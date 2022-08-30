Read full article on original website
Idahoans Reacts To Special Session Education Funding Bill
This week, the Idaho Legislature completed its short mission by passing a massive spending bill to send over 400 million dollars to fund Idaho schools. Although, as we've reported, school funding has increased by over forty-one percent in the last two years. Schools have over a billion dollars in reserve funds.
Find Out Why September is the Month to Double Down on Supporting Local!
It’s the first day of September, and that means it’s time to double down on supporting local. It’s my opinion that we should always strive to support local, but why is it especially a big deal in the month of September? Because it’s officially Idaho Preferred Month!
Are Idaho Schools the Latest Victims of Cancel Culture?
We think so, but by all means, decide for yourself. It was last spring that we believe cancel culture ravished a local district in southwestern Idaho. Monday, May 9th was a day that started like any other in the Gem State. Adults went to work, kids went to school, and trash collection along with the the U.S. Postal Service conducted business as usual. What made Monday, May 9th extraordinary was how it ended. That was the day the Nampa School Board sparked controversy throughout the nation when it voted to ban 22 books from district libraries. "Voted to ban 22 from district libraries," let that sink in for a moment. What happened? Did the world rotate backwards on its axis that day? No. Did America suddenly abandon the tenets of a free-thinking republic? Also no. But it appears the Nampa School Board did. Novels as famous as Margaret Atwood's "The Handmaid's Tale" along with 21 other literary works the school board deemed inappropriate were evicted from the district's school of thought. Our fervent instinct to fight the horrors of censorship is amplified by the Land of the Free underfoot and our tethers to the First Amendment.
Word Pronunciation Proof That Many True Idahoans do Have a Distinct Accent
When I think of accents from around the United States, I think of the Southern drawl of Texas, the Cajun, and deep south accents, or the drawn-out hard vowels in Boston. There are many more than that, but I don't usually think of Idaho as having an accent. Especially when compared to the mentioned locations, we're about as neutral as possible. Or are we?
We’re Done Trying To Prove Our Love for Idaho
We promise to mind our French, but you'll have to pardon our rant if you choose to read beyond this sentence. Well, hello! You stayed! We imagine you're here for one of two reasons: you identified with the title or you despised it off the bat. Whatever your reasons are, we appreciate you giving us the floor.
How Good Looking are People in Idaho?
Admittedly, this is not the kind of thing that I normally post about. After all beauty is so much more than skin deep. But alas, here we go.... So, how much outer beauty do Americans across the country think Idahoans have?. According to Ranker, "Think back - have you ever...
Idaho Legislator To Propose A Tax Holiday At Special Session
The Idaho Legislature will meet today in hopes of passing Governor Little's agenda of tax relief for Idahoans and more money for public education. Organizers of the special session hope to have a one-day-only meeting of the state's governing body. However, one legislator will introduce legislation that could provide more...
14 Phrases Guaranteed to Immediately End a Bad First Date in Idaho
Dating can be difficult. That’s just the way it is. You have to spend time trying to decide if a stranger is going to be worth the time and effort it takes to make a relationship work. Sometimes it’s obvious that you are going to have a future with someone. Other times you might be in the middle of a date and realize you’d rather be anywhere else but with that person.
Bizarro & Fascinating Facts You Probably Don’t Know About Idaho
Legend has it Idaho is all potatoes and a couple of gemstones. But Idahoans know there's more to the story. Do we produce 1/3 of the nation's spuds? Bet your baked potato we do! To pull it off, our farmers work non-stop year-round to grow, harvest, and distribute more than 100 million hundredweight potatoes worldwide. Is Idaho home to 72 kinds of dazzling precious gemstones? Once again, yes.
Idaho Town Ranked “Coolest Small Town in Idaho” … Do You Agree?
Far & Wide recently updated their list of America's Coolest Small Towns by State — and you won’t believe what city they chose for Idaho. Of course, Boise is the coolest city (I’m not biased or anything). But Boise isn’t in the running for this because there’s...
We Knew Washington Was Weird, But Not THIS Weird
From Idaho to Utah, California to Wyoming, the Pacific Northwest is a hamlet of bizarre laws, customs, and quirks. Need some examples? We thought you'd never ask!. Extra cheese all day, please, but hold the onions after dark! Tamarack, Idaho, says it's illegal to buy onions after sunset without a permit. We've heard Utah has a pretty dry sense of humor, but this law is no laughing matter to those of us who imbibe! You can only purchase two liters of hootch a time in Utah. And Cali's no slouch when it comes to whacky laws of its own. Carmel, a city in the Garden State, outlawed women from wearing high heels! As for Wyoming, aka Idaho's crazy aunt, it's illegal to make whoopie in a freezer.
8 Activities we do Every Day that Count as Exercise in Idaho
I love the thought of being in shape and having God-like muscles but I also hate the idea of needing to work out and exercise to get that type of physique. It seems like such a chore just getting to the point that you can work out by driving to a gym, getting dressed, and having the motivation to not just sit in a sauna once you get there.
Idahoans Can’t Believe How They Ranked In Election Integrity
Oh boy. This is definitely going to be a topic of discussion at the next cookout. Recently, The Heritage Foundation performed a study of each state's election integrity. As in, how dependable and secure every state's voting process is. How does one even figure that out? The Heritage Foundation considered...
Idaho Makes List of Ultimate Hunting States
Year after year, Idaho ranks high among America's best states to hunt in. An iconic feat for many throughout the conservationist community, Idaho offers some of the finest big game hunting prospects in the world. And there's no shortage of data to support it. Despite the downward trend of registered hunting licenses issued throughout all 50 states, a recent Stacker survey detected an inverse trend in Idaho.
Idaho Named One of the Best States to Raise a Family
People across the country were asked in a massive survey which states are best and worst to raise a family. Idaho scored incredibly well, nearly taking the top spot. According to the Ranker study the worst 3 states to raise a family is Alabama, Louisiana and Arkansas. Idaho on the...
Micron Building in Idaho Strengthens America’s National Security
In a world where private industry seemingly cannot do anything without government funding, Micron's decision to build in America and Idaho is a welcomed sign in today's world. We have criticized the Boise-based business for building billion dollar facility in other states rather than our state. Most of the world's...
This College Was Named #1 Party School in the State of Idaho
Even though Idaho is one of the fastest growing states in the country, we’re not exactly the biggest state in the nation. In fact, according to the latest Census Data, Idaho is the 13th smallest state by population. With that in mind, it’s not a big surprise that there’s not a lot of competition when it comes to the title of “Top Party School” in Idaho.
One of Idaho’s Must-see Attractions is the Nation’s Most Underrated Monument
A really awesome thing about Idaho is there seems to be an infinite number of things to do and incredible attractions to check out. The only problem with that is there are a lot of places we sometimes forget about — but that doesn’t make them any less awesome.
WATCH: Idaho Jeep Seems To Defy Gravity On Uphill Climb
You've probably noticed when driving that it doesn't take much of a road tilt to feel like you are going to tip over. The guy in this video didn't get that memo and actually seems to defy gravity driving his Jeep up the side of a cliff. Check out the video and see for yourself.
Idaho Law Enforcement Ramping Up Traffic Patrol This Weekend
Many assume that Labor Day is the end of summer each year but here in the Treasure Valley, it seems like we're still in the thick of things. The temperatures are not cooling off and there are plenty of parties and social events going on all over town. With so...
