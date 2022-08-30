Read full article on original website
TechRadar
One of the best Android phones of the year, and surprisingly cheap: our Honor 70 review
- Decal may be divisive. We should begin this Honor 70 review with one very simple fact: it was hard to populate its ‘cons’ list. TechRadar’s house style dictates that we need to provide three and it was a challenge to even come up with one. That’s...
The new Samsung Galaxy A23 5G packs powerful specs at a budget price
Amidst a flurry of announcements from Sony, Nokia and others, Samsung has unveiled the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G – a phone that has a low-end price, but a largely promising selection of specs. These include a 6.6-inch FHD+ edge-to-edge display. It uses an LCD panel rather than AMOLED technology...
TechRadar
Best Buy Labor Day sales 2022 - 34 of the biggest deals available right now
As we approach the holiday weekend there are now even more Labor Day sales live. One you won't want to miss is the Best Buy Labor Day sale, where you can now find huge discounts on TVs, laptops, appliances and popular products from major brands such as Apple and Samsung.
Your USB cable is about to get a huge speed boost
Your next USB cable could deliver much faster speeds and greater performance following the announcement of next-generation specifications. USB 4 version 2.0 is set to bring twice the speed of data performance over current USB Type-C cables and connectors used by many of us today, the body behind the technology has revealed.
TechRadar
The 9 best early Labor Day sales you can shop right now - laptops, TVs, and more
As we head into the long weekend we're already seeing a number of awesome early-bird Labor Day sales to shop from major retailers. We've been busy preparing for the big day here at TechRadar so we thought we'd share our favorite sales so far. Why shop early? Well, put simply...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi announces major change for shoppers
Aldi has announced plans to remove best before dates from around 60 of its own brand products in a bid to help cut down on food waste in homes. By the end of the year, Britain’s fifth largest supermarket says it will remove best before dates from around 60 fresh fruit and veg lines - including apples and pears, citrus fruits, potatoes, carrots and onion - which could help households to save on food waste each year.
TechRadar
Get the Galaxy S22 for just $99 with this week's Samsung Labor Day sale
Samsung Galaxy S22 deals have reached a record-low ahead of Labor Day with the device going for as little as $99.99 (opens in new tab) with an eligible trade-in at Samsung. On top of the maximum trade-in rebate of up to $700, Samsung is also offering $50 of store credit on top, essentially giving you a bit of cash to spend on accessories. How much trade-in credit you get will depend on the type of device you send in and its conditions – but it’s still $375 credit by trading in a Samsung Galaxy S20 in good condition, for example.
TechRadar
Garmin's new watch looks better and cheaper than an Apple Watch SE
The Garmin Venu Sq 2 has been revealed at IFA 2022, and it looks great. Although it’s a bit of a refresh of the original Garmin Venu Sq rather than breaking too much new ground, it’s improved on its predecessor in a few small but significant ways. Battery...
TechRadar
You can soon chat with yourself on WhatsApp from linked devices
We all use WhatsApp for notetaking and reminders by chatting with ourselves. WhatsApp is taking notes (no pun intended) and is bringing such a feature officially soon. WhatsApp is working on a function that lets you chat with yourself from a linked device. A report from WABetaInfo (opens in new tab) has revealed that WhatsApp is testing out this feature on beta release and is available for a select number of users.
T-Mobile tempts Apple iPhone owners to switch using an app
You may think switching your phone to a new carrier is a huge hassle. Do you need to visit a store to change your account? Will you need to deal with tiny SIM cards? How will your old carrier react?. T-Mobile has come up with a devilish plot (opens in...
TechRadar
5 things to consider to get the best tablet for entertainment
If you're looking to buy a tablet, you've probably already thought about why you need one. Choosing the best tablet for entertainment is different from choosing an all-rounder or one that means you can work well on the move. While tablets for entertainment will still be reliable for other purposes,...
TechRadar
Samsung Labor Day sale has up to $2,000 off your 4K, 8K or QLED TV for the NFL season
With football season almost upon us once again there's never been a better time to pick up a new display so you're ready for Bills vs Rams next Thursday. And just like that, Samsung's Labor Day TV sales event is now underway with savings of up to $2,000 on a number of its 4K, QLED, and 8K TVs.
NFL・
TechRadar
Hands on: Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 review
An improved screen, new processor, and excellent stylus integration make this a solid improvement on the first-generation Tab P11 Pro. Weak camera performance and a lack of LTE will be frustrating for some users, however. Pros. +. Excellent display. +. Decent pricing. +. Stylus support and clever storage solution. Cons.
TechRadar
The Type-C port just got a major update that will be available in the future
Like many other technologies available across the world, the USB Type-C standard is getting upgraded soon. Titled the USB4 Version 2.0, the new standard sticks to its original design but gets a speed bump when it comes to data transfers. The USB Promoter Group, which includes companies like Apple, HP,...
I listened to Sennheiser’s new Ambeo, and it sets the standard for Atmos soundbars
The arrival of Sennheiser’s next-gen Ambeo Soundbar Plus (opens in new tab)in Berlin for IFA 2022 was no surprise given that it had been leaked on Amazon one week earlier. Still, it was a treat to see the Soundbar Plus in the flesh, and even more of a treat to give it a listen.
TechRadar
Lively review
Lively combines a blazingly fast call response time, excellent medical alert systems, and pricing that makes having a mobile medical alert system more affordable than most landline systems. For these reasons, Lively is our pick for best medical alert. EDITORS NOTE: Our original product images have been removed as they...
TechRadar
How to change video formats with Free HD Video Converter Factory
Download and install Free HD Video Converter Factory (opens in new tab) Import your video file(s) If you need to convert a video into a different format, or you need to change the settings that have been used during encoding a file, it can be hard to know where to start -- particularly if you don't want to spend any money.
TechRadar
TCL Europe introduces its XL Collection at IFA 2022
At IFA 2022, TCL Electronics showcased the first TCL 98-inch QLED TV, which will be available in the European market, as well as plans to continue expanding its XL Collection to more markets worldwide throughout 2022. Last year, the brand introduced its XL Collection TVs in the North American market....
I tried Philips' new OLED TVs with built-in Dolby Atmos sound, and they're dazzling
Philips TVs has unveiled its latest high-end OLED TVs at a Berlin event running parallel to IFA 2022, and I had the chance go hands on with the right away, and they're a very interesting pair. They're the Philips OLED+907 and Philips OLED+937, and they're very much like a little...
Philips’ Fidelio FB1 Dolby Atmos soundbar is ready for the spotlight
Philips is offsite at IFA 2022 in Berlin showing a range of AV gear – everything from OLED TVs to soundbars, headphones, and speakers. One highlight is its EISA award-winning Fidelio FB1 ($899 / €899 EUR / $1,316 AU), a powerful integrated soundbar capable of delivering 7.1.2 Dolby Atmos audio.
