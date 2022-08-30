ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connersville, IN

Comments / 1

Related
eaglecountryonline.com

Batesville Couple Charged for Allegedly Profiting Off Family Member with Dementia

The charges stem from a guardianship case that was opened in 2018. Shouna and Christopher Muckerheide. Photos by the Dearborn County Sheriff's Office. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - A Batesville couple has been arrested and charged with theft from a legally incompetent family member. Shouna and Christopher Muckerheide have been charged with...
BATESVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Indiana AMBER Alert for 9-year-old canceled

Police say the AMBER Alert on 9-year-old Delilah Jennings has been canceled as requested by the investigating agency. A statewide AMBER Alert has been declared in Indiana. The Indiana State Police says that the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has requested the activation of an AMBER Alert from Indianapolis, Indiana. According...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Connersville, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Connersville, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
fortwaynesnbc.com

ISP: Autopsy shows man found dead in Connersville was fatally shot

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Indiana State Police (ISP) says the autopsy for a man who was found dead in Connersville has been completed. The Fayette County Coroner says 53-year-old Thomas Combs of Connersville died from a gunshot wound. IS says detectives were called on Tuesday, Aug. 16,...
CONNERSVILLE, IN
FOX59

Police investigating after man, woman found dead in Fishers home

FISHERS, Ind. — Police are investigating after two people were found dead Wednesday morning. The Fishers Police Department said officers responded to the Cumberland Place neighborhood after a caller threatened suicide. When they arrived, nobody responded. Officers entered the home and discovered the bodies of a man and woman. The department said detectives and crime […]
FISHERS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana State Police#Violent Crime
wfft.com

Franklin woman killed in I-469 crash near Winchester Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Allen County coroner has identified a Franklin woman who died in a crash on I-469 Wednesday night. The crash happened near the Winchester Road interchange about 8:30 p.m. when a car and tractor-trailer collided. The coroner says the driver of the car, 45-year-old April...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Police arrest 3 teens in series of Bartholomew County thefts

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Police in Bartholomew County arrested three teens in an ongoing investigation involving burglaries and thefts in the city of Columbus and elsewhere in the county. Arrested were:. Dakota C. Purvis, 18, Columbus. Antwaun T. Jones, 18, Elizabethtown. A 16-year-old male whose name was not shared due...
COLUMBUS, IN
FOX59

19-year-old dies after accidental shooting in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — Authorities said an accidental shooting claimed the life of a 19-year-old in Anderson early Thursday morning. According to the Anderson Police Department, officers were called to the 1200 block of Jonathon Court shortly before 6 a.m. on Thursday. Police reported locating the victim and attempted to render aid before the 19-year-old male […]
ANDERSON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WISH-TV

Police: Body found in field near Whiteland motel

WHITELAND, Ind. (WISH) — An unidentified male body was found Tuesday morning in a field near a Whiteland motel, according to the Johnson County Coroner’s Office. The body was found at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday near the Wishing Well Motel on U.S. 31, about 4.5 miles south of Franklin.
WHITELAND, IN
WLWT 5

Indiana officer shot in line of duty to be taken off life support

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond police officer who was shot in the line of duty, is set to be taken off life support. The Richmond Police Department released an update on its’ Facebook page, stating Officer Seara Burton, who was critically injured during a traffic stop three weeks ago, is set to be taken off life support Sept. 1.
RICHMOND, IN
roadtirement.com

What do you call this 1909 structure?

We came across this during our daytrip the other day. En route to another historic feature in southeast Indiana we were driving through New Point in Decatur County. Here came a short tunnel up ahead on S Co. Road 850 East. The active Central Railroad Company of Indiana tracks run...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy