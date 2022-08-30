ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manufacturing

buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi announces major change for shoppers

Aldi has announced plans to remove best before dates from around 60 of its own brand products in a bid to help cut down on food waste in homes. By the end of the year, Britain’s fifth largest supermarket says it will remove best before dates from around 60 fresh fruit and veg lines - including apples and pears, citrus fruits, potatoes, carrots and onion - which could help households to save on food waste each year.
The Guardian

The key fashion pieces right now? Clothes you’ll want to still wear (or sell on) in five years’ time

I suppose, in theory, sustainable fashion shouldn’t have any one look. After all, surely the whole point of prioritising ethics over aesthetics is that clothes design should not be all about what they look like, but about how they are made: the raw materials used, the industrial processes undergone, the people employed, the carbon footprint of transportation. But in reality, it does have a look. You can’t take aesthetics out of fashion. Sustainable fashion has style rules, too. Just different ones.
Joe Mertens

This Huge Flea Market in Wisconsin is a Must Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be a really fun way to spend your day. You'll never know what kind of great deals you can find.
internationaltechnology.com

German tech fair IFA 2022 for consumer electronics opens

BERLIN, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- The German tech fair IFA 2022 opened to the public in Berlin on Friday, for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, the fair was restricted to professional visitors, while last year it was canceled. Until Tuesday next week, 1,100...
internationaltechnology.com

Global iPSCs Manufacturing Services Market Research Insight 2022

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. has announced the release of a report on market research titled "Market for iPSCs Manufacturing Services Industry By Application (Research Products, Drug Development & Discovery, Cellular Therapy, Toxicology Screening, Personalized Medicine, Disease Modeling, Stem Cell Banking, Emerging Applications), End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic Institutes, Research Laboratories & CROs, Hospitals & Surgical Centers, Cell & Tissue Banks, Other End Users))- Industry Analysis and Market Outlook for 2030"
internationaltechnology.com

Global Biospecimen Contract Research Services Market Research Report 2022

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. has broadcasted the publication of a market research report titled " Global Biospecimen Contract Research Services Market (By Biospecimen Types(Oncological Studies, FFPE Tissue, Frozen Tissue, Plasma / Serum, Other Biospecimens, Non-Oncological Studies, Blood Products, Human Tissue, Other Biospecimens), Therapeutic Area(Oncological Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Cardiovascular Disorders, Other Therapeutic Areas))- Market Outlook and Industry Analysis 2030″
People

These Towels Are 'Luxe' and 'Absorbent,' According to Shoppers — and an 8-Piece Set Is on Sale for Just $18

"Don’t hesitate to buy these" After a relaxing shower, there's nothing better than wrapping yourself in a big, soft towel. The last thing you want, though, is for your towel to be paper thin and leave you, well, still soaking wet. Luckily, there are always tons of home essential deals at Amazon, including a "luxe" and "absorbent" towel set that's on sale.  The Chateau Home Collection 8-Piece Towel Set includes four washcloths, two hand towels, and two bath towels. Made from premium combed cotton, the towels provide a...
NewsBreak
travelawaits.com

Best Carry-On Luggage: Top-Rated Pieces Of 2022

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. A high-quality piece of carry-on luggage from a trustworthy luggage brand is one of the best investments you can make as a traveler. Whether you’re flying domestically or taking your first long-haul flight to Asia, your carry-on will always be with you — so choosing a piece that’s stylish, practical, and easy to lift and maneuver is a must.
Outsider.com

Car Camping Gift Guide: 8 Outsider-Approved Products, Including Pop-Up Tent, Hatchet, and Portable Grill

Car camping is the most popular form of camping for a reason. It’s especially convenient to be able to drive your vehicle to a campsite, unload your gear, and set up shop. Car camping—as opposed to backpacking, survivalist camping, or canoe camping—affords you the opportunity to cram your vehicle full of gear, including “luxuries” that may not fit in a backpack or canoe.
The Independent

8 best kids’ headphones for learning, games and TV time

Kids’ headphones are an essential bit of kit. They’re designed for little ears – both in the shape, weight and size of them, and with the volume controls. Exposure to loud sounds can do irreparable damage to children’s hearing, and could even result in permanent hearing loss.The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends 85db is the maximum safe volume level for up to eight hours, while some devices have a maximum output as high as 136db. To protect delicate ears, thankfully, most kids’ headphones cannot be turned up this high. We’ve noted the noise-limit levels on all our reviews below.You want...
reviewed.com

14 of the best camping gear pieces that our editors have tested IRL

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Just because you like to rough it doesn’t mean you have to be miserable. Camping doesn’t actually need to be uncomfortable. If you like eating beans from a can from the comfort of your PVC-pipe camp chair then more power to you. If you like to sleep well, eat well and thoroughly enjoy your getaway in the great outdoors, however, the right camping gear will make all the difference.
Real Homes

How to choose the best pillow for you

If you’re sleeping on a worn-out pillow that leaves you feeling just as tired in the AM as when you went to bed... It’s definitely time for a replacement. Rather than buying the first one you click on, you need to figure out which pillow is right for you. Because a good pillow is actually just as important as your mattress, yet most of us spend longer choosing the latter because it’s a bigger investment, money-wise.
Engadget

Save 40 percent off this two-pack of mini flashlights

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Your smartphone features a flashlight that may come in handy when looking for items you dropped beneath your car seat or guiding the way when you wake up at night. However, if you need a reliable light source for home repairs or outdoor adventures, you might want to consider something more powerful.
Mens Journal

Best Backpacking Tents That Are Easy to Carry and Set Up

The modern backpacking tent has evolved greatly over the decades. Back then, the simple A-frames and sturdy domes that dominated the scene were universally bulky and leaky, with heavy fiberglass poles, not-very-waterproof tarps, and untaped seams. But now, the best backpacking tents are available in a variety of strong yet lightweight designs. They're stormproof, breathable, […]
CNET

The Best Home Office Essentials for 2022

Working from home is normalized in the post-pandemic world. As a result, people are building home offices with must-need gadgets. We've gathered some of our favorite webcams, monitors, USB mics and other devices that help make remote working that much easier. Add these essentials to your home office and see how your work from home experience improves.
