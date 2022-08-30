ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
104.3 WOW Country

Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic Nite Glow Surprise Drone Show

The Spirit of Boise has been bringing the beauty of hot air ballooning to the city for 31 years. This year an extra special surprise excited the city during the annual nite glow spectacular. After a 45 minute display of the hot air balloons lighting up the night, the crowd was surprised with an incredible drone show...
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Watch Over 40 Incredible Hot Air Balloons Lift Off During Boise’s Third Great Launch

If you made it to the final launch of this year's Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic, you were treated to a sight that few have seen in Boise before!. On Saturday night, hot air balloon fans in the Treasure Valley weren't quite sure this was going to happen. The evening before pilots were to be briefed on conditions for Sunday morning, organizers determined that there would be unfavorable pre-dawn winds on the launch field at Ann Morrison Park. For that reason, they let attendees know that there would be no Dawn Patrol launch, but they anticipated that winds would be favorable 25 minutes after the daylight launch was scheduled.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

We’re Done Trying To Prove Our Love for Idaho

We promise to mind our French, but you'll have to pardon our rant if you choose to read beyond this sentence. Well, hello! You stayed! We imagine you're here for one of two reasons: you identified with the title or you despised it off the bat. Whatever your reasons are, we appreciate you giving us the floor.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lottery Fever#Bsu#The Idaho Lottery
104.3 WOW Country

14 Phrases Guaranteed to Immediately End a Bad First Date in Idaho

Dating can be difficult. That’s just the way it is. You have to spend time trying to decide if a stranger is going to be worth the time and effort it takes to make a relationship work. Sometimes it’s obvious that you are going to have a future with someone. Other times you might be in the middle of a date and realize you’d rather be anywhere else but with that person.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Lazy Man’s Guide to an Epic Idaho Lawn Even During a Drought

You can call me lazy but I’m not one of those crazy people who gets a thrill out of yard work. I don’t consider myself a slouch, but I can think of a million things I’d rather be doing than mowing my lawn. That said, I feel a sense of responsibility to my neighbors to have grass that’s at least somewhat decent looking, and weed-free. In the end, I'm always looking for how to get the best-looking lawn, with the least amount of effort.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

How Good Looking are People in Idaho?

Admittedly, this is not the kind of thing that I normally post about. After all beauty is so much more than skin deep. But alas, here we go.... So, how much outer beauty do Americans across the country think Idahoans have?. According to Ranker, "Think back - have you ever...
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Lottery
104.3 WOW Country

This College Was Named #1 Party School in the State of Idaho

Even though Idaho is one of the fastest growing states in the country, we’re not exactly the biggest state in the nation. In fact, according to the latest Census Data, Idaho is the 13th smallest state by population. With that in mind, it’s not a big surprise that there’s not a lot of competition when it comes to the title of “Top Party School” in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Bizarro & Fascinating Facts You Probably Don’t Know About Idaho

Legend has it Idaho is all potatoes and a couple of gemstones. But Idahoans know there's more to the story. Do we produce 1/3 of the nation's spuds? Bet your baked potato we do! To pull it off, our farmers work non-stop year-round to grow, harvest, and distribute more than 100 million hundredweight potatoes worldwide. Is Idaho home to 72 kinds of dazzling precious gemstones? Once again, yes.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Fascinating Sears Instant House Kits: Many Still Stand in Boise Today

Growing up, one of the best parts of the holiday season was the arrival of the Sears “Wishbook” on your front doorstep. When the big catalog showed up in August or September, you’d grab a big marker and start circling the things that you hoped Santa would bring you for Christmas. When you share those memories with your kids, they blink and look at you like you’re crazy. They’ve never known a time when they couldn’t log on to Amazon and easily add things to a wish list.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

8 Activities we do Every Day that Count as Exercise in Idaho

I love the thought of being in shape and having God-like muscles but I also hate the idea of needing to work out and exercise to get that type of physique. It seems like such a chore just getting to the point that you can work out by driving to a gym, getting dressed, and having the motivation to not just sit in a sauna once you get there.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

104.3 WOW Country

Boise, ID
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy