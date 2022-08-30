Read full article on original website
Midland/Odessa Pizza ATM’s! Could We Be Getting Them?
We all love some pizza, especially in the middle of the night when none of our go-to pizza places are open. After a night out with friends and greats pizza sounds pretty good, doesn't it? What would you think if you could just swing by the ATM on the way home and pick up a pizza? It's a new thing starting to spread all over the United States. It's called PizzaForno. It is an ATM machine that dispenses hot fresh pizza or you can get a cold one to take home and bake yourself. Some even have picnic tables and drink vending machines by them so you can just stop and have a bite.
Get Yours Now! Seize The Deal With Texas Roadhouse Half-Off Gift Cards
Seize the Deal returns for another week, with Texas Road House. This week you will be able to purchase $60 Texas Roadhouse Gift Cards for $30. You can start purchasing them at 9 am this morning. There will be a limited number so must act fast. They will only be valid at the Midland and Odessa locations. They will be available online only. You will NOT be able to purchase these at a Texas Roadhouse location or on their website. This is a listener-exclusive perk and you can only get them HERE!
What’s Happening This Weekend At The Permian Basin Fair
The 46th Permian Basin Fair and Expo, Celebrating Red, White, and Blue In 2022, kicks off tomorrow at the Ector County Coliseum. As in previous years, you can expect to enjoy, great shows, music, the carnival, a petting zoo and so much more. The fair kicks off tomorrow, September 2nd, and will run through September 10th.
All New Seize The Deal This Week With $60 Midland/Odessa Texas Roadhouse Gift Cards For $30
Dolly Parton’s Photographer Graduated From Which Midland/Odessa High School?
Dolly Parton is an icon, and a Permian Basin high school graduate was the photographer that took pictures for her latest album. According to CBS 7, Stacie Huckeba has been taking pictures since she was a little girl and when she was asked to take pictures of Dolly Parton for her new album, how could she say "no?"
Is There Really a High School in West Texas That Doesn’t Have Prom?
It's true, there is a school in West Texas that does not have Prom, but do not worry for the students, they just have a different name for it. The School would be Midland High School, and their Prom is called Catoico, which stands for the three major commodities of Midland: Cattle, oil, and cotton.
Remembering the Victims of the Midland/Odessa Mass Shooting Three Years Later
Three years ago on August 31, was a day those of us who have lived here will never forget, and we also won't forget the seven victims of that tragic day. According to People, the mass shooting here happened just four weeks after another mass shooting happened at an El Paso Walmart. It was a tragic bookend to a turbulent month in the state of Texas.
Did You Know These NFL Players Played High School Football Here In The Permian Basin
It's my favorite time of year, football is back! Football for West Texans is not only a way of life but a state of mind. The Friday Night Lights are light, college football starts tomorrow and the NFL kicks off next week. Did you know that we have NFL stars that have played under our very own Friday Night Lights?
