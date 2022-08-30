Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
One of the best Android phones of the year, and surprisingly cheap: our Honor 70 review
- Decal may be divisive. We should begin this Honor 70 review with one very simple fact: it was hard to populate its ‘cons’ list. TechRadar’s house style dictates that we need to provide three and it was a challenge to even come up with one. That’s...
PC gamers can now grab an open world classic for free on Steam
Mafia has been made available as a free game on Steam, for those who missed out on this classic, in celebration of its 20th anniversary on PC. For the uninitiated, Mafia is an open world third-person shooter with a compelling storyline that’ll keep you hooked. Thanks to that, and...
Your USB cable is about to get a huge speed boost
Your next USB cable could deliver much faster speeds and greater performance following the announcement of next-generation specifications. USB 4 version 2.0 is set to bring twice the speed of data performance over current USB Type-C cables and connectors used by many of us today, the body behind the technology has revealed.
TechRadar
Nvidia's new tech is a poor imitation of true ray tracing
There’s a new feature in Nvidia’s GeForce Experience that I’m surprisingly excited about: SSRTGI (or screen space ray-traced global illumination to its friends). Enable it within Nvidia Freestyle, and with the click of a mouse, you’re inviting the bleeding-edge lighting tech into a long list of games that don’t formally support it, including Skyrim, The Witcher 3, and, oddly enough, Gwent.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechRadar
TCL Europe introduces its XL Collection at IFA 2022
At IFA 2022, TCL Electronics showcased the first TCL 98-inch QLED TV, which will be available in the European market, as well as plans to continue expanding its XL Collection to more markets worldwide throughout 2022. Last year, the brand introduced its XL Collection TVs in the North American market....
TechRadar
Temtem money: how to make cash in the monster battling MMO
In Temtem, money is an important aspect you have to contend with. Fortunately for you, we’ve put together a guide that’ll have you rolling in dough in no time flat. Since Temtem has been available in some form since 2020, we’ve had plenty of time to figure out the inner workings of this promising MMORPG. With its debut on consoles like Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and Nintendo Switch though, a whole new wave of monster battlers are taking to the field.
Nvidia RTX 4080 leaked photo gives us hope that it's coming soon
Nvidia’s RTX 4080 GPU has apparently been spotted online, with a purported photo of the graphics card being shared on Twitter. Right up front we should note that particularly heavy use of seasoning is applicable to this leak, as while it does come from one of the recognized ranks of hardware leakers on Twitter (KittyYukko, formerly KittyCorgi), there are certainly some question marks floating around as to whether or not it’s genuine.
I tried Philips' new OLED TVs with built-in Dolby Atmos sound, and they're dazzling
Philips TVs has unveiled its latest high-end OLED TVs at a Berlin event running parallel to IFA 2022, and I had the chance go hands on with the right away, and they're a very interesting pair. They're the Philips OLED+907 and Philips OLED+937, and they're very much like a little...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechRadar
Temtem starters: who should you pick?
Wondering which of the Temtem starters to pick as you begin your adventure? As is tradition in the monster battler genre, you'll be forced to decide between a selection of three adorable critters before you make your way out into the world. Fortunately, you won't be making this decision alone.
TechRadar
The Last of Us Part 1 trophies: the complete list
Keen to collect all The Last of Us Part 1 trophies? With our complete list at your disposal, you'll be fully prepared to make the most out of the latest Last of Us remake on PS5. Joel won't leave any stone unturned, and neither should you. Here, at TechRadar Gaming...
I listened to Sennheiser’s new Ambeo, and it sets the standard for Atmos soundbars
The arrival of Sennheiser’s next-gen Ambeo Soundbar Plus (opens in new tab)in Berlin for IFA 2022 was no surprise given that it had been leaked on Amazon one week earlier. Still, it was a treat to see the Soundbar Plus in the flesh, and even more of a treat to give it a listen.
TechRadar
You missed the recent Oculus Quest 2 sales, but there's still a reason to celebrate
For a very brief period this week, VR fans in the US could snatch up a 128GB Oculus Quest 2 for just $300. While that wouldn’t have been noteworthy a few months ago – as that’s how much the headset cost without a sale – it’s the cheapest we’ve seen the new Oculus Quest 2 going for since its price hike.
The Callisto Protocol looks so lifelike, even the eyeballs are ray-traced
Striking Distance Studios wants The Callisto Protocol to look so realistic that even its characters’ eyeballs will root you in the game’s body horror. Speaking to TechRadar Gaming at Gamescom 2022, chief technical officer Mark James said The Callisto Protocol has been developed with maximum realism in mind. The team made it a priority to create the most convincing characters possible by trying to render them at an unparalleled level of detail.
TechRadar
Samsung Labor Day sale has up to $2,000 off your 4K, 8K or QLED TV for the NFL season
With football season almost upon us once again there's never been a better time to pick up a new display so you're ready for Bills vs Rams next Thursday. And just like that, Samsung's Labor Day TV sales event is now underway with savings of up to $2,000 on a number of its 4K, QLED, and 8K TVs.
NFL・
Here’s your first look at Logitech’s Steam Deck rival
The first images of Logitech's upcoming handheld console have appeared online, and it looks like a Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch had a baby. Following the release of Valve’s Steam Deck, Logitech is trying to muscle into the handheld gaming space with a console of its own. It's expected to launch a portable cloud gaming system later this year, although hasn’t officially released any images of the system.
TechRadar
The Last of Us Part 1 review
Naughty Dog has made a faithful remake of The Last of Us Part 1 that surpasses the original. (opens in new tab)at Amazon (opens in new tab) I’ve never been one for replaying games once I’ve finished them. Restarting? Yes. The Witcher 3 and Divinity: Original Sin are just a couple of victims of my ADHD-addled brain, abandoned and returned to. My pile of shame is practically the entirety of my gaming library. Which is why it’s bordering on a miracle that I’ve watched the credits roll on every Naughty Dog title I’ve played.
A new PS5 model just dropped – but won't solve the console's biggest problem
A lighter PS5 revision has just launched in Australia, shaving precious grams off of Sony's weighty flagship console. The PS5 is a notoriously heavy bit of kit, but these latest revisions have trimmed some of the fat. The new PS5 disc version weighs in at 3.9kg, weighing in at 300g lighter than 2021's revised console. Meanwhile, the PS5 Digital Edition comes in at 3.4kg – that's 200g lighter than the previous digital revision.
DTS Play-Fi: now turbo-charged for 7.1.4 surround sound
Xperi, parent company of DTS, is at IFA 2022 demonstrating the latest updates to its Play-Fi wireless audio streaming platform. Play-Fi, which is found in products ranging from wireless speakers to the best soundbars, AV receivers, and TVs, lets listeners stream up to 24-bit/192kHz high-res audio with under 1ms latency over their home’s Wi-Fi and also allows for tunes to be simultaneously streamed to 16 separate devices at once.
Philips’ Fidelio FB1 Dolby Atmos soundbar is ready for the spotlight
Philips is offsite at IFA 2022 in Berlin showing a range of AV gear – everything from OLED TVs to soundbars, headphones, and speakers. One highlight is its EISA award-winning Fidelio FB1 ($899 / €899 EUR / $1,316 AU), a powerful integrated soundbar capable of delivering 7.1.2 Dolby Atmos audio.
Bang & Olufsen Beosound Theatre is 'an entire cinema in one beautiful soundbar'
Bang & Olufsen makes some of the most beautiful hi-fi and audio-visual products in existence, so it stands to reason that the Danish high-end specialist can certainly create one of the best soundbars on the planet if it puts its mind to it – and this is what seemingly has occurred.
Comments / 0