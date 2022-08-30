ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Liverpool-Newcastle touchline incident - FA reviewing Anfield incident

The Football Association is reviewing an incident where a Newcastle staff member appeared to throw an object towards the Liverpool technical area during the Reds' 2-1 win on Wednesday. Players and staff from both teams clashed after Fabio Carvalho's 98th-minute winner at Anfield. It is unclear if the incident, captured...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Newcastle co-owners involved in 'scary incident' at Anfield

Newcastle co-owners Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Amanda Staveley escaped injury in a "scary incident" before Wednesday's Premier League game at Liverpool. A motorbike ridden by two men was driven towards pedestrians near Anfield before the match. Merseyside Police said two men were arrested following the incident. "The bike flew right by...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Everton face Liverpool in the Premier League today.Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary O'neil
Person
Scott Parker
Person
Harry Redknapp
Person
Eddie Howe
BBC

'It's been a wonderful window'

Manchester City have had a "wonderful window", according to their former midfielder Michael Brown. Pep Guardiola has brought in the likes of Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips and Manuel Akanji this summer - and Brown believes all three will have a positive impact. Speaking on a special live edition of The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Guardiola on Laporte, dangerous Villa and Haaland 'passion'

Pep Guardiola has spoken to the media before Manchester City's Premier League trip to Aston Villa on Saturday. Jack Grealish and Nathan Ake could be available after recent fitness issues, but Kalvin Phillips is still out with a shoulder problem. Guardiola revealed defender Aymeric Laporte could be out for another...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Portsmouth#Bournemouth#Parker For#Tottenham Hotspur#Bbc Radio 5 Live#Qpr
BBC

James Rowberry: Manager pleased with versatile Newport County squad

Newport County manager James Rowberry believes he has a "competitive squad" following his summer transfer dealings. Midfielder Hayden Lindley's deadline day arrival on loan from Aston Villa took Newport's summer tally of new recruits to 11. And the County boss is particularly pleased with the versatility of his squad. "I...
SOCCER
BBC

Warrington heads out on loan

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Midfielder Lewis Warrington has joined League One Fleetwood Town on loan until the end of the season. The 19-year-old has progressed through the Toffees' youth ranks and made his senior debut against Fleetwood in the Carabao Cup last month.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Ryan Giggs trial: Jury discharged after failing to reach verdicts

The jury in the trial of former Manchester United player Ryan Giggs has been discharged after failing to reach verdicts on any of the charges. The 48-year-old denied headbutting ex-partner Kate Greville, 38, during a row at his home in November 2020. He also denied controlling behaviour, as well as...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy