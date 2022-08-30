Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Nebraska ‘robotics cluster’ to receive $25 million from feds
LINCOLN — A Nebraska coalition seeking to increase the state’s workforce in robotics and automated manufacturing in agriculture will receive $25 million through a workforce initiative of President Joe Biden. On Friday, the White House announced that the Heartland Robotics Cluster is one of 21 recipients nationally in...
WOWT
Nebraska DHHS warns of toxic algae at four lakes
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - People are asked to be cautious at four Nebraska lakes due to toxic algae blooms. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County are affected.
klkntv.com
Drought drying up the Platte, could affect Lincoln’s future water supply
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As you look west, the sights are grim through the lens of those in eastern Nebraska. Dry land has replaced the flowing waters of the Platte River from central Nebraska to Columbus. Irrigation this summer has depleted most of the reservoirs in the areas of...
KSNB Local4
Harmful Algal Blooms Alert issued for four Nebraska lakes
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. All...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KETV.com
Lincoln WarHorse Casino: 'We'll be ready to open September 19'
LINCOLN, Neb. — The count down is on for Nebraska's first casino slots to begin operation. The WarHorse Casino is slated to open it's temporary facility in Lincoln on Sept. 19th with over 400 slots machines. "It's unbelievable. I'm just I'm so grateful and excited. Absolutely can't wait for...
News Channel Nebraska
No pheasants available to be released for youth season, Thanksgiving this year
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Because vendors were unable to provide birds, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will not be releasing pen-reared pheasants before the youth pheasant season and Thanksgiving holiday this year. The statewide youth season still will take place Oct. 22-23, but only youth ages 15 and younger will...
klkntv.com
Nebraska farmer ordered to pay $1 million restitution in crop insurance case
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska man was sentenced on Friday for making a false statement in connection with federal crop insurance. Ross Nelson, 48, of Newman Grove must pay restitution of $1 million and a fine of $30,000. U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard also sentenced him to...
News Channel Nebraska
Severe weather hitting south central Nebraska
HASTINGS, Neb. -- Severe weather made a brief return to south central Nebraska. Gosper and Furnas Counties were under a severe thunderstorm warning that was scheduled until 4:45 pm. CT, but it has since been removed. An additional warning was put into place for Furnas County that expires at 5:30 p.m. CT. Red Willow County is in a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:45 p.m. CT.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KETV.com
Plan on being outdoors for Labor Day weekend? Here's what to expect for weather in Nebraska, Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. — The weather in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa will be fantastic for any outdoor plans during the long holiday weekend. Highs are expected to be in the low to mid-80s with tons of sunshine Saturday and Sunday. Nighttime lows will dip down into the upper 50s...
State senator to Nebraska AG: Compel St. Francis Ministries to save documents
State senator Machaela Cavanaugh asked AG Doug Peterson to compel St. Francis and its former leaders to save any documents and for the Nebraska State Patrol to investigate.
KETV.com
Meet Florida Man, the pet of the week available for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society
OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. Have you ever wanted to experience Florida without leaving the comfort of your Nebraska home? Well, does the shelter have the dog for you. Florida Man is a...
KETV.com
'15-acre lake, 65-acre park': New dam near Gretna to help with future flooding, growing community
GRETNA, Neb. — In 2019, uncontrollable flooding took over parts of Nebraska, sending farm land, houses and roads under water. "It's really unprecedented at this point, the severity of disasters and flooding that we're seeing," said Andrea Spillars, regional administrator with FEMA. Years later, recovery is still happening, in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kfornow.com
Supporters of Casino Gaming in Nebraska Hopeful Temporary Casino Will Open this Month
(KFOR NEWS September 1, 2022) When WarHorse Casino opens southwest of Lincoln in just 18 days, it will be operating under a provisional license. The Journal Star reports the Nebraska Racing Commission on Wednesday did not give WarHorse the state’s permanent casino license, instead extending its provision license for another 30 days. WarHorse apparently did not complete several tasks required to get a permanent license, including testing gaming machines.
visitomaha.com
10 Things to Do in September in Omaha
The final weekends of summer meet the first weekends of fall to provide plenty of opportunities for outdoor exploration. Here are ten ideas for making the most of September in Omaha. 1. Find OMAI. Families are invited on a citywide adventure to find OMAI, an illusive troll on an Omaha...
Radio Iowa
Iowa beef plant developer calls Walmart’s move a ‘seismic shift’ for industry
Retail giant Walmart bought a minority share in a Nebraska beef packing plant on Wednesday, what an Iowa cattleman says is a “seismic shift” in the beef processing industry. Chad Tentinger, principal developer of Cattlemen’s Heritage Beef Company, says the move is historic — and it was inevitable....
West Nile Virus detected in northeast Nebraska
A Nebraska county has reported an area tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV).
KETV.com
Cameron the Capitol Cat has been returned
LINCOLN, Neb. — Cameron the Capitol Cat has been returned. A Facebook fan page dedicated to an informal Nebraska State Capitol mascot said Wednesday that Cameron The Capitol Cat was taken Tuesday evening. The post suggested the cat was abducted by two women seen placing the cat in a...
News Channel Nebraska
Bayles named UNMC vice chancellor for research
OMAHA, Neb. -- Dr. Kenneth Bayles has been named as the next vice chancellor for research at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, following a national search. UNMC Chancellor Dr. Jeffrey P. Gold made the announcement Thursday. Dr. Bayles’ appointment is contingent on NU Board of Regents review and approval.
Sioux City woman arrested after pursuit in Nebraska
Nebraska State Patrol has arrested a Sioux City woman after a pursuit on Thursday.
klin.com
Buckle In For Husker Football Home Game Traffic
As fans celebrate the return of Nebraska football home games, the Nebraska Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers use a number of routes to arrive at Memorial Stadium safely and efficiently. Traffic drastically increases on Interstate 80, highways and roads in and around Lincoln on home gamedays. On I-80 between...
Comments / 1