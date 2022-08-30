Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Anchor Marine sold to new investment group for $3.2 million
GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — Robert Mikulec has gone from recreational boater to owner of one of the region’s largest marine operations. Through his 1501 Ferry Road LLC affiliate, Mikulec paid $3.2 million for the 28-acre Grand Island property that houses Anchor Marine Sales, according to a Sept. 2 filing in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
Dave’s Christmas Store Permanently Closing on Transit Road
Well, it is the end of an era. The Dave's Christmas Tree Wonderland on Transit Road is closing. There were 2 locations in the area: the original location on Union Road, which has since closed, and the newer location on French Road at Transit. Dave's Christmas Tree Wonderland is having...
Progress towards demolition continues for Great Northern grain elevator
While the historic Great Northern grain elevator in Buffalo’s “Old First Ward” continues to stand with a gaping hole in its North wall, preparations for demolition are ongoing at the hand of the building’s owner, Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM).
erienewsnow.com
Wind Turbine Blades Being Stored in Harborcreek
If you've driven East on the I-90 towards Buffalo, you've likely seen the large wind turbine blades stacked on top of each other near Exit 32. Each blade is 244 feet long and weighs 26 tons, and they arrived on a cargo ships back in May. Earlier today, crews were...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
buffalorising.com
Big Reveal: The ELLI in Tonawanda
The region’s underutilized waterfront continues to draw developer interest. The team planning an Old First Ward residential project on the Buffalo River has revealed designs for the six-story first phase of a riverfront project in Tonawanda. Carubba & Company, J.B. Earl Company and Elev8 Architecture are proposing the development that fronts Ellicott Creek, south of the Tonawanda Canal.
wnynewsnow.com
Push To Protect Farmland Underway In Chautauqua County
RIPLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – Chautauqua County, much like most of the United States, is experiencing a shortage in operating farms and a loss of farmlands and to combat this, the county has adopted an agricultural development and enhancement strategy. Numerous farmers in the region have faced developmental...
theshelbyreport.com
Tops Celebrates Four Meat Managers For Dedication, Efforts
Williamsville, New York-based Tops Friendly Markets is recognizing its employee leaders within the meat departments throughout the chain’s footprint. These awards recognize the efforts to serve customers while navigating COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. In order to be eligible Tops employees had to meet the following criteria:. 2021 sales, shrink...
Big Liquidation Sales as VALU Home Centers Close
There is a going to be some big liquidation sales coming up at certain VALU Home Centers!. VALU Home Centers made an announcement on Wednesday, August 31 that they will be closing some stores in the Western New York area. The three locations that will be closing are at:. 280...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Good News For Homeowners In Western New York
It is never too early for good news. Homeowners in Western New York got some really good news earlier this week. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced that in the soon-to-be-released county budget there will be a reduction in property taxes in Erie County. Inflation is making everything cost more,...
Valu Home Centers to close three stores in Western New York
Valu Home Centers is set to close three stores in the Western New York area. All employees are being offered positions at other stores.
erienewsnow.com
Sinkhole in Downtown Erie
A water main break created a sinkhole and destroyed the road near 7th and Holland Streets in the City of Erie Wednesday. "It looked like a crater," said Jason Keefer, who saw the damage when he arrived to McCarty Printing this morning. "It was huge," he said. "It was maybe...
Bocce Club Pizza's Hertel Avenue location is now closed
Bocce Club Pizza announced Thursday afternoon that they have officially closed their Hertel Avenue location.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Top 4 Things People Sneak Into Buffalo, New York From Canada
One of the great things about living in Buffalo and Western New York is our proximity to Canada and one of the largest cities in North America, Toronto, Ontario. From tourist attractions to restaurants, there is so much to do and see in southern Ontario. Just like there is so...
wnynewsnow.com
Large Barge Runs Ashore Overnight On Lake Erie In Dunkirk
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A large barge ran ashore overnight in the Town of Dunkirk. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the craft detached from its tow on Lake Erie around midnight Wednesday before floating to the beach along Van Buren Point. Due to current choppy water...
Town of Tonawanda woman stuck paying for mirror that she says plow took off
Town of Tonawanda woman continues to try and get reimbursed for the side view mirror she says a plow took off in December
Hustler's Tavern coming back to Lewiston — after a 200-year wait
LEWISTON, N.Y. — A Lewiston family is opening its second restaurant operation in the Village of Lewiston this year. The Vecchies family, under the RAIV Hospitality Group, will open Hustler’s Tavern in late October at 800 Center St., the site that most recently housed Gallo Loco. Hustler’s Tavern...
Something Strange Washed Up On The Beach In Dunkirk
We've all seen some pretty strange things on the beaches here in Western New York. But it's not every day that you see one of these wash up. We've seen strange fish that seem like they don't belong, clothing that makes you wonder how that person got home, and even some people on Lake Erie's beaches early in the morning. But it's not every day that you see one of these...
Two Erie County farms protected from development
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The commonwealth recently took efforts to protect two Erie County farms from development. Those farms join 16 other farms located in Berks, Centre, Chester, Lebanon, Lehigh, Northampton, Washington and Westmoreland counties. In total, more than $3.1 million has been invested by the commonwealth and its partners to preserve farmland. “Preserving farmland is an […]
erienewsnow.com
Grape Crop Headed for Great Harvest
When you think of North East, PA, the images that came to mind are acre upon acre of lush grape vineyards --the dark green foliage nurturing the native Concord grapes on the vines. From the timing of this season's early buds and flowers, to day after day of hot, dry...
1199SEIU nursing home employees ratify new three-year contract
Over 600 nursing home employees working at for-profit facilities ratified a new three-year contract last week.
Comments / 1