately 8:15 PM, the Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force conducted a narcotics operation in the 16800 block of IH 35 North in Schertz.
