Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force Arrests NY ‘Gang’ Member
A man who police say admitted to being part of a well-known street gang was arrested following an investigation into a shooting in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed an arrest was made in connection to an April shooting in the City of Poughkeepsie.
Man Dies After Accidental Fall From Newburgh-Beacon Bridge
In an update, we've learned a Hudson Valley man is dead after he accidentally fell from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge while trying to get help. The New York State Bridge Authority warned drivers to expect delays and use caution when traveling east on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge due to a disabled vehicle that was left in the right lane center span, on Tuesday around 9:45 p.m.
Ex-New York Cop, Marine From Hudson Valley Gets Record Sentence
A retired NYPD officer from the Hudson Valley received the longest sentence for his role in the Capitol riot. On Thursday, 56-year-old Thomas Webster of the village of Florida, New York, was sentenced in the District of Columbia to 10 years in prison for assaulting a law enforcement officer with a deadly or dangerous weapon and related charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Dutchess FD’s Second Heroic Act after Barton Orchards Fire
If you were looking for the definition of "beyond the call of duty," look no further than the Beekman and Patterson Fire Departments in Dutchess County. After responding to the devastating fire at Barton Orchards, their heroics continued after the flames were extinguished. Fire at Barton Orchards. Last week, a...
‘Climate Change’ Blamed For Fires Burning Across Hudson Valley
"Climate change" is to blame for a number of fires that are burning across the Hudson Valley. That's according to New York's top lawmaker. On Thursday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul provided an update on the coordinated effort to contain the Napanoch Point wildland fire burning in Minnewaska State Park Preserve.
Missing for 20 years, Area Family Still Hopeful for Answers
Audrey May Herron was last seen leaving her job in Catskill back in 2002. It was August 29, 2002, and a then 31-year-old mother of three Audrey May Herron disappeared without a trace as the 20th anniversary of her disappearance passes, police haven't stopped searching for her and the car she was driving when she disappeared.
Fatal Fire Closes Down Popular Hudson Valley Bar, Eatery
A Hudson Valley resident is dead and a popular bar closed following an early morning fire. On Tuesday, New York State Police from Troop F reported an investigation into an early morning fatal fire in Orange County. Troop F serves Greene, Orange, Rockland, Sullivan and Ulster counties. Fire Closes Down...
Thruway fight leads to Attempted Murder charge
An Albany man is facing several charges after a reported altercation on the Thruway.
Remains found in Lee presumed to be missing New York teacher
Human remains found in Lee Thursday evening have been presumed to be of a 42-year-old woman that was reported missing on March 29.
Body of missing Upstate NY teacher found in woods in Massachusetts, police say
Lee, Mass. — The body of a woman presumed to be a missing Upstate New York teacher has been found in a wooded area in Massachusetts, police said. Meghan Marohn, a high school English teacher in the Capital Region, was reported missing March 29 after she went for a hike in western Massachusetts. Remains found Thursday evening in a thick patch of woods in Lee are believed to be the missing teacher’s, the Massachusetts State Police announced in a news release.
NBC New York
Man Dies After Falling Through Gap in NY's Newburgh-Beacon Bridge After Car Broke Down
A man fell to his death from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge in New York's Hudson Valley after he got out of his car that had broken down on the highway, according to police. New York State Police said that Paul Montenero, from Poughkeepsie, was driving eastbound along I-84 just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday when his car became disabled while in traffic on the bridge that spans from Dutchess County to Orange County.
Upstate New York Forest Fire Still Spreading; Now Over 270 Acres
Forest fires don't just happen out west, they can happen in your backyard too. The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation has been working tirelessly to put out a massive fire in Ulster County. What started only a few days ago, has now spread much farther than originally expected. According to...
NYSP: North Greenbush cleaner tries to steal purse
A North Greenbush cleaning woman was arrested Tuesday after police said she tried to steal her client's purse.
Grandmother Blinds Infant Grandchild in Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley grandmother is heading to prison for assaulting her infant grandchild, leaving the child blind. On Tuesday, an Orange County grandmother was sentenced for assaulting her seven-month-old granddaughter. Orange County, New York Grandma Assaults Grandchild. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 46-year-old Kimberly...
Devastating Family Tragedy In Upstate New York: 2 Dead, 1 Fighting For Life
A family vacation in the Hudson Valley has turned into a major tragedy. New Yorkers are now helping the family. On Monday, Hudson Valley Post reported three people were pulled from a lake in the Catskills after drowning. In a tragic update, we've learned two people are dead, including an 18-year-old. A 21-year-old is fighting for her life.
Rain Does Not Stop Wild Fire, Minnewaska Closed Labor Day Weekend
As expected, the major rain storm did little to extinguish the main fire burning in Ulster County. Officials also have no idea how much of the blaze is contained. On Wednesday, the Ulster County Government provided an update on the Napanoch Point Fire, Stony Kill Fire and Wurtsboro Fire in Sullivan County.
New York City Man Drowns In Delaware River
A 22-year-old man lost his life going for a swim in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed a New York City man drowned while staying at a campground in Sullivan County, New York. New York State Police responded to a Drowning on the...
Traffic Signal Change at Busy Intersection in Poughkeepsie, NY
Throughout the Hudson Valley, we have many intersections that are governed by street lights. Often, streets that have traditionally been just standard stop signs have been turned into actual traffic signals. We have even seen traffic signals change to traffic circles to keep the traffic flowing more easily. It isn't...
Ulster Fire Only 15% Contained, 3 Fires Now Raging in Hudson Valley
Minnewaska State Park remains closed today as officials continue to battle two fires in Ulster County. The Napanoch Point Fire in Minnewaska State Park Preserve is only about 15 percent contained. That’s according to the latest update from Ulster County officials, which was before last night’s rain. Minnewaska...
Bizarre Disturbance and Behavior Outside of Hyde Park, NY Store
Double check that your windows and doors are locked if you own a business in the area. Being a business owner in the Hudson Valley has been very tough over the past few years. The COVID-19 pandemic and trying to find decent employees has not made it easy and the last thing business owners need to worry is about is vandalism or a potential robbery. Recently, there was some strange and odd behavior outside of one local store.
