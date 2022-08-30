Read full article on original website
2022 marks the 156th Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Fair season hasn’t come to a close just yet! Between the food, farm animals, ferris wheel rides and Frontier Days, there’s still a lot to go around. At the 156th Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days, the organization debuted their brand new around-the-rodeo-arena seating platform for sponsors. It mirrors a similar platform to the Lithia Ram Rodeo Arena at the Benton County Fairgrounds.
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
PHOTOS: 2022 Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days opens!
Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days 2022 is out the gate and heating up! Check out these photos from the first day of fair. Gates opened Wednesday morning, Aug. 31, and the action continues through the weekend, with a parade downtown on Saturday morning, rodeo, demo derby and more.
Ride Hot Air Soon In Walla Walla With New Company
I was lucky enough to ride a hot-air balloon in Walla Walla years ago covering the October Balloon Stampede. It was a life changing experience for me and for my Grandmother. She had always had riding in a hot-air balloon on her bucket-list and we managed to cross that off together.
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
PHOTOS: Don’t miss these scenes from Walla Walla County fair 2022!
The Union-Bulletin's photographer Greg Lehman captures the fun, food and festivities of this year's fair in this gallery of photos. Events at Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days continue through Sunday.
3-day Tumbleweed Music Festival is back, with 100 mostly free shows along the river
Plus annual Tri-Cities Labor Day union picnic and Prosser State’s Day celebration.
nbcrightnow.com
Crews to pave State Route 125 in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Washington state Department of Transportation will pave sections of State Route 125 in Walla Walla starting September 6. Crews will start on the south end and work north until the Dalles and Military Road intersection. The pave work is meant to extend the roadway’s...
nbcrightnow.com
Mobile market offering free food in Kennewick and Pasco
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Second Harvest Mobile Market is travelling around Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho this week and will make stops in Kennewick and Pasco over the next two days. On Thursday, September, 1st, the Mobile Market will be at Eastgate Elementary in kennewick from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Greatest Savings on Gas In The Tri-Cities
Will inflation and already high gas prices keep us off the road this Labor Day Weekend? No way! We're boarding planes, trains, and automobiles to celebrate the last weekend of summer anywhere but home. Sure a few more Americans than usual are staying home this year, but less so than...
Tri-City Herald death notices Aug. 30, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Walla Walla winery celebrates top honors
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Washington is home to more than 1,000 wineries and now we can also say we’re home to the best one as well. USA Today’s 10 Readers Choice Awards recently named Long Shadows Vintners as the best wine tasting room in America. Hailing from...
Remember When Richland Washington’s Greek Amphitheater Had These 7 Huge Concerts?
A Long Forgotten Amphitheater In Richland Once Had Amazing Concerts. I didn't realize that many years ago in Richland Washington along George Washington Way that there was once an amazing concert venue along the Columbia River. Speculation Of The Demise Of The Concert Venue Was Noise. I saw a discussion...
KATU.com
Yakama Nation demands illegal bridge blocking salmon be demolished
YAKIMA-- The Yakama Nation is demanding an illegal causeway be taken down, as the bridge has blocked salmon and invited invasive species into the Yakima and Columbia rivers. Yakama Nation leaders and supporters gathered on Thursday, Sept. 1, to bring focus to salmon restoration along the rivers. The event was...
26th annual Tumbleweed Music Festival hits Howard Amon Park this weekend
RICHLAND, Wash. — Every year, musicians and community members gather in Howard Amon Park for incredible concerts and panels at the Tumbleweed Music Festival. The family-friendly fun returns this weekend starting on Friday, Sept. 2. According to event organizers, this will be the 26th year that the Tumbleweed Music...
nbcrightnow.com
BFT route 66 in Pasco discontinued
PASCO, Wash.- As students head back to school this week the Ben Franklin Transit is reminding riders that its Route 66 in Pasco is no longer in service. The dropping of Route 66 is part of a planned service enhancement to Route 67. Route 67 service frequency will now increase...
nbcrightnow.com
Second Harvest hosts Mobile Market with volunteers from Hill Spring Church
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Second Harvest hosted its Mobile Market at Eastgate Elementary School on September 1, offering free food to those who drove up. About 25 volunteers with the Hill Spring Church assisted with the handout. Canned goods, watermelons, apples and more were handed out with the goal of feeding...
Update | I-84 in Oregon reopens after wind-blown fire that forced a shutdown for hours
Eastbound traffic was stopped near Pendleton.
nbcrightnow.com
Yakama Nation calls for removal of illegal causeway
RICHLAND, Wash. — Hundreds of people came to Wye Park on September 1 to attend a Yakama Nation event raising awareness about an illegal causeway bridge damaging local salmon survival. Leaders spoke about a causeway between Wye Park and Bateman island, saying it was built illegally as an earthen bridge.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Deceased man found in Jefferson Park identified
WALLA WALLA – Walla Walla police reports the adult subject found deceased Monday afternoon in Jefferson Park has been identified as Ricky L. LaForge, 59, with a last known address in Yakima. At 12 p.m. Monday, dispatch was notified via 911 that there was an adult suspect who appeared...
THE Most Delicious Burger in the Tri-Cities is Found Where?
We often ask, "Where is the best burger in Tri-Cities?" Right? I rarely eat meat, so this is a big deal for me. Yesterday, my husband and I decided to go out to lunch. Jeff said that was in the "mood for a burger." I remembered a sign somewhere boasting that they had the best burgers. Who was it?
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Police ID body found in Walla Walla park
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- UPDATE: AUGUST 31, 2022 3:06 p.m. Sergeant Gunner Fulmer with WWPD updated that the body found was a 59-year-old man from Yakima. Detectives do not think there was any foul play in his death, but an autopsy has not been scheduled. No next of kin has been contacted.
