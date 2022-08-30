Read full article on original website
Johnstown Man Enters Guilty Plea
A Johnstown man has pleaded guilty to charges of 3rd degree murder for his role in a botched robbery turned homicide case from January of last year. Dionte Jones, 29, appeared in Cambria County court Wednesday where he entered the plea for his involvement in the shooting death of 28-year-old DaShawn Green on Jan. 18, 2021.
PSU Bomb Threat
Authorities in Centre County say a Penn State student is facing charges after he allegedly posted a bomb threat on the social media app Yik Yak. Police say Henry Hyduke, 20, of Fair Haven, New Jersey, faces one misdemeanor count of making terroristic threats to cause a serious public inconvenience, according to online court records.
Fatal Rush Twp. ATV Accident
State police in Centre County say a Tyrone man was killed in an ATV crash earlier this week in Rush Township. Troopers say on the afternoon of Aug. 28, police were dispatched to a private property, located along the 300 block of Pump Station Lane. Investigators say the victim, identified...
Title IX and School Impact
Earlier this week we told you about a group of female State College Hockey Players and their parents filing a Federal Title 9 court suit over playing time. Gary Sinderson has a story where Title 9 is making an impact at another Centre County school district. Title 9 legislation, in...
