A man fell to his death from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge in New York's Hudson Valley after he got out of his car that had broken down on the highway, according to police. New York State Police said that Paul Montenero, from Poughkeepsie, was driving eastbound along I-84 just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday when his car became disabled while in traffic on the bridge that spans from Dutchess County to Orange County.

ORANGE COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO