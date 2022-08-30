Read full article on original website
Bizarro & Fascinating Facts You Probably Don’t Know About Idaho
Legend has it Idaho is all potatoes and a couple of gemstones. But Idahoans know there's more to the story. Do we produce 1/3 of the nation's spuds? Bet your baked potato we do! To pull it off, our farmers work non-stop year-round to grow, harvest, and distribute more than 100 million hundredweight potatoes worldwide. Is Idaho home to 72 kinds of dazzling precious gemstones? Once again, yes.
We’re Done Trying To Prove Our Love for Idaho
We promise to mind our French, but you'll have to pardon our rant if you choose to read beyond this sentence. Well, hello! You stayed! We imagine you're here for one of two reasons: you identified with the title or you despised it off the bat. Whatever your reasons are, we appreciate you giving us the floor.
Watch Over 40 Incredible Hot Air Balloons Lift Off During Boise’s Third Great Launch
If you made it to the final launch of this year's Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic, you were treated to a sight that few have seen in Boise before!. On Saturday night, hot air balloon fans in the Treasure Valley weren't quite sure this was going to happen. The evening before pilots were to be briefed on conditions for Sunday morning, organizers determined that there would be unfavorable pre-dawn winds on the launch field at Ann Morrison Park. For that reason, they let attendees know that there would be no Dawn Patrol launch, but they anticipated that winds would be favorable 25 minutes after the daylight launch was scheduled.
Word Pronunciation Proof That Many True Idahoans do Have a Distinct Accent
When I think of accents from around the United States, I think of the Southern drawl of Texas, the Cajun, and deep south accents, or the drawn-out hard vowels in Boston. There are many more than that, but I don't usually think of Idaho as having an accent. Especially when compared to the mentioned locations, we're about as neutral as possible. Or are we?
Idaho Department of Lands closes burning
COEUR d’ALENE — The Idaho Department of Lands has closed burning ahead of a statewide fire weather warning. North Idaho and eastern Washington are under red flag warnings throughout the Labor Day weekend, with high heat and increased wind speeds predicted. The city of Coeur d’Alene will allow...
14 Phrases Guaranteed to Immediately End a Bad First Date in Idaho
Dating can be difficult. That’s just the way it is. You have to spend time trying to decide if a stranger is going to be worth the time and effort it takes to make a relationship work. Sometimes it’s obvious that you are going to have a future with someone. Other times you might be in the middle of a date and realize you’d rather be anywhere else but with that person.
How Good Looking are People in Idaho?
Admittedly, this is not the kind of thing that I normally post about. After all beauty is so much more than skin deep. But alas, here we go.... So, how much outer beauty do Americans across the country think Idahoans have?. According to Ranker, "Think back - have you ever...
Lazy Man’s Guide to an Epic Idaho Lawn Even During a Drought
You can call me lazy but I’m not one of those crazy people who gets a thrill out of yard work. I don’t consider myself a slouch, but I can think of a million things I’d rather be doing than mowing my lawn. That said, I feel a sense of responsibility to my neighbors to have grass that’s at least somewhat decent looking, and weed-free. In the end, I'm always looking for how to get the best-looking lawn, with the least amount of effort.
See Video Evidence You Never Want To Encounter An Idaho Wolverine
Wolverines are hard to catch on camera, they are elusive creatures. There are some that live in Idaho and we have video evidence that you definitely do not want to encounter a wild wolverine firsthand and up close and personal. Let me start by saying that this has a happy...
WATCH: Idaho Jeep Seems To Defy Gravity On Uphill Climb
You've probably noticed when driving that it doesn't take much of a road tilt to feel like you are going to tip over. The guy in this video didn't get that memo and actually seems to defy gravity driving his Jeep up the side of a cliff. Check out the video and see for yourself.
Quiet Quitting in Idaho: A Fleeting Trend or Here to Stay?
Quiet quitting is a new trend impacting businesses and hiring practices across the United States and Idaho is no exception. This type of quitting refers to when an employee doesn't leave their job, but shows up for work and does what is expected of them within the confines of their duties, and nothing more. The notion of going above and beyond seems to be waning in the face of a labor shortage and perhaps an adjustment of life priorities. So, what's the deal? Are people just lazy or have they reprioritized their lives and put their extra energy into things they consider more deserving of their time?
We Knew Washington Was Weird, But Not THIS Weird
From Idaho to Utah, California to Wyoming, the Pacific Northwest is a hamlet of bizarre laws, customs, and quirks. Need some examples? We thought you'd never ask!. Extra cheese all day, please, but hold the onions after dark! Tamarack, Idaho, says it's illegal to buy onions after sunset without a permit. We've heard Utah has a pretty dry sense of humor, but this law is no laughing matter to those of us who imbibe! You can only purchase two liters of hootch a time in Utah. And Cali's no slouch when it comes to whacky laws of its own. Carmel, a city in the Garden State, outlawed women from wearing high heels! As for Wyoming, aka Idaho's crazy aunt, it's illegal to make whoopie in a freezer.
Idaho Town Ranked “Coolest Small Town in Idaho” … Do You Agree?
Far & Wide recently updated their list of America's Coolest Small Towns by State — and you won’t believe what city they chose for Idaho. Of course, Boise is the coolest city (I’m not biased or anything). But Boise isn’t in the running for this because there’s...
Why and How Living in Idaho is Saving People Money in the Long Term
School is back in session, and college students have started a new semester in their education. Going to college is some of the best times in someone's life. You get to be on your own for the first time, study what you are interested in, prepare for your career, and experience all that college has to offer outside of class. It can be the best four years, six years, or however long it takes you to get through years of your life. Many of us have fond memories of college, but sadly it ends quicker than we realize and life begins as an adult and professional. While college fades into a memory and a thing of the past, not everything stays in the past. School debt follows many of us for years, decades, or the rest of our life. When it comes to school debt, which states have the most student debt, and which have the lowest?
Idaho Sucks, Tell Your Friends – Song Aims to Keep Idaho Idaho
The Idaho housing market is finally starting to slow down. Regardless the secret is out on how great Idaho really is. So many have moved to the beautiful state over the last few years that it has been a hard adjustment for some locals and natives who feel that all of the newbies are changing Idaho and not in a good way.
Why Idaho’s Favorite Fast Food Burger Restaurant Is a Total Joke
You don’t try to make a habit of eating fast food, but sometimes the day doesn’t just play out the way you thought it would. A last-minute meeting popped up at work and kept you in the office longer than you had planned. You want to get food on the table for the family as quickly as possible, so you hit a drive-through. No time for a proper sit-down meal between commitments? Grab a value meal. You discover that the food you were planning to make for dinner has gone bad. Fast food is so much easier than grocery shopping for new ingredients!
Idaho Makes List of Ultimate Hunting States
Year after year, Idaho ranks high among America's best states to hunt in. An iconic feat for many throughout the conservationist community, Idaho offers some of the finest big game hunting prospects in the world. And there's no shortage of data to support it. Despite the downward trend of registered hunting licenses issued throughout all 50 states, a recent Stacker survey detected an inverse trend in Idaho.
Are Idaho Schools the Latest Victims of Cancel Culture?
We think so, but by all means, decide for yourself. It was last spring that we believe cancel culture ravished a local district in southwestern Idaho. Monday, May 9th was a day that started like any other in the Gem State. Adults went to work, kids went to school, and trash collection along with the the U.S. Postal Service conducted business as usual. What made Monday, May 9th extraordinary was how it ended. That was the day the Nampa School Board sparked controversy throughout the nation when it voted to ban 22 books from district libraries. "Voted to ban 22 from district libraries," let that sink in for a moment. What happened? Did the world rotate backwards on its axis that day? No. Did America suddenly abandon the tenets of a free-thinking republic? Also no. But it appears the Nampa School Board did. Novels as famous as Margaret Atwood's "The Handmaid's Tale" along with 21 other literary works the school board deemed inappropriate were evicted from the district's school of thought. Our fervent instinct to fight the horrors of censorship is amplified by the Land of the Free underfoot and our tethers to the First Amendment.
Travis Scott Spotted Just Hours From Boise, Concert Is Expected
With thousands of people and families moving to Idaho these days, it's easy to say that the secret is not only "out", but it has been out. The "common folk" if you will, has discovered Idaho but locals will know that our state has served as a sort of refuge for celebrities for a very long time--a quest place for them to vacation and recreate without being blitzed by photographers and fans.
Idaho Named One of the Best States to Raise a Family
People across the country were asked in a massive survey which states are best and worst to raise a family. Idaho scored incredibly well, nearly taking the top spot. According to the Ranker study the worst 3 states to raise a family is Alabama, Louisiana and Arkansas. Idaho on the...
