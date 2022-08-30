Read full article on original website
Related
Do You Think Boise is One of the Best Cities for Dating?
If you’re single and living in Boise, then I have great news for you… apparently Boise is a major hotspot for dating! Would you have guessed that? Yeah, me either. I mean not that it's bad for dating, but I just wasn't expecting it to be among the best.
Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic Nite Glow Surprise Drone Show
The Spirit of Boise has been bringing the beauty of hot air ballooning to the city for 31 years. This year an extra special surprise excited the city during the annual nite glow spectacular. After a 45 minute display of the hot air balloons lighting up the night, the crowd was surprised with an incredible drone show...
Buy a Beer & Get Free Breakfast at this Boise Tavern During Football Season
Boise loves breakfast just as much as it loves its beer! Buy a bottled beer, a brew on-tap, or a mixed drink at Suds Tavern during football season, and you'll get a hot and delicious breakfast on the house! Talk about a breakfast touchdown, right?. In a recent post on...
10 Boise Restaurants Distinguished as the Best Neighborhood Gems
While growth in the Treasure Valley comes with plenty of growing pains, most of us can agree that one of the positive things about it is the ever-expanding food scene in and around Boise!. Whether you’re craving pizza, burgers, seafood or fine dining, it’s easy to track down the top-rated...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Find Out Why September is the Month to Double Down on Supporting Local!
It’s the first day of September, and that means it’s time to double down on supporting local. It’s my opinion that we should always strive to support local, but why is it especially a big deal in the month of September? Because it’s officially Idaho Preferred Month!
Word Pronunciation Proof That Many True Idahoans do Have a Distinct Accent
When I think of accents from around the United States, I think of the Southern drawl of Texas, the Cajun, and deep south accents, or the drawn-out hard vowels in Boston. There are many more than that, but I don't usually think of Idaho as having an accent. Especially when compared to the mentioned locations, we're about as neutral as possible. Or are we?
Watch Over 40 Incredible Hot Air Balloons Lift Off During Boise’s Third Great Launch
If you made it to the final launch of this year's Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic, you were treated to a sight that few have seen in Boise before!. On Saturday night, hot air balloon fans in the Treasure Valley weren't quite sure this was going to happen. The evening before pilots were to be briefed on conditions for Sunday morning, organizers determined that there would be unfavorable pre-dawn winds on the launch field at Ann Morrison Park. For that reason, they let attendees know that there would be no Dawn Patrol launch, but they anticipated that winds would be favorable 25 minutes after the daylight launch was scheduled.
We’re Done Trying To Prove Our Love for Idaho
We promise to mind our French, but you'll have to pardon our rant if you choose to read beyond this sentence. Well, hello! You stayed! We imagine you're here for one of two reasons: you identified with the title or you despised it off the bat. Whatever your reasons are, we appreciate you giving us the floor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
14 Phrases Guaranteed to Immediately End a Bad First Date in Idaho
Dating can be difficult. That’s just the way it is. You have to spend time trying to decide if a stranger is going to be worth the time and effort it takes to make a relationship work. Sometimes it’s obvious that you are going to have a future with someone. Other times you might be in the middle of a date and realize you’d rather be anywhere else but with that person.
Lazy Man’s Guide to an Epic Idaho Lawn Even During a Drought
You can call me lazy but I’m not one of those crazy people who gets a thrill out of yard work. I don’t consider myself a slouch, but I can think of a million things I’d rather be doing than mowing my lawn. That said, I feel a sense of responsibility to my neighbors to have grass that’s at least somewhat decent looking, and weed-free. In the end, I'm always looking for how to get the best-looking lawn, with the least amount of effort.
WATCH: Idaho Jeep Seems To Defy Gravity On Uphill Climb
You've probably noticed when driving that it doesn't take much of a road tilt to feel like you are going to tip over. The guy in this video didn't get that memo and actually seems to defy gravity driving his Jeep up the side of a cliff. Check out the video and see for yourself.
How Good Looking are People in Idaho?
Admittedly, this is not the kind of thing that I normally post about. After all beauty is so much more than skin deep. But alas, here we go.... So, how much outer beauty do Americans across the country think Idahoans have?. According to Ranker, "Think back - have you ever...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This College Was Named #1 Party School in the State of Idaho
Even though Idaho is one of the fastest growing states in the country, we’re not exactly the biggest state in the nation. In fact, according to the latest Census Data, Idaho is the 13th smallest state by population. With that in mind, it’s not a big surprise that there’s not a lot of competition when it comes to the title of “Top Party School” in Idaho.
Bizarro & Fascinating Facts You Probably Don’t Know About Idaho
Legend has it Idaho is all potatoes and a couple of gemstones. But Idahoans know there's more to the story. Do we produce 1/3 of the nation's spuds? Bet your baked potato we do! To pull it off, our farmers work non-stop year-round to grow, harvest, and distribute more than 100 million hundredweight potatoes worldwide. Is Idaho home to 72 kinds of dazzling precious gemstones? Once again, yes.
Fascinating Sears Instant House Kits: Many Still Stand in Boise Today
Growing up, one of the best parts of the holiday season was the arrival of the Sears “Wishbook” on your front doorstep. When the big catalog showed up in August or September, you’d grab a big marker and start circling the things that you hoped Santa would bring you for Christmas. When you share those memories with your kids, they blink and look at you like you’re crazy. They’ve never known a time when they couldn’t log on to Amazon and easily add things to a wish list.
Idaho Sucks, Tell Your Friends – Song Aims to Keep Idaho Idaho
The Idaho housing market is finally starting to slow down. Regardless the secret is out on how great Idaho really is. So many have moved to the beautiful state over the last few years that it has been a hard adjustment for some locals and natives who feel that all of the newbies are changing Idaho and not in a good way.
8 Activities we do Every Day that Count as Exercise in Idaho
I love the thought of being in shape and having God-like muscles but I also hate the idea of needing to work out and exercise to get that type of physique. It seems like such a chore just getting to the point that you can work out by driving to a gym, getting dressed, and having the motivation to not just sit in a sauna once you get there.
Idaho Town Ranked “Coolest Small Town in Idaho” … Do You Agree?
Far & Wide recently updated their list of America's Coolest Small Towns by State — and you won’t believe what city they chose for Idaho. Of course, Boise is the coolest city (I’m not biased or anything). But Boise isn’t in the running for this because there’s...
Country Superstars Combine For One Epic Concert In Nampa
Getting closer to the end of 2022, more artists are announcing their tours for 2023. These country stars have decided to come together for an epic tour. One night they are going to be in Boise and you aren't going to want to miss it. Country Stars Touring Together 2023.
Three Breathtaking Idaho Wedding Venues Perfect For Winter Nuptials [PHOTOS]
Are you an Idaho bride or groom-to-be intrigued by, but anxious over, hosting a winter wedding? We're here with three reasons frosty nuptials rock and three Idaho wedding venues perfect for hosting your big "I do." 3 Reasons Winter Weddings Rock. 1. Affordability & Availability. According to Wedding Ideas, winter...
104.3 WOW Country
Boise, ID
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0