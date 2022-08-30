Read full article on original website
Tucker Carlson Snarks That Jackson Water Crisis Will Let Mayor Fully Radicalize City
The Fox News host's sneering segment targeted progressive Mayor Chokwe Lumumba amid the city's devastating water shortage.
Mississippi mayor tells residents to ‘get out now’ and governor declares state of emergency ahead of floods
The mayor of a Mississippi city has urged residents to “get out now” and the state governor has declared a state of emergency as record-breaking rainfall is expected to cause significant flooding over the coming days.Mayor of Jackson Chokwe Antar Lumumba said on Sunday that people should leave the state’s biggest city “as soon as possible” as fears grow that the area could be headed for a repeat of flooding seen back in February 2020.“Unfortunately because we have seen these events as recently as 2020, we have a reference point, and we know the damage that can occur,” he...
Jackson's water crisis stems from years of racist exploitation
Residents of Jackson, Mississippi, have little to no running water after flooding overwhelmed the capital city's damaged water treatment system last week. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba declared a water system emergency Monday and said the water shortage was likely to last "the next couple days." This is how the...
Video of Tanker Outside Mississippi Gov Mansion Emerges Amid Water Shortage
Governor Tate Reeves said that Jackson cannot produce enough water to fight fires or reliably flush the city's toilets.
"There are no white people there": Jackson's water crisis, explained
A combination of poor infrastructure, climate change and racism have long contributed to water issues in Jackson, Miss, and now heavy rainfalls have left close to 150,000 residents without access to safe drinking water. As recent as July, the city was under a boil-water notice due to high levels of...
GOP repeatedly opposed infrastructure upgrades. Now Mississippi's capital has no safe water
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. As many as 180,000 people in Jackson, Mississippi will not have access to safe running water for the foreseeable future, state officials said Monday night—the latest manifestation of a longstanding crisis in which the city's residents have been made to suffer the consequences of chronically underfunded infrastructure, compounded by a worsening climate emergency.
'Get out now': Mayor urges residents to flee ahead of rising river waters in Mississippi
A day after warning residents of Jackson, Mississippi, to "get out now," the mayor of the state's biggest city is urging them to not take evacuation warnings lightly as record-setting rain threatens to flood streets and creep into homes within the next two days.
Heavy rainfall to impact southern US this week
Heavy rain will continue for Texas and into the Lower Mississippi Valley this week. Some areas in Central Texas and Mississippi could receive upwards of 6 inches of rain. Flash flooding will be the biggest concern; however, it will be helpful toward the ongoing drought affecting these states. Scattered showers...
'We thought we were safe': Kentucky disaster shows how US is ill-prepared and under-insured for devastating floods
When Bob and Debbie Smith signed up for flood insurance years ago, they never expected the storm that transformed the little river next to their backyard into a raging, muddy torrent. They never imagined that they and their cat would need to be rescued from their front porch by a neighbor with a boat as the floodwater reached up to their chests.
The west is considering diverting water from the Mississippi River to solve its water woes.
States like Arizona, Nevada, and California are experiencing long-term water shortages and drought. The Colorado River is at historic lows. Last year the state of Arizona asked Congress to study the possibility of diverting water from the Mississippi to the West to solve their water issues in states with depleted water sources.
Keilar asks mayor who's to blame for water crisis. Hear his response
Chokwe Antar Lumumba, the mayor of Jackson, Mississippi, tells New Day anchor Brianna Keilar that his city’s ongoing water crisis is the result of “years and years of accumulated problems.”
Hayes: Jackson water crisis is ‘utter failure’ of GOP-led Miss. government
The New Chevy Blazer EV, Available For Preorder Now. See The Specs, Prices & More. Toxic drinking water at Camp Lejeune poisoned Marines for more than three decades. New Shaftless Stair Lifts (Take a Look at the Prices) EnergyBillCruncher /. SPONSORED. Virginia Gov Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar...
Mass evacuation underway in Arizona town as river overflows, reaches 'major flood stage'
A mass evacuation was underway in a small town in southeastern Arizona on Monday afternoon after a river overflowed and spilled into the town following heavy rains, officials said. Flood prone areas in the town of Duncan, located just miles west of New Mexico border, were being evacuated after the...
Jackson, Mississippi has 'no water to drink or flush toilets'
Some 180,000 residents in Jackson, Mississippi have "indefinitely" lost access to reliable running water after excessive rainfall and flooding. Rising floodwaters over the weekend breached the city's main water treatment facility, bringing it to the brink of collapse. A state of emergency has been declared, and schools, restaurants and businesses...
No running water in Jackson, Miss., after flooding damages treatment plant
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Rain and flooding caused the main water treatment facility in Jackson, Miss., to fail Monday, leaving the state's largest city without safe running water and prompting Gov. Tate Reeves to declare a state of emergency. Neither of the plant's main pumps were working, with just one...
The water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, has gotten so bad, the city temporarily ran out of bottled water to give to residents
Recent torrential rain coupled with years of water system issues have resulted in a crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, where the city doesn't have enough water to fight fires, flush toilets or even hand out to residents in need.
CNN meteorologist explains cause of water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi
CNN meteorologist Chad Myers explains how flooding in Jackson, Mississippi caused the failure of the main water treatment facility, resulting in a clean water crisis in the state’s largest city.
Intense flooding devastating parts of Mississippi
In Central Mississippi, a desperate evacuation is underway as flood waters rush in. So far, there have been over 100 rescues across parts of the state. Intense flooding is causing cars, homes and even entire neighborhoods to be underwater. Some areas have seen as much as 12 inches of rain since just this morning with more on the way.Aug. 24, 2022.
Flooding broke open Jackson's water crisis, but it can't be disentangled from race, experts say
The water crisis in Mississippi’s capital city cannot be disentangled from racial inequities, experts say. About 150,000 residents in Jackson were without safe water Wednesday. Excessive rainfall led to flooding of the Pearl River and problems at one of the town’s two water-treatment plants, causing the pumps to fail. Low water pressure has left many without water to drink, brush teeth or flush toilets.
Biden declares state of emergency in Mississippi due to capital's water crisis
President Biden has declared a state of emergency in Mississippi as a result of "a water crisis" in the state capital of Jackson, the White House said late Tuesday night. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted that the president had ordered his team to surge federal assistance to the region. "We are committed to helping the people of Jackson and the state of Mississippi during this urgent time of need," she said.
