Idaho State

104.3 WOW Country

Idahoans Reacts To Special Session Education Funding Bill

This week, the Idaho Legislature completed its short mission by passing a massive spending bill to send over 400 million dollars to fund Idaho schools. Although, as we've reported, school funding has increased by over forty-one percent in the last two years. Schools have over a billion dollars in reserve funds.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Are Idaho Schools the Latest Victims of Cancel Culture?

We think so, but by all means, decide for yourself. It was last spring that we believe cancel culture ravished a local district in southwestern Idaho. Monday, May 9th was a day that started like any other in the Gem State. Adults went to work, kids went to school, and trash collection along with the the U.S. Postal Service conducted business as usual. What made Monday, May 9th extraordinary was how it ended. That was the day the Nampa School Board sparked controversy throughout the nation when it voted to ban 22 books from district libraries. "Voted to ban 22 from district libraries," let that sink in for a moment. What happened? Did the world rotate backwards on its axis that day? No. Did America suddenly abandon the tenets of a free-thinking republic? Also no. But it appears the Nampa School Board did. Novels as famous as Margaret Atwood's "The Handmaid's Tale" along with 21 other literary works the school board deemed inappropriate were evicted from the district's school of thought. Our fervent instinct to fight the horrors of censorship is amplified by the Land of the Free underfoot and our tethers to the First Amendment.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

We’re Done Trying To Prove Our Love for Idaho

We promise to mind our French, but you'll have to pardon our rant if you choose to read beyond this sentence. Well, hello! You stayed! We imagine you're here for one of two reasons: you identified with the title or you despised it off the bat. Whatever your reasons are, we appreciate you giving us the floor.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

How Good Looking are People in Idaho?

Admittedly, this is not the kind of thing that I normally post about. After all beauty is so much more than skin deep. But alas, here we go.... So, how much outer beauty do Americans across the country think Idahoans have?. According to Ranker, "Think back - have you ever...
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho Legislator To Propose A Tax Holiday At Special Session

The Idaho Legislature will meet today in hopes of passing Governor Little's agenda of tax relief for Idahoans and more money for public education. Organizers of the special session hope to have a one-day-only meeting of the state's governing body. However, one legislator will introduce legislation that could provide more...
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

14 Phrases Guaranteed to Immediately End a Bad First Date in Idaho

Dating can be difficult. That’s just the way it is. You have to spend time trying to decide if a stranger is going to be worth the time and effort it takes to make a relationship work. Sometimes it’s obvious that you are going to have a future with someone. Other times you might be in the middle of a date and realize you’d rather be anywhere else but with that person.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Bizarro & Fascinating Facts You Probably Don’t Know About Idaho

Legend has it Idaho is all potatoes and a couple of gemstones. But Idahoans know there's more to the story. Do we produce 1/3 of the nation's spuds? Bet your baked potato we do! To pull it off, our farmers work non-stop year-round to grow, harvest, and distribute more than 100 million hundredweight potatoes worldwide. Is Idaho home to 72 kinds of dazzling precious gemstones? Once again, yes.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

We Knew Washington Was Weird, But Not THIS Weird

From Idaho to Utah, California to Wyoming, the Pacific Northwest is a hamlet of bizarre laws, customs, and quirks. Need some examples? We thought you'd never ask!. Extra cheese all day, please, but hold the onions after dark! Tamarack, Idaho, says it's illegal to buy onions after sunset without a permit. We've heard Utah has a pretty dry sense of humor, but this law is no laughing matter to those of us who imbibe! You can only purchase two liters of hootch a time in Utah. And Cali's no slouch when it comes to whacky laws of its own. Carmel, a city in the Garden State, outlawed women from wearing high heels! As for Wyoming, aka Idaho's crazy aunt, it's illegal to make whoopie in a freezer.
WASHINGTON STATE
104.3 WOW Country

8 Activities we do Every Day that Count as Exercise in Idaho

I love the thought of being in shape and having God-like muscles but I also hate the idea of needing to work out and exercise to get that type of physique. It seems like such a chore just getting to the point that you can work out by driving to a gym, getting dressed, and having the motivation to not just sit in a sauna once you get there.
IDAHO STATE
Business
Economy
Minimum Wage
Jobs
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho Makes List of Ultimate Hunting States

Year after year, Idaho ranks high among America's best states to hunt in. An iconic feat for many throughout the conservationist community, Idaho offers some of the finest big game hunting prospects in the world. And there's no shortage of data to support it. Despite the downward trend of registered hunting licenses issued throughout all 50 states, a recent Stacker survey detected an inverse trend in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

This College Was Named #1 Party School in the State of Idaho

Even though Idaho is one of the fastest growing states in the country, we’re not exactly the biggest state in the nation. In fact, according to the latest Census Data, Idaho is the 13th smallest state by population. With that in mind, it’s not a big surprise that there’s not a lot of competition when it comes to the title of “Top Party School” in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

