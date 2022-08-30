ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunkirk, NY

2 On Your Side

Anchor Marine sold to new investment group for $3.2 million

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — Robert Mikulec has gone from recreational boater to owner of one of the region’s largest marine operations. Through his 1501 Ferry Road LLC affiliate, Mikulec paid $3.2 million for the 28-acre Grand Island property that houses Anchor Marine Sales, according to a Sept. 2 filing in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
GRAND ISLAND, NY
erienewsnow.com

Wind Turbine Blades Being Stored in Harborcreek

If you've driven East on the I-90 towards Buffalo, you've likely seen the large wind turbine blades stacked on top of each other near Exit 32. Each blade is 244 feet long and weighs 26 tons, and they arrived on a cargo ships back in May. Earlier today, crews were...
BUFFALO, NY
Dunkirk, NY
Dunkirk, NY
Dunkirk, NY
buffalorising.com

Big Reveal: The ELLI in Tonawanda

The region’s underutilized waterfront continues to draw developer interest. The team planning an Old First Ward residential project on the Buffalo River has revealed designs for the six-story first phase of a riverfront project in Tonawanda. Carubba & Company, J.B. Earl Company and Elev8 Architecture are proposing the development that fronts Ellicott Creek, south of the Tonawanda Canal.
TONAWANDA, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Push To Protect Farmland Underway In Chautauqua County

RIPLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – Chautauqua County, much like most of the United States, is experiencing a shortage in operating farms and a loss of farmlands and to combat this, the county has adopted an agricultural development and enhancement strategy. Numerous farmers in the region have faced developmental...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
theshelbyreport.com

Tops Celebrates Four Meat Managers For Dedication, Efforts

Williamsville, New York-based Tops Friendly Markets is recognizing its employee leaders within the meat departments throughout the chain’s footprint. These awards recognize the efforts to serve customers while navigating COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. In order to be eligible Tops employees had to meet the following criteria:. 2021 sales, shrink...
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Big Liquidation Sales as VALU Home Centers Close

There is a going to be some big liquidation sales coming up at certain VALU Home Centers!. VALU Home Centers made an announcement on Wednesday, August 31 that they will be closing some stores in the Western New York area. The three locations that will be closing are at:. 280...
BATAVIA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Good News For Homeowners In Western New York

It is never too early for good news. Homeowners in Western New York got some really good news earlier this week. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced that in the soon-to-be-released county budget there will be a reduction in property taxes in Erie County. Inflation is making everything cost more,...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Sinkhole in Downtown Erie

A water main break created a sinkhole and destroyed the road near 7th and Holland Streets in the City of Erie Wednesday. "It looked like a crater," said Jason Keefer, who saw the damage when he arrived to McCarty Printing this morning. "It was huge," he said. "It was maybe...
ERIE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Large Barge Runs Ashore Overnight On Lake Erie In Dunkirk

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A large barge ran ashore overnight in the Town of Dunkirk. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the craft detached from its tow on Lake Erie around midnight Wednesday before floating to the beach along Van Buren Point. Due to current choppy water...
DUNKIRK, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Something Strange Washed Up On The Beach In Dunkirk

We've all seen some pretty strange things on the beaches here in Western New York. But it's not every day that you see one of these wash up. We've seen strange fish that seem like they don't belong, clothing that makes you wonder how that person got home, and even some people on Lake Erie's beaches early in the morning. But it's not every day that you see one of these...
DUNKIRK, NY
YourErie

Two Erie County farms protected from development

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The commonwealth recently took efforts to protect two Erie County farms from development. Those farms join 16 other farms located in Berks, Centre, Chester, Lebanon, Lehigh, Northampton, Washington and Westmoreland counties. In total, more than $3.1 million has been invested by the commonwealth and its partners to preserve farmland. “Preserving farmland is an […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Grape Crop Headed for Great Harvest

When you think of North East, PA, the images that came to mind are acre upon acre of lush grape vineyards --the dark green foliage nurturing the native Concord grapes on the vines. From the timing of this season's early buds and flowers, to day after day of hot, dry...
NORTH EAST, PA

