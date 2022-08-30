ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

TechRadar

Your USB cable is about to get a huge speed boost

Your next USB cable could deliver much faster speeds and greater performance following the announcement of next-generation specifications. USB 4 version 2.0 is set to bring twice the speed of data performance over current USB Type-C cables and connectors used by many of us today, the body behind the technology has revealed.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi announces major change for shoppers

Aldi has announced plans to remove best before dates from around 60 of its own brand products in a bid to help cut down on food waste in homes. By the end of the year, Britain’s fifth largest supermarket says it will remove best before dates from around 60 fresh fruit and veg lines - including apples and pears, citrus fruits, potatoes, carrots and onion - which could help households to save on food waste each year.
TechRadar

Get the Galaxy S22 for just $99 with this week's Samsung Labor Day sale

Samsung Galaxy S22 deals have reached a record-low ahead of Labor Day with the device going for as little as $99.99 (opens in new tab) with an eligible trade-in at Samsung. On top of the maximum trade-in rebate of up to $700, Samsung is also offering $50 of store credit on top, essentially giving you a bit of cash to spend on accessories. How much trade-in credit you get will depend on the type of device you send in and its conditions – but it’s still $375 credit by trading in a Samsung Galaxy S20 in good condition, for example.
TechRadar

You can soon chat with yourself on WhatsApp from linked devices

We all use WhatsApp for notetaking and reminders by chatting with ourselves. WhatsApp is taking notes (no pun intended) and is bringing such a feature officially soon. WhatsApp is working on a function that lets you chat with yourself from a linked device. A report from WABetaInfo (opens in new tab) has revealed that WhatsApp is testing out this feature on beta release and is available for a select number of users.
TechRadar

5 things to consider to get the best tablet for entertainment

If you're looking to buy a tablet, you've probably already thought about why you need one. Choosing the best tablet for entertainment is different from choosing an all-rounder or one that means you can work well on the move. While tablets for entertainment will still be reliable for other purposes,...
TechRadar

Hands on: Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 review

An improved screen, new processor, and excellent stylus integration make this a solid improvement on the first-generation Tab P11 Pro. Weak camera performance and a lack of LTE will be frustrating for some users, however. Pros. +. Excellent display. +. Decent pricing. +. Stylus support and clever storage solution. Cons.
TechRadar

The Type-C port just got a major update that will be available in the future

Like many other technologies available across the world, the USB Type-C standard is getting upgraded soon. Titled the USB4 Version 2.0, the new standard sticks to its original design but gets a speed bump when it comes to data transfers. The USB Promoter Group, which includes companies like Apple, HP,...
TechRadar

Lively review

Lively combines a blazingly fast call response time, excellent medical alert systems, and pricing that makes having a mobile medical alert system more affordable than most landline systems. For these reasons, Lively is our pick for best medical alert. EDITORS NOTE: Our original product images have been removed as they...
TechRadar

How to change video formats with Free HD Video Converter Factory

Download and install Free HD Video Converter Factory (opens in new tab) Import your video file(s) If you need to convert a video into a different format, or you need to change the settings that have been used during encoding a file, it can be hard to know where to start -- particularly if you don't want to spend any money.
TechRadar

TCL Europe introduces its XL Collection at IFA 2022

At IFA 2022, TCL Electronics showcased the first TCL 98-inch QLED TV, which will be available in the European market, as well as plans to continue expanding its XL Collection to more markets worldwide throughout 2022. Last year, the brand introduced its XL Collection TVs in the North American market....
