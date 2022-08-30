ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, IL

Comments / 2

Related
insideedition.com

Chicago Bakery Owner Considers Moving Business to Suburbs to Avoid Crime

The owner of a small bakery says she's fed up with the unrelenting vandalism and thefts. Teresa Ging owns Sugar Bliss in Chicago. Last week, a man came into her bakery, trashed the counter then tried to snatch a purse. Ging and several other women grabbed the purse and wrenched it out of the guy's hands before he fled off. She says it took 40 minutes for cops to show up. No arrest was made. Now, Ging is thinking about moving part of her business to the suburbs.
CHICAGO, IL
25newsnow.com

Convicted killer pleads not guilty to other charges

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) -The man sentenced earlier this week to 55 years in prison for the death of a Deputy U.S. Marshal pleads not guilty to residential burglary. 43-year-old Floyd Brown pled not guilty Friday to three counts of residential burglary in connection with a case dating back to Christmas of 2018.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Round Lake, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Lake County, IL
City
Chicago, IL
City
Round Lake, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Waukegan, IL
Lake County, IL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Suburbs#Sentencing#Financial Crimes#Home Depot#Wlip News
wlip.com

Lake Forest Doctor Charged by Feds With Defrauding the IRS

(Chicago, IL) A Lake Forest doctor is facing federal charges, after being accused of cheating the IRS. Krishnaswami Sriram is accused of evading tax payments between 2011 and 2017 to the tune of $1.6-million-dollars. Sriram had pleaded guilty 20 years ago to another set of scams that involved defrauding Medicare…and was given probation. It’s unclear how much prison time the 64-year-old could face if found guilty at trial. Future court dates are currently unknown.
LAKE FOREST, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
firefighternation.com

Stealing an Ambulance Not a Crime in Chicago – At Least for Some

In April of 2022, a man stole an ambulance in Chicago and led police on a 70-mile chase, causing $8,000 in damage to the vehicle. Yet Chicago and Cook County prosecutors have declined to press charges in the case. Only Grundy County, one of the counties that the ambulance passed...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

83-year-old rideshare driver shot on West Side

CHICAGO — An 83-year-old rideshare driver was shot in the city’s South Austin neighborhood. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South Laramie Avenue. Police said the 83-year-old man was on his way to pick up a customer, when he was shot by a man who was standing in an […]
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy