Alabama A&M goes down to UAB at Protective Field
Bulldogs get down early, sealing their fate in the season opener. The post Alabama A&M goes down to UAB at Protective Field appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
rocketcitynow.com
Alabama A&M drops opener at UAB, 59-0
A blocked punt, fumble recovery and interception for a touchdown gave UAB a 28-0 lead in the 1st quarter. Alabama A&M could never recover as they fell 59-0 Thursday.
WSFA
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 3
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action. You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures.
wtvy.com
Jacket on display to commemorate 40th anniversary of UA Coach Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant’s final season
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The following information is from The University of Alabama:. The 2022 Alabama football season marks the 40th anniversary of Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant’s final season. To commemorate the anniversary, the Paul W. Bryant Museum on the campus of The University of Alabama is highlighting Coach Bryant’s legendary career and the impact he had - and continues to have even after his death - through a new exhibit that opens this weekend.
Utah State Head Coach Reveals “Advantage” Over Alabama
Utah State head coach, Blake Anderson, appeared a Utah local radio station on Tuesday to give his thoughts on the upcoming matchup against Alabama. Anderson joined Hans Olsen and Scott Garrard from 97.5 The Zone, a commercial radio station licensed to Coalville, Utah and the Salt Lake City metropolitan area.
wtvy.com
Dothan @ Auburn | 2022 Week 2
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 2 matchup, as Dothan takes on Auburn. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
riverregionsports.com
THURSDAY PREPS: Carver's Trone provides spark in shut out of Park Crossing; Elmore County cruises
Last week, G.W. Carver introduced its new offensive weapon in quarterback Christian Johnson. This week, the Wolverines provided another weapon in their arsenal with the introduction of running back Antonio Trone. The former Stanhope Elmore standout rushed for 138 yards on just nine carries and scored one touchdown in the...
WSFA
Unofficial end to summer features football, food and more
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We have made it to the best month of the year, not just because it’s my birthday month, but this weekend is also Labor Day weekend. With two HBCU Classics happening this weekend in the capital city, there is no shortage of fun. With what is being called HBCU Weekend, there are a ton of events to choose from. The HBCU Week Afterglow concert series, featuring various musicians, will be in downtown Montgomery from Thursday through Saturday. The HBCU Charity Golf Tournament will be at 8 a.m. on Friday at Lagoon Park Golf Course. Labor Day Classic featuring Alabama State University and Miles College happens on Saturday with a 5 p.m. kickoff. Then, on Sunday, you can enjoy the Boeing Red Tails Classic at Cramton Bowl, featuring Tuskegee and Fort Valley State University.
wvtm13.com
UAB vs Alabama A&M football game at Protective Stadium in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The UAB Blazers football team opens the 2022 season against Alabama A&M Thursday night at Protective Stadium in Birmingham. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Watch the video above to learn more. UAB VS AAMU. Who: UAB (0-0) vs. Alabama A&M (0-0) Where: Protective Stadium –...
Birmingham, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Jackson-Olin High School football team will have a game with Parker High School on September 02, 2022, 17:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
comebacktown.com
Even Nick Saban can’t fix this Alabama problem
Nick Saban has had a profound impact on the University of Alabama and our State. The hiring of Coach Saban will likely go down as one of the best hiring decisions in college sports’ history. Who could have predicted that the University of Alabama would ultimately follow up Coach...
underdogdynasty.com
Samford gives #8 KSU More than it Bargains for in Season Opener
The Owls' 2022 season got off to an inauspicious start on Thursday night when they squared off against Samford. KSU came in ranked #8 in the polls but Bulldogs coach Chris Hatcher and his team put no stock into that. The Samford defense stymied Kennesaw State for much of the evening and held one of the nation’s more prolific players, Xavier Shepherd, under wraps.
wtvy.com
Zion Chapel @ Wicksburg | 2022 Week 2
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 2 matchup, as Zion Chapel takes on Wicksburg. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Alabama football: Utah State getting absurd payout for Week 1 visit
Alabama football hosts a Group of Five team in Tuscaloosa for a Week 1 matchup. How much will Utah State earn from playing the Tide?. The Alabama football team hosts Utah State, a Group of Five team from the Mountain West Conference, during Week 1 of college football. Utah State...
Demopolis, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Selma High School football team will have a game with Demopolis High School on September 02, 2022, 17:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Alexander City, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Calera High School football team will have a game with Benjamin Russell High School on September 02, 2022, 16:55:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
wtvy.com
Ashford @ Pike County | 2022 Week 2
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 2 matchup, as Ashford takes on Pike County. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Watering while Black: anatomy of a pastor's Alabama arrest
CHILDERSBURG, Ala. — (AP) — Michael Jennings wasn't breaking any laws or doing anything that was obviously suspicious; the Black minister was simply watering the flowers of a neighbor who was out of town. Yet there was a problem: Around the corner, Amber Roberson, who is white, thought...
Archibald: Matrix and former employees end court battle, calling cease fire – for now
This is an opinion column. The Alabama-based covert intelligence company Matrix LLC and its Florida spawn Canopy Partners LLC – two groups linked to political and corporate intrigue in the two states, have for a year been locked in a scorched-earth battle of mutual destruction. Part of that played...
WSFA
New Tuskegee University band director aims to bring ‘new energy and new vision’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee University Crimson Piper Marching Band is under new leadership. J. William Nicholas has been hired as the new band director. Originally from Orlando, Florida, he brings in years of experience at more than 10 high schools across the Southeast and recently served as associate director of bands at Claflin University in Orangeburg, South Carolina.
