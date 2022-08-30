Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Back-to-School Time is Starting in the Treasure ValleyJason ProvencioBoise, ID
Saying "I Do?" This Hotel Gave Away Wedding Packages to 10 CouplesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Boise, ID
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
Three Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Related
Watch Over 40 Incredible Hot Air Balloons Lift Off During Boise’s Third Great Launch
If you made it to the final launch of this year's Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic, you were treated to a sight that few have seen in Boise before!. On Saturday night, hot air balloon fans in the Treasure Valley weren't quite sure this was going to happen. The evening before pilots were to be briefed on conditions for Sunday morning, organizers determined that there would be unfavorable pre-dawn winds on the launch field at Ann Morrison Park. For that reason, they let attendees know that there would be no Dawn Patrol launch, but they anticipated that winds would be favorable 25 minutes after the daylight launch was scheduled.
Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic Nite Glow Surprise Drone Show
The Spirit of Boise has been bringing the beauty of hot air ballooning to the city for 31 years. This year an extra special surprise excited the city during the annual nite glow spectacular. After a 45 minute display of the hot air balloons lighting up the night, the crowd was surprised with an incredible drone show...
10 Boise Restaurants Distinguished as the Best Neighborhood Gems
While growth in the Treasure Valley comes with plenty of growing pains, most of us can agree that one of the positive things about it is the ever-expanding food scene in and around Boise!. Whether you’re craving pizza, burgers, seafood or fine dining, it’s easy to track down the top-rated...
Incredible Hot Air Balloons Return to Boise for Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic [PHOTOS]
It’s the most wonderful time of the year in the Treasure Valley! The hot air balloons have returned to the Boise skyline for the 31st Annual Scott Spencer Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic. Weather conditions and winds were perfect for the first launch of the year on Thursday, September...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Travis Scott Spotted Just Hours From Boise, Concert Is Expected
With thousands of people and families moving to Idaho these days, it's easy to say that the secret is not only "out", but it has been out. The "common folk" if you will, has discovered Idaho but locals will know that our state has served as a sort of refuge for celebrities for a very long time--a quest place for them to vacation and recreate without being blitzed by photographers and fans.
Fascinating Sears Instant House Kits: Many Still Stand in Boise Today
Growing up, one of the best parts of the holiday season was the arrival of the Sears “Wishbook” on your front doorstep. When the big catalog showed up in August or September, you’d grab a big marker and start circling the things that you hoped Santa would bring you for Christmas. When you share those memories with your kids, they blink and look at you like you’re crazy. They’ve never known a time when they couldn’t log on to Amazon and easily add things to a wish list.
Idaho Named One of the Best States to Raise a Family
People across the country were asked in a massive survey which states are best and worst to raise a family. Idaho scored incredibly well, nearly taking the top spot. According to the Ranker study the worst 3 states to raise a family is Alabama, Louisiana and Arkansas. Idaho on the...
This College Was Named #1 Party School in the State of Idaho
Even though Idaho is one of the fastest growing states in the country, we’re not exactly the biggest state in the nation. In fact, according to the latest Census Data, Idaho is the 13th smallest state by population. With that in mind, it’s not a big surprise that there’s not a lot of competition when it comes to the title of “Top Party School” in Idaho.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boise Balloon Classic Remembers Larry Gebert in Moving Tribute
The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic took time today to honor departed KTVB Meteorologist Larry Gebert. He was awarded the prestigious pride of Boise Award, celebrating his work promoting the Boise River fest and the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic. Mr. Gebert passed away this April from an unexpected heart attack. He was known as the constant champion of promoting nonprofit events in Idaho.
Idaho’s Best Buffet is in Boise
According to Delish.com the best all you can eat buffet in all of Idaho is right here in Boise and is none other than Bombay Grill. If you like Indian food, or are not sure if you like Indian food. This is your spot. Enjoy a family-run traditional Indian eatery with specialty dishes & a lunch buffet served in a homey space.
Buy a Beer & Get Free Breakfast at this Boise Tavern During Football Season
Boise loves breakfast just as much as it loves its beer! Buy a bottled beer, a brew on-tap, or a mixed drink at Suds Tavern during football season, and you'll get a hot and delicious breakfast on the house! Talk about a breakfast touchdown, right?. In a recent post on...
One of Boise’s Most Popular Races Helps Local Families Live Healthier and Happier
New to Boise? Never heard of St. Luke's FitOne race?. That's okay! We have you covered. FitOne is more than your average race. It's an exercise in inspired living and charitable, transparent giving. A fun and family-friendly event intent on building healthy communities from the ground-up, FitOne represents Boise at its best.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boise’s 5 Largest Homes for Sale Are Positively Incredible [PHOTOS]
On any given day of the week, you can find some publication talking about the Boise housing market. Many of those articles agree that our housing market is totally overvalued. Others say that 70% of the homes on the market have seen price drops. Even if that’s true, those prices aren’t dropping as quickly or as much as those of us who already call Boise home would like them to.
Idaho has beautiful islands… am I the only one who didn’t know this?
No, Idaho doesn’t have an ocean. But we do have a lot of lakes and rivers, and near some of these massive bodies of water, there are also absolutely breathtaking islands and groups of land. Don’t you just love Idaho? How could you not?. To my surprise, these...
Boise Is On Track to Break Two More Scorching Weather Records
“Hot or iced?” You’re not sure why the question caught you so off guard, but something in your brain felt like it shorted out this morning at Starbucks. While some local coffee shops carry pumpkin spice year round, Starbucks is highly regarded as the OG Pumpkin Spice Latte. August 30 marked its official return to stores. Of course, you went out of your way to grab your first one of the season as you dropped the kids off for school or drove to the office. As excited as you were for that first taste to hit your lips, it felt a little strange reciting your order out loud knowing that Boise could break more scorching heat records this week!
Boise Sellers Rejoice As Boise Buyer Market Weakens Significantly
The Boise Housing market has been so well covered by the local and national press that it rivals the topics of sports and national politics. Idahoans have seen the rise of equity millionaires as home prices outpaced the stock market in growth. Buyers had the privilege of multiple offers and multiple bidding wars. As we've shared with you before, those days are over.
Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic To Honor Larry Gebert This Week
This week Boise will celebrate the 31st Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic. A few years ago, we lost the founder of the event Scott Spencer. Mr. Spencer was a driving ambassador for the balloon communities throughout the world. He had a passion for balloons that would never be replicated. This year's balloon classic will be the first without our beloved friend KTVB Meteorologist Larry Gebert.
9 Boise Area Movie Theaters To Offer Can’t Miss $3 Movies
Labor Day weekend is going to be an absolute scorcher, so why not spend it at the movies?. When we shared how many days of record setting heat Boise was in for this week, many of you said you were “over it” or responded with a simple “ugh.” If you’re trying to make plans that don’t involve baking in the sun, the movies could be the perfect escape! They are, after all, notoriously frigid.
51 Fun Photos of What You Missed at the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic Kid’s Day
One of the most beloved end of summer events is back in Boise! The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic kicked off at Ann Morrison Park on Wednesday morning and continues all weekend. Day one of the Spirit of Boise is always one of our favorites. Why? Because the pilots don't...
How to Get Your Child a FREE Balloon Ride at the Spirit Of Boise Balloon Classic
Want to treat your kiddos to a once in a lifetime experience before school? Bring them to the Scott Spencer Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic on Wednesday, August 31!. Wednesday isn't just the first day of the 31st balloon classic, it's also CapEd Credit Union Kids’ Day! It's the one morning of the balloon classic where the pilots don't plan to leave the park and that's because they want to give Treasure Valley kids a real taste of what ballooning is all about! On Kid's Day, your little ones are invited to jump into the basket of one of their favorite balloons to experience what a ride in a hot air balloon feels like!
KIDO Talk Radio
Boise, ID
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0