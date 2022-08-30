Read full article on original website
BBC
Steven Gerrard: Aston Villa boss says he is worried about his future after fourth defeat of the season
Steven Gerrard says he is worried about his future as Aston Villa manager after seeing his side fall to a 2-1 Premier League defeat at Arsenal on Wednesday. The loss was Villa's fourth in five games at the start of the new campaign and leaves them 19th in the table.
BBC
Liverpool-Newcastle touchline incident - FA reviewing Anfield incident
The Football Association is reviewing an incident where a Newcastle staff member appeared to throw an object towards the Liverpool technical area during the Reds' 2-1 win on Wednesday. Players and staff from both teams clashed after Fabio Carvalho's 98th-minute winner at Anfield. It is unclear if the incident, captured...
BBC
Newcastle co-owners involved in 'scary incident' at Anfield
Newcastle co-owners Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Amanda Staveley escaped injury in a "scary incident" before Wednesday's Premier League game at Liverpool. A motorbike ridden by two men was driven towards pedestrians near Anfield before the match. Merseyside Police said two men were arrested following the incident. "The bike flew right by...
Everton vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Everton face Liverpool in the Premier League today.Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Four Players Leave Manchester United On Deadline Day But Cristiano Ronaldo Remains
Ronaldo will now remain at United until at least January when the winter transfer window opens. His current contract is due to expire in June 2023.
BBC
'It's been a wonderful window'
Manchester City have had a "wonderful window", according to their former midfielder Michael Brown. Pep Guardiola has brought in the likes of Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips and Manuel Akanji this summer - and Brown believes all three will have a positive impact. Speaking on a special live edition of The...
Report: Barcelona’s Memphis Depay Set to Accept Chelsea Offer
Memphis Depay looks set to depart Barcelona this summer and Chelsea could be on the verge of signing him.
BBC
Guardiola on Laporte, dangerous Villa and Haaland 'passion'
Pep Guardiola has spoken to the media before Manchester City's Premier League trip to Aston Villa on Saturday. Jack Grealish and Nathan Ake could be available after recent fitness issues, but Kalvin Phillips is still out with a shoulder problem. Guardiola revealed defender Aymeric Laporte could be out for another...
BBC
James Rowberry: Manager pleased with versatile Newport County squad
Newport County manager James Rowberry believes he has a "competitive squad" following his summer transfer dealings. Midfielder Hayden Lindley's deadline day arrival on loan from Aston Villa took Newport's summer tally of new recruits to 11. And the County boss is particularly pleased with the versatility of his squad. "I...
Ex-Liverpool Star Questions Manchester United's Antony Signing
Former Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Manchester City star Dietmar Hamann has questioned Manchester United's signing of Antony from Ajax.
BBC
Warrington heads out on loan
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Midfielder Lewis Warrington has joined League One Fleetwood Town on loan until the end of the season. The 19-year-old has progressed through the Toffees' youth ranks and made his senior debut against Fleetwood in the Carabao Cup last month.
BBC
Mikel Arteta: Arsenal boss says they did 'phenomenal job' on transfers despite failed late bid
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says the club did a "phenomenal job" trying to make another signing before the transfer deadline. The Gunners brought in Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko in July, before midfield pair Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey got injured. But Arsenal were unable to secure a new midfielder,...
'Never A Major Concern' - Thomas Tuchel Shuts Down Talk Of Lack Of Discipline With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Thomas Tuchel has dismissed talk that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's lacks discipline and has a problem with his professionalism.
Report: Fabrizio Romano Confirms Batshuayi Deal Collapsed
In a day filled with transfers, Nottingham Forest's late move for Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi collapsed near the deadline.
BBC
Al Ahly sack Ricardo Soares two months after replacing Pitso Mosimane as boss
Egyptian giants Al Ahly have sacked their Portuguese manager Ricardo Soares just two months into the job. The 47-year-old was appointed in June to keep alive hopes of winning the Egyptian Premier League title, only to see rivals Zamalek claim a second consecutive crown. The Cairo-based club eventually finished third,...
BBC
'Ten Hag forced through some deals... now he's responsible for delivering a winning team'
Manchester United will expect Erik Ten Hag to be "responsible for delivering a winning team on the pitch". That is the view of BBC Sport's Simon Stone after the club announced the signing of Antony on transfer deadline day. Last summer saw the arrival of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane,...
BBC
Ryan Giggs trial: Jury discharged after failing to reach verdicts
The jury in the trial of former Manchester United player Ryan Giggs has been discharged after failing to reach verdicts on any of the charges. The 48-year-old denied headbutting ex-partner Kate Greville, 38, during a row at his home in November 2020. He also denied controlling behaviour, as well as...
