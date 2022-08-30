ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman falls through bathroom floor in NYC, lands in basement

By Nexstar Media Wire, Aliza Chasan
New York City ( WPIX ) — A woman fell from her apartment bathroom into the basement of her building when the floor partially collapsed on Sunday morning, police in New York City said.

The woman, 28, was a tenant in a first-floor apartment of the Bronx building, a representative for the city’s Department of Buildings confirmed. Inspectors with the department said she suffered minor injuries.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to police.

Inspectors with the DOB ultimately determined that the floor — specifically, a 4-foot-by-2-foot section directly in front of the shower and toilet — collapsed due to a lack of proper maintenance.

“As a result, DOB has issued a violation to the landlord for failure to properly maintain the building,” the DOB confirmed in an email.

Brink’s guard slept as thieves stole jewelry worth millions, lawsuit alleges

The building’s owner has also been ordered to hire a professional engineer to conduct an inspection and file a report on the structural stability of the rest of the apartment, the DOB said.

In the meantime, a partial vacate order was issued for the impacted apartment and the area of the cellar below it.

“DOB Engineers will be following up with the building owner and their contracted engineer,” the DOB said.

