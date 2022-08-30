Read full article on original website
Yoakum high school campus receives second outside threat
YOAKUM, Texas – At approximately 1:55 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, Yoakum High School received another outside threat. All Yoakum I.S.D. campuses have been put on lockdown for safety precautions. The District also allowed early dismissal of high school students for the day, giving parents permission to pick up their students at the high school cafeteria. All other campuses will...
lavacacountytoday.com
Threat sends YHS into lockdown
A threat made over the phone sent Yoakum High School and Yoakum Junior High into lockdown in the final minutes of the school day Monday, according to Yoakum ISD officials. The call came in at about 3:28 p.m. on Aug. 29, and YISD Superintendent Tom Kelley reported that both schools were in lockdown within minutes of the call to the high school’s main office.
Crew lays foundation for Victoria Town Center
VICTORIA, Texas – On Friday, Aug. 26, a crew laid the foundation for Victoria Town Center on Loop 463. Boot Barn, the first store to open at the shopping center, is set to open by the end of the year. The City of Victoria estimates the shopping center will generate approximately $77,000 in property tax revenue. It also predicts the...
dewittcountytoday.com
Barbarita Calderon
Barbarita Calderon, 93, of Cuero, passed away on Aug. 31, 2022 at home surrounded by her sisters and family. She was born Dec. 4, 1928 to the late Antonio and Juanita Alvarez. On Jan. 31, 1948 she married the love of her life Ralph Calderon. They were married 39 years before he passed away in 1987.
Pleasanton Express
Lt. Governor makes campaign stop in Pleasanton
During the second day of his tour across Texas, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick stopped in Pleasanton last Thursday morning to meet with county residents and local officials. The tour, which has 131 scheduled stops, arrived at La Plaza Tapatio where Patrick and his team were introduced by Senator Pete Flores.
Lawsuit filed against estate of Patrick Cullen for molestation of a minor
VICTORIA, Texas – A lawsuit has been filed against the estate of Patrick Cullen, a Victoria attorney who was found dead in his home in January of 2022. Authorities ruled his death as suspicious in nature. In the lawsuit, which you can view here, a Jane Doe is suing Jean Cullen, who the suit names as the independent executor of...
MySanAntonio
Women in Auto: April Ancira
Someone growing up in an automotive family might seem to be destined for a career in the industry, and that’s how it turned out for April Ancira – even though she initially had plans to go a different route. One of the five daughters of San Antonio auto...
cw35.com
Scores & Highlights! New Braunfels routes Seguin, Taft downs Vets, Clark beats Stevens
If you though week one was fun, week two of high school football in the San Antonio area is looking better than ever!. New Braunfels routes rival Seguin 31-7 in the Guadalupe River Showdown. NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - New Braunfels handles Seguin 31-7 in the Guadalupe River Showdown!. New Braunfels...
lavacacountytoday.com
Suspect identified for YISD threats
The individual responsible for the threats to Yoakum High School that sent YISD campuses into lockdown Monday and Tuesday appears to have used an app that masked their location and identity, according to Yoakum ISD officials. Yoakum Superintendent Tom Kelley explained Wednesday afternoon that special agents communicated extensively with the...
KSAT 12
Seguin police issue alert for missing 15-year-old
SEGUIN, Texas – The Seguin Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old. Krystal Martinez was last seen around 9 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28. She was reported missing after she didn’t return home from school on Monday. Police said Krystal is...
UPDATE: Suspect involved in Yoakum I.S.D. threats identified as juvenile from Canada
UPDATE: Texas Department of Public Safety Agents identified the suspect who made threats against Yoakum High School on Aug. 29 and Aug. 30. The suspect is a juvenile from Alberta, Canada. Law enforcement authorities made contact with the juvenile and parents in Canada on Thursday, Sept. 1. The suspect admitted...
Local police arrest juvenile on three charges Wednesday night
VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria Police Department officers arrest a juvenile following two incidents, one including theft of a handgun. At approximately 7:49 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, Victoria Police Department officers responded to a residence in the 4100 block of N. John Stockbauer Dr. in reference to the burglary of a motor vehicle. The suspect reportedly stole a handgun from an unlocked vehicle.
KSAT 12
Public servant assaults, felony DWI and drug case among those dismissed after errant Schertz PD evidence purge
SCHERTZ, Texas – The Guadalupe County Attorney this week dismissed felony cases against five defendants after evidence in each of the criminal matters was improperly destroyed by the Schertz Police Department, court records obtained by KSAT Investigates show. The move by prosecutors was the latest step in the months-long...
Black Ford SUV involved in hit-and-run collision
VICTORIA, Texas – A black Ford SUV was involved in a hit-and-run collision on Monday in the 300 block of Forrest St. in Victoria. The Victoria County Sheriff Office is asking the public for help in identifying the owner of the vehicle. If you have any information or know the owner of the vehicle, contact the VCSO at 361-575-0651. You can also call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200.
Victoria woman accused of stealing a vehicle and drunk driving
VICTORIA, Texas – Wednesday night Victoria police arrested Joanna Martinez, 35, on multiple charges. She’s accused of stealing a vehicle at a business in the 3000 block of Houston Hwy. It happened just before 9 p.m. “The vehicle owner went in the office and when he went back...
seguintoday.com
Narcotics agents stop drug deal at area car wash
(Seguin) – A drug deal for one local couple was a complete wash after Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force officers put a stop to their illegal act at an area carwash. Officials say on Friday, Aug. 26 at approximately 8:15 PM, the Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force conducted a narcotics operation in the 16800 block of IH 35 North in Schertz.
