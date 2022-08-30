“Hot or iced?” You’re not sure why the question caught you so off guard, but something in your brain felt like it shorted out this morning at Starbucks. While some local coffee shops carry pumpkin spice year round, Starbucks is highly regarded as the OG Pumpkin Spice Latte. August 30 marked its official return to stores. Of course, you went out of your way to grab your first one of the season as you dropped the kids off for school or drove to the office. As excited as you were for that first taste to hit your lips, it felt a little strange reciting your order out loud knowing that Boise could break more scorching heat records this week!

BOISE, ID ・ 5 DAYS AGO