ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Your USB cable is about to get a huge speed boost

Your next USB cable could deliver much faster speeds and greater performance following the announcement of next-generation specifications. USB 4 version 2.0 is set to bring twice the speed of data performance over current USB Type-C cables and connectors used by many of us today, the body behind the technology has revealed.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Nvidia's new tech is a poor imitation of true ray tracing

There’s a new feature in Nvidia’s GeForce Experience that I’m surprisingly excited about: SSRTGI (or screen space ray-traced global illumination to its friends). Enable it within Nvidia Freestyle, and with the click of a mouse, you’re inviting the bleeding-edge lighting tech into a long list of games that don’t formally support it, including Skyrim, The Witcher 3, and, oddly enough, Gwent.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Art#Art Gallery#Virtual Worlds#A New Era#Tiktok#Meta Quest Vr
TechRadar

TCL Europe introduces its XL Collection at IFA 2022

At IFA 2022, TCL Electronics showcased the first TCL 98-inch QLED TV, which will be available in the European market, as well as plans to continue expanding its XL Collection to more markets worldwide throughout 2022. Last year, the brand introduced its XL Collection TVs in the North American market....
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Temtem money: how to make cash in the monster battling MMO

In Temtem, money is an important aspect you have to contend with. Fortunately for you, we’ve put together a guide that’ll have you rolling in dough in no time flat. Since Temtem has been available in some form since 2020, we’ve had plenty of time to figure out the inner workings of this promising MMORPG. With its debut on consoles like Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and Nintendo Switch though, a whole new wave of monster battlers are taking to the field.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Nvidia RTX 4080 leaked photo gives us hope that it's coming soon

Nvidia’s RTX 4080 GPU has apparently been spotted online, with a purported photo of the graphics card being shared on Twitter. Right up front we should note that particularly heavy use of seasoning is applicable to this leak, as while it does come from one of the recognized ranks of hardware leakers on Twitter (KittyYukko, formerly KittyCorgi), there are certainly some question marks floating around as to whether or not it’s genuine.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
TechRadar

Temtem starters: who should you pick?

Wondering which of the Temtem starters to pick as you begin your adventure? As is tradition in the monster battler genre, you'll be forced to decide between a selection of three adorable critters before you make your way out into the world. Fortunately, you won't be making this decision alone.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

The Last of Us Part 1 trophies: the complete list

Keen to collect all The Last of Us Part 1 trophies? With our complete list at your disposal, you'll be fully prepared to make the most out of the latest Last of Us remake on PS5. Joel won't leave any stone unturned, and neither should you. Here, at TechRadar Gaming...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

The Callisto Protocol looks so lifelike, even the eyeballs are ray-traced

Striking Distance Studios wants The Callisto Protocol to look so realistic that even its characters’ eyeballs will root you in the game’s body horror. Speaking to TechRadar Gaming at Gamescom 2022, chief technical officer Mark James said The Callisto Protocol has been developed with maximum realism in mind. The team made it a priority to create the most convincing characters possible by trying to render them at an unparalleled level of detail.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Here’s your first look at Logitech’s Steam Deck rival

The first images of Logitech's upcoming handheld console have appeared online, and it looks like a Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch had a baby. Following the release of Valve’s Steam Deck, Logitech is trying to muscle into the handheld gaming space with a console of its own. It's expected to launch a portable cloud gaming system later this year, although hasn’t officially released any images of the system.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

The Last of Us Part 1 review

Naughty Dog has made a faithful remake of The Last of Us Part 1 that surpasses the original. (opens in new tab)at Amazon (opens in new tab) I’ve never been one for replaying games once I’ve finished them. Restarting? Yes. The Witcher 3 and Divinity: Original Sin are just a couple of victims of my ADHD-addled brain, abandoned and returned to. My pile of shame is practically the entirety of my gaming library. Which is why it’s bordering on a miracle that I’ve watched the credits roll on every Naughty Dog title I’ve played.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

A new PS5 model just dropped – but won't solve the console's biggest problem

A lighter PS5 revision has just launched in Australia, shaving precious grams off of Sony's weighty flagship console. The PS5 is a notoriously heavy bit of kit, but these latest revisions have trimmed some of the fat. The new PS5 disc version weighs in at 3.9kg, weighing in at 300g lighter than 2021's revised console. Meanwhile, the PS5 Digital Edition comes in at 3.4kg – that's 200g lighter than the previous digital revision.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

DTS Play-Fi: now turbo-charged for 7.1.4 surround sound

Xperi, parent company of DTS, is at IFA 2022 demonstrating the latest updates to its Play-Fi wireless audio streaming platform. Play-Fi, which is found in products ranging from wireless speakers to the best soundbars, AV receivers, and TVs, lets listeners stream up to 24-bit/192kHz high-res audio with under 1ms latency over their home’s Wi-Fi and also allows for tunes to be simultaneously streamed to 16 separate devices at once.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy