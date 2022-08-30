ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coxsackie, NY

94.3 Lite FM

Man Dies After Accidental Fall From Newburgh-Beacon Bridge

In an update, we've learned a Hudson Valley man is dead after he accidentally fell from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge while trying to get help. The New York State Bridge Authority warned drivers to expect delays and use caution when traveling east on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge due to a disabled vehicle that was left in the right lane center span, on Tuesday around 9:45 p.m.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Ex-New York Cop, Marine From Hudson Valley Gets Record Sentence

A retired NYPD officer from the Hudson Valley received the longest sentence for his role in the Capitol riot. On Thursday, 56-year-old Thomas Webster of the village of Florida, New York, was sentenced in the District of Columbia to 10 years in prison for assaulting a law enforcement officer with a deadly or dangerous weapon and related charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
FLORIDA, NY
Coxsackie, NY
Ulster, NY
Hunter, NY
Coxsackie, NY
Greene County, NY
Greene County, NY
Hunter, NY
Hunter, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Missing for 20 years, Area Family Still Hopeful for Answers

Audrey May Herron was last seen leaving her job in Catskill back in 2002. It was August 29, 2002, and a then 31-year-old mother of three Audrey May Herron disappeared without a trace as the 20th anniversary of her disappearance passes, police haven't stopped searching for her and the car she was driving when she disappeared.
CATSKILL, NY
Hunter
Syracuse.com

Body of missing Upstate NY teacher found in woods in Massachusetts, police say

Lee, Mass. — The body of a woman presumed to be a missing Upstate New York teacher has been found in a wooded area in Massachusetts, police said. Meghan Marohn, a high school English teacher in the Capital Region, was reported missing March 29 after she went for a hike in western Massachusetts. Remains found Thursday evening in a thick patch of woods in Lee are believed to be the missing teacher’s, the Massachusetts State Police announced in a news release.
LEE, MA
NBC New York

Man Dies After Falling Through Gap in NY's Newburgh-Beacon Bridge After Car Broke Down

A man fell to his death from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge in New York's Hudson Valley after he got out of his car that had broken down on the highway, according to police. New York State Police said that Paul Montenero, from Poughkeepsie, was driving eastbound along I-84 just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday when his car became disabled while in traffic on the bridge that spans from Dutchess County to Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Grandmother Blinds Infant Grandchild in Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley grandmother is heading to prison for assaulting her infant grandchild, leaving the child blind. On Tuesday, an Orange County grandmother was sentenced for assaulting her seven-month-old granddaughter. Orange County, New York Grandma Assaults Grandchild. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 46-year-old Kimberly...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

New York City Man Drowns In Delaware River

A 22-year-old man lost his life going for a swim in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed a New York City man drowned while staying at a campground in Sullivan County, New York. New York State Police responded to a Drowning on the...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Bizarre Disturbance and Behavior Outside of Hyde Park, NY Store

Double check that your windows and doors are locked if you own a business in the area. Being a business owner in the Hudson Valley has been very tough over the past few years. The COVID-19 pandemic and trying to find decent employees has not made it easy and the last thing business owners need to worry is about is vandalism or a potential robbery. Recently, there was some strange and odd behavior outside of one local store.
HYDE PARK, NY
