Netflix's 2022 Fall Movie Schedule: Release Dates For 'Enola Holmes 2' & More Revealed

By Avery Thompson
 3 days ago
As summer comes to an end, Netflix is gearing up for a very busy fall. Netflix has revealed its 2022 fall movie preview, and the streaming service’s upcoming slate is filled with sure-to-be hits. You can start planning your movie nights because Netflix has unveiled movie release dates through the end of 2022.

One of the highly-anticipated movies of the fall is Do Revenge, the dark comedy starring Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke. Mila Kunis will be starring in the film adaptation of the bestselling novel Luckiest Girl Alive. Millie Bobby Brown returns as the one and only Enola Holmes in a fun and adventurous sequel. There will be plenty of holiday content on Netflix this year with movies like Christmas With You, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, and more. See the full schedule below:

September 1

Fenced In

Love in the Villa

September 2

Ivy + Bean

Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had To Go

Ivy + Bean: Doomed To Dance

September 8

The Anthrax Attacks

September 9

End of the Road

September 16

Drifting Home

Do Revenge

September 23

Lou

A Jazzman’s Blues (in select theaters September 16)

Athena (in select theaters September 9)

September 28

Blonde (in select theaters September 16)

October 5

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

October 7

Luckiest Girl Alive (in select theaters September 30)

The Redeem Team

October 14

The Curse of Bridge Hollow

October 19

The School for Good and Evil

October 21

Descendant (in select theaters October 21)

October 26

The Good Nurse (in select theaters October 19)

October 28

All Quiet on the Western Front (in theaters September 29 in Germany and October in select markets)

Wendell & Wild (in select theaters October 21)

November 4

Enola Holmes 2

November 10

Falling for Christmas

November 11

Is That Black Enough For You?!? (in select theaters November)

Capturing The Killer Nurse

November 16

In Her Hands (in select theaters November 9)

November 17

Christmas With You

November 18

Slumberland

November 23

The Swimmers (in select theaters: to be announced)

November 24

The Noel Diary

November TBD

My Father’s Dragon (in select theaters November)

Monica, O My Darling

December 2

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (in select theaters November 18)

December 9

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio (in select theaters: to be announced)

December 16

The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari (in select theaters December 9)

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (in select theaters October 27 in Mexico; in select theaters November 4)

December 20

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1

December 23

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (in select theaters: to be announced)

December 25

Roald Dahl’s Matilda: The Musical (in select theaters December 9)

December 30

White Noise (in select theaters November 25)

December TBD

Lady Chatterley’s Lover (in select theaters: to be announced)

The Wonder (in select theaters November)

As more exact release dates are confirmed, HollywoodLife will continue to update this schedule. Stay tuned for more information!































HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

