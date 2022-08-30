ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Mississippi mayor tells residents to ‘get out now’ and governor declares state of emergency ahead of floods

The mayor of a Mississippi city has urged residents to “get out now” and the state governor has declared a state of emergency as record-breaking rainfall is expected to cause significant flooding over the coming days.Mayor of Jackson Chokwe Antar Lumumba said on Sunday that people should leave the state’s biggest city “as soon as possible” as fears grow that the area could be headed for a repeat of flooding seen back in February 2020.“Unfortunately because we have seen these events as recently as 2020, we have a reference point, and we know the damage that can occur,” he...
MSNBC

Jackson's water crisis stems from years of racist exploitation

Residents of Jackson, Mississippi, have little to no running water after flooding overwhelmed the capital city's damaged water treatment system last week. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba declared a water system emergency Monday and said the water shortage was likely to last "the next couple days." This is how the...
Salon

GOP repeatedly opposed infrastructure upgrades. Now Mississippi's capital has no safe water

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. As many as 180,000 people in Jackson, Mississippi will not have access to safe running water for the foreseeable future, state officials said Monday night—the latest manifestation of a longstanding crisis in which the city's residents have been made to suffer the consequences of chronically underfunded infrastructure, compounded by a worsening climate emergency.
Fox News

Heavy rainfall to impact southern US this week

Heavy rain will continue for Texas and into the Lower Mississippi Valley this week. Some areas in Central Texas and Mississippi could receive upwards of 6 inches of rain. Flash flooding will be the biggest concern; however, it will be helpful toward the ongoing drought affecting these states. Scattered showers...
CNN

'We thought we were safe': Kentucky disaster shows how US is ill-prepared and under-insured for devastating floods

When Bob and Debbie Smith signed up for flood insurance years ago, they never expected the storm that transformed the little river next to their backyard into a raging, muddy torrent. They never imagined that they and their cat would need to be rescued from their front porch by a neighbor with a boat as the floodwater reached up to their chests.
BBC

Jackson, Mississippi has 'no water to drink or flush toilets'

Some 180,000 residents in Jackson, Mississippi have "indefinitely" lost access to reliable running water after excessive rainfall and flooding. Rising floodwaters over the weekend breached the city's main water treatment facility, bringing it to the brink of collapse. A state of emergency has been declared, and schools, restaurants and businesses...
NBC News

Intense flooding devastating parts of Mississippi

In Central Mississippi, a desperate evacuation is underway as flood waters rush in. So far, there have been over 100 rescues across parts of the state. Intense flooding is causing cars, homes and even entire neighborhoods to be underwater. Some areas have seen as much as 12 inches of rain since just this morning with more on the way.Aug. 24, 2022.
AOL Corp

Flooding broke open Jackson's water crisis, but it can't be disentangled from race, experts say

The water crisis in Mississippi’s capital city cannot be disentangled from racial inequities, experts say. About 150,000 residents in Jackson were without safe water Wednesday. Excessive rainfall led to flooding of the Pearl River and problems at one of the town’s two water-treatment plants, causing the pumps to fail. Low water pressure has left many without water to drink, brush teeth or flush toilets.
CBS News

Biden declares state of emergency in Mississippi due to capital's water crisis

President Biden has declared a state of emergency in Mississippi as a result of "a water crisis" in the state capital of Jackson, the White House said late Tuesday night. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted that the president had ordered his team to surge federal assistance to the region. "We are committed to helping the people of Jackson and the state of Mississippi during this urgent time of need," she said.
