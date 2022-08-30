ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs LB Nick Bolton named to Peter Schrager's 2022 breakout players list

The Kansas City Chiefs are expecting a lot out of Nick Bolton next season and so is NFL Network host Peter Schrager. On Friday’s episode of “Good Morning Football”, Schrager named Bolton as his No. 2 breakout player for the 2022 NFL season. The second-year linebacker out of Missouri is expected to take over as the Chiefs’ starting MIKE linebacker this season. He’ll be wearing the green dot and getting the defense lined up on every single snap.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy