Daily Athenaeum
OPINION | Student loan forgiveness has been a long time coming
Last week, countless Americans rejoiced following the Biden Administration’s plan to wipe out billions of dollars in student debt. The plan has been a main point of contention in recent days, with many critics arguing that easing student debt is unfair or that it would exacerbate rising costs. Regardless of these sentiments, the plan will undoubtedly improve the lives of millions who would otherwise be in debt for years to come.
Math, reading testing assessments data shows decline in two West Virginia counties
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The National Center for Education Statistics reported a major decline in both reading and mathematics assessments during the pandemic. Between 2020 and 2022, reading scores saw the largest drop since 1990, and math scores dropped for the first time. Two areas of focus in a report from Nexstar’s WVNS were McDowell and […]
wvpublic.org
Student Loan Relief And Celebrating The 19th Amendment On This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, more than 200,000 West Virginians could see relief on student loans as part of a forgiveness plan announced by President Joe Biden. Randy Yohe discussed the West Virginia impact of student debt relief with Dr. Rodney Hughes, an assistant professor of higher education administration at West Virginia University’s School of Education.
woay.com
West Virginia Schools of Diversion and Transition presents awards to juvenile services educators and institutions
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Schools of Diversion and Transition (WVSDT) presented awards to educators and institutions at their recent Juvenile Staff Conference. Administrators acknowledged academic growth and development. Additionally, WVSDT recognized the outstanding teachers supporting students in juvenile services facilities. The Beckley Center School won the...
Gov. Justice pleads with Senate to give our hard working West Virginians a tax break
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that West Virginia’s General Revenue collections for August 2022 of $507 million were $141.8 million above estimates and 32.2% ahead of prior year receipts. “I once again plead with the State Senate to give our hard working West Virginians...
Metro News
Manchin: WV will have to look elsewhere to hire new workers
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin told business leaders at the West Virginia Business Summit Thursday in Greenbrier County he fears the state doesn’t have enough workers to fill the hundreds of new jobs being created by companies building manufacturing facilities statewide. “My greatest concern...
legalreader.com
West Virginia Passes New Special Education Legislation for Schools
WV passes special needs legislation following classroom abuse cases. A $5 million settlement has been awarded to the families of four nonverbal special education students in West Virginia. The settlement comes in the aftermath of the families alleging abuse in the classroom and suing the county school system in Charleston. An open records request to the Board of Risk and Insurance Management shows the settlement stemmed from a lawsuit against Horace Mann Middle School, specifically. The families had filed a lawsuit against the school last year accusing three employees – a teacher, Anthony Wilson (45), along with two teacher’s aides, Walter Pannel (71) and Lillian Barnham (65) – of abusive behavior.
West Virginia corrections staff shortages getting worse
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia continues to face a critical shortage of corrections officers in its prisons and jails, and now the union representing those officers wants something done. The state dealt with a critical corrections staffing shortage four years ago, and now it’s facing the same crisis again. The Mountain State’s jails and […]
wchstv.com
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 drop Friday in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 dropped below 300 in the Mountain State on Friday. The number of people hospitalized with the virus dropped by 27 to 282, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The total includes 41 people in intensive care (down one) and 11 people on ventilators.
$62 million in grant money coming to West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – More than $62 million is coming to communities in West Virginia to help usher in new manufacturing and workforce development. The ACT Now Coalition of West Virginia, which includes 21 coal-impacted communities in southern West Virginia, was one of 21 winners of the U.S. Economic Development Board’s Build Back Better Regional […]
Dominion Energy WV’s new owners are bringing jobs to West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Dominion Energy West Virginia, or Hope Gas, was recently sold to the ‘Ullico and Hearthstone’ Utilities Incorporation, and starting on Sept. 1, that sale will start to bring jobs back to West Virginia. Hearthstone owns gas utilities in five different states, as well as water utilities in two states. Before they […]
wvpublic.org
Three W.Va. Counties To Benefit From Additional American Rescue Plan Funds
West Virginia has been awarded an additional $15.4 million from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) as part of the American Rescue Plan. The plan was created to help ease economic impacts from the pandemic. The funds are part of the EDA’s Coal Communities Commitment, which allocates $200 million of...
Local IT company named West Virginia’s fastest-growing
A Bridgeport-and-Morgantown-based IT services company was named West Virginia's fastest-growing business, and is among the fastest-growing IT services companies in the nation on the Inc. 5000.
What you need to make the perfect West Virginia charcuterie board
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — As the “Dog Days” of summer have ended, people are already thinking about appetizer ideas for football tailgates, barbecues and holiday parties. If you really want to get into the Mountain State spirit this season, surprise your friends and family with a charcuterie board loaded with West Virginia foods! Below are […]
Metro News
Electric pontoon boats to be built in West Virginia
West Virginia leaders announced an investment by another battery-power manufacturer today, emphasizing moves toward diversifying the state’s economy. Pure Watercraft, which produces battery-powered boats, made a splash during the West Virginia Business Summit. Pure Watercraft plans to locate at an 80,000-square-foot production facility at the Beech Bottom Industrial Park,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Former West Virginia School Board president Miller Hall resigns
CHARLESTON — Miller Hall, the former president of the West Virginia Board of Education, has resigned as a member of the board, making him the fourth senior education official to step down or transfer this month. “Throughout my 47-year career in education, my focus was always on children and...
Metro News
West Virginia leaders rev up new electric bus manufacturer
West Virginia officials celebrated the start of a manufacturing plant that will produce electric school buses. Political leaders described the GreenPower Motor Company Inc. as a sign that West Virginia is ready to roll tangible products off assembly lines as well as a signal that the state embraces a variety of energy sources.
West Virginia Amendment 2 on November ballot
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) West Virginia voters will be able to decide if there is going to be an amendment to the state constitution this November. During this weeks Brooke County Commission meeting this was addressed. Amendment two is going to be on the ballot. It means giving the legislature authority to remove personal property […]
WBOY
How to get your pictures into a West Virginia calendar
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The 2023 “Roadsides in Bloom” photo contest is now underway, and the 12 best photos will be printed in the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) 2023 calendar. The deadline for entries is Thursday, Sept. 15. The following rules for the...
The health of honey bee colonies in West Virginia
It is estimated that the honey bee's annual contribution to the United States economy is at least $15 billion. Beyond the profitable products and byproducts harvested directly from honey bee colonies such as honey, wax, propolis, and royal jelly, more than 90 different crops—about one-third of total crop production in the U.S.—are dependent upon these prolific pollinators for their survival and prosperity.
