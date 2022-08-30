ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

WOWT

Nebraska DHHS warns of toxic algae at four lakes

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - People are asked to be cautious at four Nebraska lakes due to toxic algae blooms. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County are affected.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Harmful Algal Blooms Alert issued for four Nebraska lakes

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. All...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Lincoln WarHorse Casino: 'We'll be ready to open September 19'

LINCOLN, Neb. — The count down is on for Nebraska's first casino slots to begin operation. The WarHorse Casino is slated to open it's temporary facility in Lincoln on Sept. 19th with over 400 slots machines. "It's unbelievable. I'm just I'm so grateful and excited. Absolutely can't wait for...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Severe weather hitting south central Nebraska

HASTINGS, Neb. -- Severe weather made a brief return to south central Nebraska. Gosper and Furnas Counties were under a severe thunderstorm warning that was scheduled until 4:45 pm. CT, but it has since been removed. An additional warning was put into place for Furnas County that expires at 5:30 p.m. CT. Red Willow County is in a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:45 p.m. CT.
NEBRASKA STATE
kfornow.com

Supporters of Casino Gaming in Nebraska Hopeful Temporary Casino Will Open this Month

(KFOR NEWS September 1, 2022) When WarHorse Casino opens southwest of Lincoln in just 18 days, it will be operating under a provisional license. The Journal Star reports the Nebraska Racing Commission on Wednesday did not give WarHorse the state’s permanent casino license, instead extending its provision license for another 30 days. WarHorse apparently did not complete several tasks required to get a permanent license, including testing gaming machines.
LINCOLN, NE
visitomaha.com

10 Things to Do in September in Omaha

The final weekends of summer meet the first weekends of fall to provide plenty of opportunities for outdoor exploration. Here are ten ideas for making the most of September in Omaha. 1. Find OMAI. Families are invited on a citywide adventure to find OMAI, an illusive troll on an Omaha...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Cameron the Capitol Cat has been returned

LINCOLN, Neb. — Cameron the Capitol Cat has been returned. A Facebook fan page dedicated to an informal Nebraska State Capitol mascot said Wednesday that Cameron The Capitol Cat was taken Tuesday evening. The post suggested the cat was abducted by two women seen placing the cat in a...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Bayles named UNMC vice chancellor for research

OMAHA, Neb. -- Dr. Kenneth Bayles has been named as the next vice chancellor for research at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, following a national search. UNMC Chancellor Dr. Jeffrey P. Gold made the announcement Thursday. Dr. Bayles’ appointment is contingent on NU Board of Regents review and approval.
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Buckle In For Husker Football Home Game Traffic

As fans celebrate the return of Nebraska football home games, the Nebraska Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers use a number of routes to arrive at Memorial Stadium safely and efficiently. Traffic drastically increases on Interstate 80, highways and roads in and around Lincoln on home gamedays. On I-80 between...
LINCOLN, NE

