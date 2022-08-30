Read full article on original website
Connersville man found shot to death in cemetery; police seeking public’s help
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police are now turning to the public for help after a man was found shot to death in a Connersville cemetery. The man was identified as 53-year-old Thomas Combs and was found in Dale Cemetery around 7 a.m. on Aug. 17. Detectives have determined he had been shot to death […]
eaglecountryonline.com
Batesville Couple Charged for Allegedly Profiting Off Family Member with Dementia
The charges stem from a guardianship case that was opened in 2018. Shouna and Christopher Muckerheide. Photos by the Dearborn County Sheriff's Office. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - A Batesville couple has been arrested and charged with theft from a legally incompetent family member. Shouna and Christopher Muckerheide have been charged with...
wevv.com
Indiana AMBER Alert for 9-year-old canceled
Police say the AMBER Alert on 9-year-old Delilah Jennings has been canceled as requested by the investigating agency. A statewide AMBER Alert has been declared in Indiana. The Indiana State Police says that the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has requested the activation of an AMBER Alert from Indianapolis, Indiana. According...
Indiana State Police asking for help investigating deadly Connersville shooting
The Indiana State Police is asking for help investigating a recent shooting.
Fox 19
Indiana couple charged with theft from legally incompetent family member, prosecutor says
BATESVILLE, Ind. (WXIX) - A Batesville, Indiana couple is accused of stealing from a family member diagnosed with dementia. Prosecutor Lynn Deddens says Shouna and Christopher Muckerheide are charged with theft over $50,000 and exploitation of an endangered adult. The charges arose from a 2018 guardianship case opened for Shouna’s...
fortwaynesnbc.com
ISP: Autopsy shows man found dead in Connersville was fatally shot
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Indiana State Police (ISP) says the autopsy for a man who was found dead in Connersville has been completed. The Fayette County Coroner says 53-year-old Thomas Combs of Connersville died from a gunshot wound. IS says detectives were called on Tuesday, Aug. 16,...
Police investigating after man, woman found dead in Fishers home
FISHERS, Ind. — Police are investigating after two people were found dead Wednesday morning. The Fishers Police Department said officers responded to the Cumberland Place neighborhood after a caller threatened suicide. When they arrived, nobody responded. Officers entered the home and discovered the bodies of a man and woman. The department said detectives and crime […]
Authorities identify body found near Whiteland motel
The Johnson County Coroner's Office said the body of a male was found around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday near the Wishing Well Motel, which is located at 511 South U.S. Highway 31.
wfft.com
Franklin woman killed in I-469 crash near Winchester Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Allen County coroner has identified a Franklin woman who died in a crash on I-469 Wednesday night. The crash happened near the Winchester Road interchange about 8:30 p.m. when a car and tractor-trailer collided. The coroner says the driver of the car, 45-year-old April...
1 hospitalized, 1 arrested after shooting in Richmond
Richmond police believe the shooting started with a a domestic disturbance over a vehicle.
WTHR
Police arrest 3 teens in series of Bartholomew County thefts
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Police in Bartholomew County arrested three teens in an ongoing investigation involving burglaries and thefts in the city of Columbus and elsewhere in the county. Arrested were:. Dakota C. Purvis, 18, Columbus. Antwaun T. Jones, 18, Elizabethtown. A 16-year-old male whose name was not shared due...
19-year-old dies after accidental shooting in Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. — Authorities said an accidental shooting claimed the life of a 19-year-old in Anderson early Thursday morning. According to the Anderson Police Department, officers were called to the 1200 block of Jonathon Court shortly before 6 a.m. on Thursday. Police reported locating the victim and attempted to render aid before the 19-year-old male […]
WISH-TV
Police: Body found in field near Whiteland motel
WHITELAND, Ind. (WISH) — An unidentified male body was found Tuesday morning in a field near a Whiteland motel, according to the Johnson County Coroner’s Office. The body was found at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday near the Wishing Well Motel on U.S. 31, about 4.5 miles south of Franklin.
Body found near Whiteland motel, Johnson County Coroner says
The Johnson County Coroner's Office says it's investigating after a dead body was found in a field near a Whiteland motel.
Indianapolis Amber Alert canceled after 9-year-old girl believed to be in 'extreme danger'
An Amber Alert has issued for a 9-year-old girl they believed to be in "extreme danger" has been canceled, police said.
Greenwood hotel manager found dead at hotel she managed
The operations manager of a Greenwood hotel was found dead last week at the hotel she managed. The cause and manner of death have not yet been released.
WLWT 5
Indiana officer shot in line of duty to be taken off life support
RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond police officer who was shot in the line of duty, is set to be taken off life support. The Richmond Police Department released an update on its’ Facebook page, stating Officer Seara Burton, who was critically injured during a traffic stop three weeks ago, is set to be taken off life support Sept. 1.
Suspect in shooting of Dutch soldiers was 'looking for trouble,' witnesses say
Witnesses in the shooting of three Dutch soldiers over the weekend in downtown Indianapolis told police the suspect was "looking for trouble" when he encountered and later shot them.
WISH-TV
‘UnPHILtered’: Watch entire honor walk for Richmond police officer Seara Burton
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An honor walk for Officer Seara Burton was held Thursday. Her canine partner, police dog Brev, led her down a hallway at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, in front of law enforcement officers from several Indiana agencies. For Thursday night’s “UnPHILtered,” we did something a...
roadtirement.com
What do you call this 1909 structure?
We came across this during our daytrip the other day. En route to another historic feature in southeast Indiana we were driving through New Point in Decatur County. Here came a short tunnel up ahead on S Co. Road 850 East. The active Central Railroad Company of Indiana tracks run...
