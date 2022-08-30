Samsung Galaxy S22 deals have reached a record-low ahead of Labor Day with the device going for as little as $99.99 (opens in new tab) with an eligible trade-in at Samsung. On top of the maximum trade-in rebate of up to $700, Samsung is also offering $50 of store credit on top, essentially giving you a bit of cash to spend on accessories. How much trade-in credit you get will depend on the type of device you send in and its conditions – but it’s still $375 credit by trading in a Samsung Galaxy S20 in good condition, for example.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO