Coronation Street's Kelly Neelan to be caught out over secret wedding plans
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Kelly Neelan is set to be caught out over her secret elopement plans with Aadi Alahan in brand new scenes on Coronation Street. The pair are planning to marry for real in Scotland – which follows their initial fake plans in order to win a holiday to Mexico – after their guardians refused to give them permission t0 marry earlier this week – required because they are under 18.
Coronation Street star Nathan Graham responds to James's unexpected diagnosis
Coronation Street spoilers follow. James Bailey actor Nathan Graham has weighed in on his Corrie character's life-altering diagnosis. During yet-to-air scenes on ITV, the footballer suddenly collapses on the pitch, with brother Michael forced to perform CPR on him. Dashed to hospital, James is told by doctors that he has a condition known as cardiomyopathy and must be fitted with an ICD (implantable cardioverter defibrillator) to prevent more cardiac arrests.
Coronation Street - When does the 'Classic' era end?
ITV3 Classic Corrie repeats feel as though they are hurtling towards 'modern' times ... even though current episodes aired over 20 years ago. Many viewers claim different end points for Corrie's Classic era, but what do you think?. Derek Wilton's death, Mavis's exit (1997) The culmination of the Richard Hillman...
Emmerdale's Kim Tate awaits Home Farm visitor in new scenes
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Kim Tate looks forward to a return visit from her granddaughter Millie next week. Millie moved away from the village last year, going to live with her other grandmother Hazel, but she has already appeared back on screen once in 2022. The youngster's original departure followed...
Maternity cover - should soaps use temporary recasts?
Yes - if it is more appropriate for the character than writing them out for a year. Yes - if it is more appropriate for the character than writing them out for a year. I was thinking about this the other night when I was reading about some of the old Neighbours and Home and Away temporary recasts and the news about Julia Goulding promts to bring it up now, but should soaps consider using temporary recasts as maternity cover rather than writing the character out when the actress is on maternity leave?
Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
What were the first 25 years of Emmerdale like?
I've only been watching Emmerdale since the late nineties, but what was the show like during the first half of its existence?. Obviously the Dingles didn't exist, and it seems like a much bigger Sugden family dominated the show. Did Home Farm exist before the Tates arrived?. A business but...
Hollyoaks - The Female Friendship Group
A positive about the show is the fantastic community scenes between the regular ladies of Hollyoaks. Yes I’ve liked their scenes, especially Cindy’s - Steph has chemistry with a lot of actors. Outside the group, Cindy is also friends with Zara and Nancy, she’s probably one of the...
Former Coronation Street and Emmerdale star Hayley Tamaddon shares health update after meningitis diagnosis
Hayley Tamaddon has shared a health update after being diagnosed with meningitis, revealing that she was rushed into hospital over the weekend. Following a few days of recovery, The former Coronation Street actress took to Instagram to share an update with fans and reveal the latest on her condition. "Last...
Soaps - Who Should Never Have Been Killed Off?
Tiffany Mitchell (previously Raymond) 2. Rick Neelan (could of been main stay villain IMO somthing Coronation Street has never really had since Mike Baldwin) My vote would’ve went to Abi years ago but now Max has gone there is nothing really there for her. Pat & Angie still would’ve...
EastEnders star Shane Richie reflects on scrapped storyline for Alfie Moon
EastEnders star Shane Richie has spoken about a planned storyline for his character Alfie Moon that never came to fruition. When Alfie was first introduced to Walford in 2002, show bosses intended for him to go down a very different path compared to what eventually transpired. Speaking to Digital Spy...
Death In Paradise star Ben Miller's ITV crime drama sets return date
Former Death In Paradise star Ben Miller's ITV crime drama Professor T is coming back for series 2 – and sooner than you might think. ITV confirmed the official premiere date for the new episodes over on Twitter today (August 31), revealing that the popular crime drama will drop the first episode of series 2 on September 16. The new episode will air on ITV at 9pm.
EE - Kat is Harry's daughter?
The guy in the pub said to Phil "I hear you're getting married again. Charlie slaters girl... but rumour was she was always his brothers" was that meant to just go over our heads??. No Kat is Charlie's daughter but Harry was.... sexually abusing Kat as a teenager, maybe underage...
Emmerdale star Emile John shares body transformation
Emmerdale star Emile John has been showing off his impressive body. The actor shared a couple of images on his Instagram account showing his toned abs and captioned the post: "Change is inevitable," alongside a book emoji. John has previously spoken about his passion for fitness, something which he had...
Big Bang Theory star's Call Me Kat casts Arrow actor in season 3
Call Me Kat, starring The Big Bang Theory's Mayim Bialik, has cast Arrow actor Parker Young in its upcoming third season. According to TVLine, Young will guest star in episode four as Brian Anderson, a man who Kat becomes obsessed with while she's on a mission to have a child.
7 huge EastEnders storylines airing in September
EastEnders spoilers follow. The pace is picking up in EastEnders, as the show builds towards an unmissable autumn and Christmas. With two returns, two new arrivals, an exit, a wedding, and some shocking twists that will change everything, September is sure to be a month to remember in Walford... 1....
EastEnders airs Barbara Smith's exit scenes as Dana Monroe
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has aired Barbara Smith's exit scenes as Dana Monroe. Thursday's (September 1) episode saw Dana grappling with whether it was the right time to go away to university, or whether she should defer to look after dad Harvey. Dana had made up her mind to stay...
The Walking Dead's final premiere shares exciting new plot details
The Walking Dead has unveiled new details ahead of its final episodes. The AMC show is due to come to an end later this year, with the final part of season 11 beginning in October – and we now have more info on the premiere of that last batch of episodes.
The Masked Dancer UK 2022 - Launch - September 3 - 6.30pm - ITV1
That time again for more celebrity unmaskings, but with an obvious difference. The title kind of gives it away. Taking their places on the panel for this series will be Jonathan, Ma McCall and Oti Mabuse. Mo will not be judging in this series as he has plans already, but...
Married at First Sight UK bride shocked by groom’s surprise confession
Married at First Sight UK spoilers follow. Married at First Sight UK has aired the big day for two more couples, with one pair's future being on the line due to the groom's confession. In tonight's (September 1) episode, experts Paul C Brunson, Charlene Douglas and MAFS Australia's Mel Schilling...
