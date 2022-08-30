Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Lake Forest business receives bomb threat; police determine it to be fake
LAEK FOREST, ill. - A Lake Forest business was evacuated after it received a bomb threat Friday morning. At about 10 a.m., police received a call about an alleged bomb threat at a business in Lake Forest. Preliminary information suggested that the suspect lived in a residence next to Lake...
fox32chicago.com
Juvenile arrested for allegedly robbing food delivery driver in Naperville
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A juvenile suspect has been arrested in connection to the robbery of a food delivery driver that occurred in Naperville in June. At about 12:30 a.m. on June 19, officers responded to the 700 block of Royal Street George Drive for a report of a food delivery driver being robbed.
insideedition.com
Chicago Bakery Owner Considers Moving Business to Suburbs to Avoid Crime
The owner of a small bakery says she's fed up with the unrelenting vandalism and thefts. Teresa Ging owns Sugar Bliss in Chicago. Last week, a man came into her bakery, trashed the counter then tried to snatch a purse. Ging and several other women grabbed the purse and wrenched it out of the guy's hands before he fled off. She says it took 40 minutes for cops to show up. No arrest was made. Now, Ging is thinking about moving part of her business to the suburbs.
25newsnow.com
Convicted killer pleads not guilty to other charges
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) -The man sentenced earlier this week to 55 years in prison for the death of a Deputy U.S. Marshal pleads not guilty to residential burglary. 43-year-old Floyd Brown pled not guilty Friday to three counts of residential burglary in connection with a case dating back to Christmas of 2018.
2 dozen arrested in Chicago as part of multiple months-long drug, gang investigations, police say
Police say they recovered hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of cocaine, heroin, marijuana, as well as cash. They also seized a number of guns and vehicles, officials said.
fox32chicago.com
Woodridge man accused of rear-ending vehicle while under the influence, resulting in the death of teen girl
CHICAGO - A Woodridge man is accused of rear-ending another vehicle on Interstate 290 while under the influence of alcohol, resulting in the death of a 14-year-old girl. Omar Abdul Raoof, 27, was charged with one count of aggravated driving under the influence involving death. At about 2:13 a.m. on...
Elmhurst suspect remains on the loose after escaping from police car on the Eisenhower then fleeing on golf course: Police
Golfers were cleared from the Columbus Park Golf Course after s27-year old suspect Devin Revels escaped from Elmhurst police on the Eisenhower Expressway. He had been arrested in Chicago for a series of catalytic converter thefts in Elmhurst.
DeKalb County woman kept wild animals in her home, sold parts online
SANDWICH, Ill. (WTVO) — Police uncovered a menagerie of wild animals, alive and dead, inside the home of a 33-year-old Sandwich woman on Tuesday. The Illinois Conservation Police conducted a search of the property after a year-long investigation, officials said. Police said the home, in the 1000 block of Spruce Street, belongs to a woman […]
wlip.com
Lake Forest Doctor Charged by Feds With Defrauding the IRS
(Chicago, IL) A Lake Forest doctor is facing federal charges, after being accused of cheating the IRS. Krishnaswami Sriram is accused of evading tax payments between 2011 and 2017 to the tune of $1.6-million-dollars. Sriram had pleaded guilty 20 years ago to another set of scams that involved defrauding Medicare…and was given probation. It’s unclear how much prison time the 64-year-old could face if found guilty at trial. Future court dates are currently unknown.
NBC Chicago
City of Wheaton Reports ‘All Clear' Following Large Police Presence in Neighborhood
Police in the western Chicago suburb of Wheaton have reported an "all clear" after directing some residents to remain indoors while officers respond to a barricaded subject, the city says. According to a statement posted to social media from the city, at 9:40 a.m. Friday, a heavy police presence was...
Two Chicago men arrested in Rockford on weapons charges, stolen car
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested two Chicago men, Curtis Hood, 22, and Edward Triplett, 20, a known gang member, on weapons charges after investigating a stolen Kia vehicle. Police say officers spotted the pair in the 2100 block of Grant Avenue around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, standing outside the vehicle, which had been reported […]
Manhunt near West Side golf course after theft suspect kicks out police window on I-290
CHICAGO — A manhunt is underway after a theft suspect kicked out the window of a police vehicle on I-290 Thursday afternoon. Just after 2 p.m., authorities arrested two catalytic converter theft suspects near Cicero and Erie. Police said the theft occurred in DuPage County and on I-290, just before Austin Boulevard, Devin Revels, 27, […]
McHenry County residents: Pay fines and traffic tickets with no late fees this month
McHenry County will be offering residents amnesty on past-due court fines and unpaid traffic tickets in September. The program will allow people to pay past-due court fines and unpaid traffic tickets without collection fees or interest.
cwbchicago.com
Lakeview woman uncovers a trove of information about an armed robbery team that prowled the North Side for months
Six months before prosecutors charged Tyshon Brownlee with robbing, shooting, and trying to kill Dakotah Earley on a Lincoln Park street in May, Chicago police already had evidence that someone named Tyshon Brownlee was linked to a crew of robbers that was carrying out nighttime armed robbery sprees on the North Side.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora woman accused of stealing over $700 in unpaid merchandise from store
An Aurora woman was arrested by Plano police Wednesday morning from a store in the 6800 block of Route 34. 37-year-old Lesleigh A. Lawrence is accused of leaving the store with about $790 in unpaid merchandise. Police say Lawrence was arrested without incident and taken to the Plano Police Department....
fox32chicago.com
Police searching for suspect who escaped custody near Elmhurst golf course
ELMHURST, Ill. - Authorities in Elmhurst are searching for a suspect who escaped police custody Thursday afternoon on the Eisenhower Expressway – and possibly fled onto the Columbus Park Golf Course in the city’s Austin neighborhood. Devin M. Revels, 27, broke free from an Elmhurst police squad at...
firefighternation.com
Stealing an Ambulance Not a Crime in Chicago – At Least for Some
In April of 2022, a man stole an ambulance in Chicago and led police on a 70-mile chase, causing $8,000 in damage to the vehicle. Yet Chicago and Cook County prosecutors have declined to press charges in the case. Only Grundy County, one of the counties that the ambulance passed...
83-year-old rideshare driver shot on West Side
CHICAGO — An 83-year-old rideshare driver was shot in the city’s South Austin neighborhood. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South Laramie Avenue. Police said the 83-year-old man was on his way to pick up a customer, when he was shot by a man who was standing in an […]
Chicago shooting in West Garfield Park liquor store kills 1, CPD says
Chicago police said a man has died after a shooting at a liquor store in West Garfield Park Wednesday afternoon.
DeKalb teen found to be using electronic monitoring bracelet as gun holster when arrested: Police
DeKalb police said the 17-year old suspect had been ordered to wear a home monitoring ankle bracelet by a Cook County judge for another matter, but when he was arrested for a shooting last week, he allegedly used the ankle monitor as a gun holster.
