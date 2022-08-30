The Kansas City Chiefs are expecting a lot out of Nick Bolton next season and so is NFL Network host Peter Schrager. On Friday’s episode of “Good Morning Football”, Schrager named Bolton as his No. 2 breakout player for the 2022 NFL season. The second-year linebacker out of Missouri is expected to take over as the Chiefs’ starting MIKE linebacker this season. He’ll be wearing the green dot and getting the defense lined up on every single snap.

