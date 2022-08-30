Read full article on original website
AP_000319.ffcc7a117ebb4d3c995d07ae3e67870d.1902
3d ago
With all the problems here in California the democrats pass this stupid law. Why does it only apply to rap and not other types of music. Maybe because rap is filled with hate & violent content.
Reply(4)
14
Any#ofreasons
3d ago
If somebody admits, even brags about crimes they've committed regardless of the media used, it should be admissible as evidence.
Reply
11
Sunny Jones
3d ago
Californian's who are victims of crimes perpetrated because of rap music (not all rap music is bad) should then have the right to sue the Democrats who think this is a great idea. Just sayin'!
Reply
4
Related
GV Wire
Kings County Has California’s Highest Incarceration Rate
Shasta County in rural northern California has some of the state’s highest incarceration rates. Ask Robert Bowman what’s going on, and he takes a long, deep sigh. “It’s a perfect storm of bad,” he said. Bowman, director of the county’s program that helps formerly incarcerated people...
California fails to replace limits on carrying concealed weapons
California lawmakers failed early Thursday to replace limits on carrying concealed weapons that were struck down by a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling.
KTVU FOX 2
California remains 1 of 3 states that doesn't require independent coroner and sheriff
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California is only one of three states that doesn’t require independent coroner and sheriff offices. And it will remain that way. On Tuesday, the bill that would have forced the separation of powers failed to pass out of the senate. AB 1608 received only 13 votes when it needed 21 to pass.
California lawmakers decline to reform state's cash-bail system
California lawmakers balked at a scaled-back attempt at reforming the state's cash bail system Wednesday, a year after a more expansive effort also stalled amid headlines over a gruesome killing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One of California’s first prisons was a ship that sank
A ship on the Sacramento River, anchored near H Street, served as one of California’s first prisons in the 1800s.
KTVU FOX 2
California teachers made $48M on Airbnb in 2021
LOS ANGELES - California educators made millions of dollars hosting their properties on Airbnb in 2021, according to a newly-released report from the company, more than any other state in the U.S. More than 15,000 Americans who self-identified as educators listed a property on the platform in 2021, in total...
California Power Utility Warns of Possible Outages From Heat
According to Glendale Water & Power, the rolling power outages will start Sunday and run through Tuesday with the "blackouts" lasting for about an hour.
SFGate
California lawmakers OK bills aimed at social media content
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers on Tuesday sent Gov. Gavin Newsom two groundbreaking bills intended to limit the downside of social media, as they faulted Congress for failing to act on the problem. A first-of-its kind measure would require social media companies to make public their policies for...
RELATED PEOPLE
SFGate
California stalls scaled down bail reform after year's delay
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers balked at a scaled-back attempt at reforming the state's cash bail system Wednesday, a year after a more expansive effort also stalled amid headlines over a gruesome killing. The latest version would bar suspects released prior to trial from being charged for things...
920kvec.com
California jury awards $1M to teen bullied in middle school
A California jury has awarded $1 million in damages to a teen who was bullied in middle school after her Los Angeles school district failed to protect her. On Wednesday, a Los Angeles County Superior Court jury ruled that El Segundo Unified School District’s negligence harmed Eleri Irons, who was 13 when the bullying began in November 2017. Irons, who is now 18, was awarded $700,000 in damages for past pain and suffering, and $300,000 for any future emotional trauma she may suffer.
State legislature sends paid COVID sick leave extension to Newsom’s desk for signature
State legislators approved an extension this week of COVID-specific paid sick leave, keeping it intact through the end of December. State officials last approved an extension of paid leave for full-time workers in February, requiring businesses with more than 25 employees to provide at least 40 hours of paid sick leave to workers who get infected or care for another person who is sick.
‘A perfect storm of bad’: Report finds incarceration rates highest among rural Californians
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Shasta County in rural northern California has some of the state’s highest incarceration rates. Ask Robert Bowman what’s going on, and he takes a long, deep sigh. “It’s a perfect storm of bad,” he said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
California OKs bill to protect workers who use pot at home
SACRAMENTO — California could soon become the seventh state to make sure people won't lose their jobs if they smoke marijuana when they are off the clock.State lawmakers on Tuesday passed a bill that would stop companies from punishing workers who fail a certain type of drug test that detects not whether a person is high, but whether the person has used marijuana at all in recent days.These tests, which rely on urine or hair samples, look for a substance that the body makes when it breaks down THC, the main psychoactive compound in marijuana. But that substance, called metabolites,...
KTVU FOX 2
California passes bill banning long-term solitary confinement in prisons and jails
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California Senate lawmakers passed a bill that bans the use of long-term solitary confinement in prisons, jails, and private detention centers. Under the California Mandela Act, AB 2632, solitary confinement is limited to no more than 15 consecutive days and no more than 45 days in a six-month period.
California government to give an extra $1,500 bonus to these workers
Governor Gavin Newsom has signed legislation that gives approximately 70,000 California workers a retention bonus of up to $1,500. Newsom approved the legislation in a $1.1 billion deal with state legislators. The goal is to improve the state’s ability to stabilize and retain a workforce of critical employees.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Looking for a deal on a car? California may offer $1,000 tax break for not buying one
With 28 million vehicles on the road, California can rightfully call itself the unofficial capital of American car culture. The Legislature, though, just passed a bill offering a $1,000 tax break to households that don’t have any. In an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and fight climate change,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Study: This is the rudest city in California
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The City By The Bay is the rudest in California, according to a survey of 1,577 residents of America’s largest 30 metropolitan areas. The survey, conducted by Preply, gave cities an average rudeness score. San Francisco scored a 5.69, making it No. 7 in the nation. The top three rudest were […]
California bill requires more disclosure of pay information by employers
A bill approved by the state Legislature and sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom would require California employers to disclose more salary information about jobs.
California Cops Bust Street Racers And Loud Exhausts
Some crimes in the Golden State are still getting attention…. If you’re thinking it’s open season for crime in Southern California, learning that cops in several cities along with CHP cracked down on what they claim was street racing in the area. In the end, law cops stopped 206 vehicle, handed out citations to 177 drivers, and even inspected exhausts and other modifications for violations. Sure, while this was going on there probably was plenty of shoplifting and other crimes committed, but at least the public is safe from fart can exhausts.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
108K+
Post
955M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 22