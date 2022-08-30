Read full article on original website
Rockwall Police Kill Kidnapping Suspect in Shootout
ROCKWALL (WBAP/KLIF News ) – A kidnapping suspect was fatally shot by Rockwall police officers in a shootout Thursday night. The incident started around 7 p.m. with a request from Fort Worth police to conduct a welfare check at a home in Rockwall. Investigators later told Rockwall police the...
School Safety Audits Begin in September
(WBAP/KLIF) — Random school safety inspections begin rolling out across Texas next month. The Texas School Safety Center (TSSC) will conduct safety audits at all public schools in the lone star state beginning September 12th. TSSC Director Cathy Martinez-Prather says a main focus of the inspections will involve access...
Dallas Officer on Leave after Posting Coin Deemed Racist
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – A commemorative coin has landed a Dallas Police Officer in some trouble. The Officer is on administrative leave after DPD Chief Eddie Garcia says that Officer posted an image of a challenge coin on the Dallas police association member website. It was offered for sale. “It’s...
Healthcare Advocates Call for State to Roll Back Scope-of-Practice Laws Amid Doctor Shortage
NORTH TEXAS (WBAP/KLIF News ) – There’s a doctor shortage in Texas and healthcare advocates are encouraging the state to roll back scope-of-practice laws for nurse practitioners and physician’s assistants. Sally Pipes in the president, CEO and healthcare fellow at the Pacific Research Institute and said allowing...
American Airlines Pilots Picket outside Headquarters
FORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF) – Members of Allied Pilots Association picketed outside American Airlines’ headquarters in Fort Worth on Thursday morning. The Air Line Pilots Association hosted similar events in 13 other cities across the nation. “Management’s history of serving up crisis after crisis has impacted us to the...
Police in DFW Crack Down on Drunk Driving this Labor Day Weekend
IRVING (WBAP/KLIF) – A number of North Texas Police departments are participating in a DWI Enforcement Initiative during the Labor Day weekend. As part of the plan, Officers will focus on locating and arresting drunk drivers. The enforcement period runs between September 2 and September 5. During that time, the participating officers will concentrate their efforts on DWI patrols in high-risk sites and at times when impaired drivers are on the roadways causing an increased potential for alcohol-related crashes involving injuries or deaths.
