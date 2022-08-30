Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Florida vs. Utah: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More
Everything you need to know before Florida vs. Utah, Billy Napier's first game with the Gators.
Chiefs LB Nick Bolton named to Peter Schrager's 2022 breakout players list
The Kansas City Chiefs are expecting a lot out of Nick Bolton next season and so is NFL Network host Peter Schrager. On Friday’s episode of “Good Morning Football”, Schrager named Bolton as his No. 2 breakout player for the 2022 NFL season. The second-year linebacker out of Missouri is expected to take over as the Chiefs’ starting MIKE linebacker this season. He’ll be wearing the green dot and getting the defense lined up on every single snap.
dawgnation.com
Top 10 matchup between Buford and North Cobb in high school football
DawgNation’s Brandon Adams and 247sports.com’s Rusty Mansell preview this weekend’s big game. North Cobb comes into this matchup 1-0 after its 21-17 victory against Westlake and eyes to make another run at the state crown after seeing its championship hopes end in the second round last season with Roswell’s thrilling 46-43 victory.
Comments / 0