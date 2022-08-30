Read full article on original website
If you made it to the final launch of this year's Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic, you were treated to a sight that few have seen in Boise before!. On Saturday night, hot air balloon fans in the Treasure Valley weren't quite sure this was going to happen. The evening before pilots were to be briefed on conditions for Sunday morning, organizers determined that there would be unfavorable pre-dawn winds on the launch field at Ann Morrison Park. For that reason, they let attendees know that there would be no Dawn Patrol launch, but they anticipated that winds would be favorable 25 minutes after the daylight launch was scheduled.
It’s the most wonderful time of the year in the Treasure Valley! The hot air balloons have returned to the Boise skyline for the 31st Annual Scott Spencer Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic. Weather conditions and winds were perfect for the first launch of the year on Thursday, September...
We think so, but by all means, decide for yourself. It was last spring that we believe cancel culture ravished a local district in southwestern Idaho. Monday, May 9th was a day that started like any other in the Gem State. Adults went to work, kids went to school, and trash collection along with the the U.S. Postal Service conducted business as usual. What made Monday, May 9th extraordinary was how it ended. That was the day the Nampa School Board sparked controversy throughout the nation when it voted to ban 22 books from district libraries. "Voted to ban 22 from district libraries," let that sink in for a moment. What happened? Did the world rotate backwards on its axis that day? No. Did America suddenly abandon the tenets of a free-thinking republic? Also no. But it appears the Nampa School Board did. Novels as famous as Margaret Atwood's "The Handmaid's Tale" along with 21 other literary works the school board deemed inappropriate were evicted from the district's school of thought. Our fervent instinct to fight the horrors of censorship is amplified by the Land of the Free underfoot and our tethers to the First Amendment.
With thousands of people and families moving to Idaho these days, it's easy to say that the secret is not only "out", but it has been out. The "common folk" if you will, has discovered Idaho but locals will know that our state has served as a sort of refuge for celebrities for a very long time--a quest place for them to vacation and recreate without being blitzed by photographers and fans.
Growing up, one of the best parts of the holiday season was the arrival of the Sears “Wishbook” on your front doorstep. When the big catalog showed up in August or September, you’d grab a big marker and start circling the things that you hoped Santa would bring you for Christmas. When you share those memories with your kids, they blink and look at you like you’re crazy. They’ve never known a time when they couldn’t log on to Amazon and easily add things to a wish list.
People across the country were asked in a massive survey which states are best and worst to raise a family. Idaho scored incredibly well, nearly taking the top spot. According to the Ranker study the worst 3 states to raise a family is Alabama, Louisiana and Arkansas. Idaho on the...
Even though Idaho is one of the fastest growing states in the country, we’re not exactly the biggest state in the nation. In fact, according to the latest Census Data, Idaho is the 13th smallest state by population. With that in mind, it’s not a big surprise that there’s not a lot of competition when it comes to the title of “Top Party School” in Idaho.
According to Delish.com the best all you can eat buffet in all of Idaho is right here in Boise and is none other than Bombay Grill. If you like Indian food, or are not sure if you like Indian food. This is your spot. Enjoy a family-run traditional Indian eatery with specialty dishes & a lunch buffet served in a homey space.
Boise loves breakfast just as much as it loves its beer! Buy a bottled beer, a brew on-tap, or a mixed drink at Suds Tavern during football season, and you'll get a hot and delicious breakfast on the house! Talk about a breakfast touchdown, right?. In a recent post on...
New to Boise? Never heard of St. Luke's FitOne race?. That's okay! We have you covered. FitOne is more than your average race. It's an exercise in inspired living and charitable, transparent giving. A fun and family-friendly event intent on building healthy communities from the ground-up, FitOne represents Boise at its best.
The Boise Housing market has been so well covered by the local and national press that it rivals the topics of sports and national politics. Idahoans have seen the rise of equity millionaires as home prices outpaced the stock market in growth. Buyers had the privilege of multiple offers and multiple bidding wars. As we've shared with you before, those days are over.
“Hot or iced?” You’re not sure why the question caught you so off guard, but something in your brain felt like it shorted out this morning at Starbucks. While some local coffee shops carry pumpkin spice year round, Starbucks is highly regarded as the OG Pumpkin Spice Latte. August 30 marked its official return to stores. Of course, you went out of your way to grab your first one of the season as you dropped the kids off for school or drove to the office. As excited as you were for that first taste to hit your lips, it felt a little strange reciting your order out loud knowing that Boise could break more scorching heat records this week!
This week Boise will celebrate the 31st Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic. A few years ago, we lost the founder of the event Scott Spencer. Mr. Spencer was a driving ambassador for the balloon communities throughout the world. He had a passion for balloons that would never be replicated. This year's balloon classic will be the first without our beloved friend KTVB Meteorologist Larry Gebert.
One of the most beloved end of summer events is back in Boise! The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic kicked off at Ann Morrison Park on Wednesday morning and continues all weekend. Day one of the Spirit of Boise is always one of our favorites. Why? Because the pilots don't...
We recently asked you what types of prizes you'd like to win from our radio station this fall. Let's just say we're NOT stunned that cash was among the top answers. After all, this summer was expensive! Gas prices were over $5 a gallon for the majority of the summer travel season. Thanks to inflation, the estimated price of back-to-school shopping per child rose 8% to $661. The cost of everything went up, but in many cases, wages did not so families were a little more mindful of how they spent their dollars.
Getting closer to the end of 2022, more artists are announcing their tours for 2023. These country stars have decided to come together for an epic tour. One night they are going to be in Boise and you aren't going to want to miss it. Country Stars Touring Together 2023.
This writer can't think of anything more intrusive, more trust-breaking, or more slimy than what you're about to read. Just a heads up. When you visit a doctor, it's expected that you'll be assisted in one way or another to cure what ails you. Maybe it's medicine, physical therapy, or even a simple change to your diet. What you don't expect is that doctor to break their oath and go beyond the limit of what is and isn't appropriate between a doctor and patient. Which is sadly exactly what this doctor in question did.
If there is one thing we know about folks in the Treasure Valley, it is that they love their pets. Just about every patio in town is dog-friendly and you will be hard pressed to find a trail, hike, or park that doesn't have a bunch of happy doggos running around.
This home has one of the coolest backyard layouts I’ve ever seen, with covered patio areas that make for huge extended outdoor living and entertainment spaces — with outdoor kitchen, TVs, fire pits and more. A lot more... like pools and soccer fields and stuff haha! Keep scrolling...
