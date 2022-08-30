IRVING (WBAP/KLIF) – A number of North Texas Police departments are participating in a DWI Enforcement Initiative during the Labor Day weekend. As part of the plan, Officers will focus on locating and arresting drunk drivers. The enforcement period runs between September 2 and September 5. During that time, the participating officers will concentrate their efforts on DWI patrols in high-risk sites and at times when impaired drivers are on the roadways causing an increased potential for alcohol-related crashes involving injuries or deaths.

