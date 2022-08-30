Read full article on original website
Serena Williams assured reporters that the mid-match bathroom break that sparked her US Open comeback 'wasn't number 2'
The 23-time Grand Slam champion joked, "I just got lighter. Use your imagination," when asked about the bathroom break during her press conference.
'She's the only reason Serena Williams existed': 23-time Grand Slam champion busts into tears as she thanks sister Venus and parents for their roles in her iconic career... but leaves door slightly open to playing on!
Serena Williams burst into tears following her career-ending defeat to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third-round of the US Open. The American thanked her family, including father Richard and mother Oracene, before breaking down on the center of Arthur Ashe stadium. 'Thank you Daddy, I know you're watching. Thanks Mom. Oh...
Serena Williams Honors Sister Venus in Tearful Speech After U.S. Open Loss
"I wouldn't be Serena if there wasn't Venus," Williams said after the loss. "So, thank you, Venus. She's the only reason Serena Williams ever existed."
epicstream.com
Pete Davidson Dumped 'Demanding' Kim Kardashian? Kanye West Reportedly 'Convinced' Kylie Jenner's Sister Would Take Him Back
The frustration of Pete Davidson over Kim Kardashian's demands is the real reason why they split, a new report claimed. Why Did Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson's Romance End?. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were once seen as each other’s end game. However, with all the drama their romance had caused, the former lovebirds had not even reached the one-year mark. Unknown sources told Heat Magazine that it was ultimately the comedian who called time on their relationship.
Kanye West Asks Pete Davidson How Life Is in 'Trauma Unit' After Kim Split
"Ask Pete how those tattoos of my kids doing in the trauma unit," West, who shares four children with Kardashian, wrote in an Instagram post.
Don Lemon Calls Meghan Markle's Talk on Racism After Marriage 'Shocking'
Lemon said during the New Day segment that Markle was explaining how "she didn't get the full Black treatment" before meeting Prince Harry.
Britney Spears Responds to Son Jayden After He Speaks Out
Spears said if her kids believe their "memaw and paw paw" acted properly throughout her conservatorship, then she accepts she has failed as a mother.
Harper's Bazaar
Emily Ratajkowski's Latest Dog-Walking Uniform Involves the Tiniest Short Shorts
Emily Ratajkowski's Nighttime Skincare Routine | Go To Bed With Me Emily Ratajkowski's Nighttime Skincare Routine | Go To Bed With Me. Emily Ratajkowski never misses an opportunity to show off her style, even if it's just to walk her dog. The model was seen yesterday taking her dog Colombo...
Meghan Markle Is 'Trying to Mess Up The Royal Family' Says Diana Designer
The designer of Princess Diana's wedding dress, David Emanuel, accused Meghan of "driving everybody nuts" in a recent television interview.
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Set Sights on Lindsay Arnold's Replacement
"Dancing With the Stars" is returning for Season 31 but the cast may look a bit different to viewers.
Jay-Z Draws Criticism for Apparently Comparing Capitalism to Racial Slurs
"They start inventing words like 'capitalist,' you know, things like that," said Jay-Z on Twitter Spaces. "We've been called 'n*****' and 'monkeys' and s***."
Meghan's 'Archetypes' Podcast Provides Unique Access To 'Her Inner World'
Meghan's hit solo podcast and her candid reflections are the subject of discussion on a new episode of Newsweek's "The Royal Report."
Brittany Aldean Tells Tucker Carlson Kids Are 'Too Young' for Gender Change
The wife of country singer Jason Aldean defended her recent comments that many people have called transphobic.
