Columbus police investigating after shots fired at driver
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday afternoon. Someone fired multiple shots at a woman while she was driving near 18th Street and 11th Avenue North at around 2:45 p.m. The woman was not hurt. A Columbus police officer was in the area and...
Third suspect arrested in Hemlock Street shooting
The “very dangerous” teenager wanted for a Columbus shooting is in custody. Cameron Jones, 17, was arrested in Starkville by the Starkville Police Department and Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office, according to an SPD press release. The press release said Jones had barricaded himself in a vacant apartment...
Man in jail after being accused of shooting at woman in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is in jail, accused of shooting at a woman in Columbus. Around 2:45 Friday afternoon, a man reportedly fired several shots at a woman driving in the area of 18th Street and 11th Avenue North. A Columbus Police Investigator was in the area...
Columbus shooting suspect racking up charges in 2 cities
STARKVILLE & COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The list of charges continue to grow for a suspect in a Wednesday afternoon shooting in Columbus. Around 5:00 P.M. Thursday Starkville Police reported that 17-year-old Cameron Jones had been arrested. Jones is the third suspect involved in a Wednesday shooting incident in...
Starkville police capture Columbus shooting suspect
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville Police have captured a Columbus Shooting suspect who has been hiding over the last 24 hours. Around 5 pm today, SPD reported that 16-year-old Cameron Jones had been arrested. Jones is the third suspect involved in a Wednesday shooting incident in the 800 block...
Tupelo police arrest man for stolen vehicle
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo police have a man in custody after he was caught in a stolen vehicle. Officers pulled over a Gray Nissan Altima on a routine traffic violation near South Gloster and South Green. They discovered the car was stolen from the Enterprise Car Rental back...
Two Tupelo residents arrested on drug charges
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police arrested two residents on Thursday after they executed a search warrant at a home on North Green Street. Agents with the Tupelo Police and the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit found an ounce-and-a-half of suspected crack cocaine. They also found two weapons at the...
Man arrested on drug charges in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - A Lee County deputy arrested a man on drug charges Tuesday. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy went to County Road 1409 because of complaints about a suspicious person. The deputy found Wesley Ford with a golf club. The deputy asked...
East Columbus shooting leads to active manhunt in Starkville
STARKVILLE/COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An east Columbus shooting leads to an active manhunt in Starkville. Right now, law enforcement is searching for a suspect who ran from deputies. There has been a heavy law enforcement presence for over an hour on Jackson Street. I’m here on Jackson Street where...
Sheriff: Monroe County man confessed to killing Alabama man in 2019
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A Monroe County man said he killed and got rid of the body of a 48-year-old Sulligent, Alabama, man who disappeared three years ago. According to a news release from the Monroe County sheriff, 37-year-old James Crisp of Gattman walked into the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, Aug. 30 and confessed to killing Roger Taylor.
Tupelo capital murder suspect wanted since April remains on the run
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department is still trying to find capital murder suspect Nijel Hall. He’s wanted for a deadly shooting that happened on April 8 on Hodges Drive. The victim was identified as Raybric Mims, 21, of Tupelo. Anyone with information is asked to call...
Clay County man shot and killed in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Clay County man was shot and killed late Tuesday night in Greenwood. Leflore County Sheriff Ricky Banks said two people were shot at a home on Canary Cove. He said three people were at the home at the time of the shooting. Leflore County Coroner...
Cold case solved with surprise confession from pastor
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A three-year-old missing person case may be wrapped up after a surprise confession. Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook has been in law enforcement for more than twenty years, and he’s seen a lot. But Tuesday, was a first. “James Eric Crisp walked into...
Amory woman arrested for auto B&E
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman faces vehicle breaking and entering charges in Amory. Amber Stanford, 23, of Amory, was arrested the morning of Friday, Aug. 26 at a home on Arrington Street, according to the Amory Police Department. Officers responded to the home after receiving a report of an...
Macon woman killed in head-on collision in Noxubee Co.
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Macon woman is killed in a head-on collision in Noxubee County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol says the accident happened on Highway 21, between Shuqualak and Preston, Tuesday afternoon. 20-year-old Antris Hood was driving north and collided with a truck driven by 59-year-old Mark...
Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department pausing vehicle lease plan
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department is having to tap the brakes on a plan to modernize its fleet. The law of supply and demand is stalling the law enforcement agency’s vehicle lease agreement. The Sheriff’s Office entered into a contract with Enterprise...
Two people killed in early morning chain reaction crash on Mississippi highway
A crash involving two cars and two motorcycles early Sunday morning has claimed the lives of two people. WTVA in Tupelo reports that a vehicle crash that started a chain reaction of crashes killed two people on U.S. 82 in Columbus at approximately 1 a.m. Reports are that a vehicle...
Interim chief makes his case to be next full-time Columbus Police Chief
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Assistant Chief Doran Johnson took over as acting chief of the Columbus Police Department on August 15. Since then, the interim chief says there has been plenty to keep him busy since assuming the new role. But he says it’s one he was excited to take on.
Price to keep inmates in Lowndes County Jail to increase
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The cost of everything is going up, and that’s likely going to include the cost of keeping city inmates in the Lowndes County Jail. For over 20 years, the county has charged the city of Columbus $25 per day for each city inmate being housed in the County Jail.
Mississippi police issue warning after stopping vehicles with fake ‘Blackout’ tags
A Mississippi police department has issued a warning after stopping several vehicles with fake versions of the popular Mississippi Blackout vanity tag that have been issued by the state. Officials with the Amory Police Department issued the warning on social media Monday. “The State of MISSISSIPPI now offers black-out vanity...
