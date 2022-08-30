Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Orange Park woman faces charges for striking victim with lawnmower, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
News4Jax.com
Welcome Assistant Chief Meteorologist David Heckard to Jacksonville and News4JAX!
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We introduced the newest member of the News4JAX team to our 4 p.m. audience Friday. David Heckard is the new Assistant Chief Meteorologist, and he will join John, Richard, Mark and Danielle as a member of The Weather Authority team. David is AMS certified and got...
News4Jax.com
Ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrates opening of Jacksonville University College of Law
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday afternoon to celebrate the opening of the Jacksonville University College of Law. JU President Tim Cost, JU Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Christine Sapienza, Dean of the JU College of Law Nick Allard Esq., Vice Dean of the JU College of Law Margaret Dees Esq., and Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry were among those in attendance at the event, which took place at JU’s downtown campus on the 18th floor of the VyStar Tower.
New fast-casual restaurant coming to Middleburg
Clay County is getting a new bowl and smoothie restaurant. Rush Bowls will be located at 1330 Blanding Blvd. in Middleburg. Rush Bowls are described as “the perfect blend of all-natural fruits and veggies topped with delightfully crunchy, organic granola, a drizzle of honey, and your choice of fresh fruits and toppers. Packed with nutrients and fully customizable, Rush Bowls offer healthy, delicious alternatives to standard fast-casual fare.”
904happyhour.com
Vintage Market Days Comes to Jacksonville
SAVE THE DATE! VINTAGE MARKET DAYS COMING TO JACKSONVILLE DEC. 2-4 Antique dealers, vintage-inspired artisans + local artists will descend upon Clay County Fairgrounds. ST. AUGUSTINE, Florida (August 31, 2022) – Just in time for holiday shopping, Vintage Market Days Jacksonville will bring more than 120 unique, vintage-inspired vendors to one place – making gift-giving for everyone on your ‘Nice List’ a breeze. From homemade candles and home décor to vintage furniture, original artwork, clothing, and much more, the three-day event will be held Friday, December 2nd through Sunday, December 4th at Clay County Fairgrounds in Green Cove Springs, Florida.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thefamuanonline.com
Brown is at home in the kitchen
Nyla Brown is a culinary arts student who attends Keiser University. Brown, a Jacksonville native, comes from a family of seven. She is the eldest sister. She concluded that cooking is her niche and that it would be her moneymaker. She originally came to Tallahassee to attend Florida A&M University, but quickly realized that wasn’t her future.
News4Jax.com
FOP in Jacksonville endorses T.K. Waters for sheriff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) announced in a Facebook post Friday evening its endorsement for T.K. Waters for Jacksonville sheriff, stating that Waters is “the most qualified candidate to be the next sheriff.”. The police union said members voted over the past three days...
News4Jax.com
Pickup truck backs into Westside house
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pickup truck backed through the front wall and door of a house in the Westside’s Cedar Hills neighborhood on Friday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. People were at the home on Melvin Circle East at the time, but fortunately, they weren’t hurt,...
New building, same Trojan pride: Jacksonville high school expected to get major upgrade in 2025
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Without a doubt, the love Malcolm Sessions has for his high school alma mater runs deep. He graduated from Jean Ribault High School in 1979. Sessions prides himself knowing his school's rich history and the people who made the school what it is, nowadays. There's a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mayoral field gets more crowded, likely much more expensive
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The field is getting crowded in the Jacksonville mayoral race, with JAX Chamber CEO Daniel Davis jumping in. Davis joins with more cash on hand than any other candidate in the running, but none of the other top contenders seem all that deterred by Davis’ $4 million war chest.
Artemis I launch: Best places to watch from the Jacksonville area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — NASA again will attempt to launch its Artemis I moon rocket this weekend from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center, the agency announced Tuesday. According to WFTV, the new two-hour launch window opens at 2:17 p.m. EDT Saturday, five days after complications forced NASA to scrub the initial launch attempt Monday morning.
First Coast Foodies | This Jax Beach grocery store is so good, you'll be eating in the aisle
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Hey foodies!. Feel like being adventurous in a grocery store? Or are you just 'down' for some really good food?. This week First Coast Foodies is checking out a place that has tons of local food items and treats that you may not find anywhere else. That's in the grocery store section, but if you're not trying to shop you can sit in the restaurant area and order some food.
Clay County events scheduled for Labor Day weekend
Labor Day weekend is the final three-day holiday weekend to end the summer. Check out some of the events to look out for in Clay County this weekend. The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band performs at Thrasher-Horne Center. The show is at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $39.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
residentnews.net
Local Folks: The Anderson Family
For the Rev. Mark Anderson, his new position as Subdean at St. John’s Cathedral feels like coming home. Anderson grew up in Jacksonville and graduated from Bolles in 2006. While he enjoyed the academic rigor and the athletic challenges, he refers to his experience as a bubble. He was surrounded almost exclusively by friends from privileged backgrounds. The greatest exception to this bubble was his experience at a downtown church, St. John’s Cathedral, where his family worshipped. There Anderson developed friendships and relationships with people from diverse backgrounds and experiences.
Jacksonville Daily Record
City issues permit to build-out Scramblers in Deerwood Village Mall
Scramblers is building-out in Deerwood Village Mall now that the city issued a permit to renovate space in the Deerwood/Baymeadows area for one of the company’s first area restaurants. The city issued a permit Aug. 30 for Skyline Construction Inc. to renovate a 3,318-square-foot space at 9940 Old Baymeadows...
News4Jax.com
Creekside gets game day excitement started early ahead of matchup against Nease
ST. JOHNS, Fla. – It’s Week 2 of Football Friday. Our game of the week features a rivalry matchup: Creekside High School hosting Nease High School. Creekside got the game day excitement started early, and the energy was high. The home of the Knights was rocking, with football...
News4Jax.com
Photo gallery: Nease visits Creekside in Football Friday Game of the Week
ST. JOHNS, Fla. – Creekside handled Nease 62-41 in the News4JAX Football Friday Game of the Week. Photograpger Kevin Nguyen captured the game in photos. Take a look at Nguyen’s photo gallery from the game. Click on the main image and scroll through the photos from the game.
Edward Waters University touts increased enrollment
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Leadership at Edward Waters University in Jacksonville says its enrollment has increased for the third consecutive year with nearly 1,200 students. According to information released by the university, this is the highest enrollment the institution has seen in nearly 20 years. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
Who are the candidates running for Jacksonville sheriff?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County voters have a big decision coming up -- who will become the next sheriff?. That person will lead an agency of more than 3,000 employees with a $550 million budget. Action News Jax has highlighted the two remaining candidates running for sheriff. In the...
News4Jax.com
Game of the Week: Creekside lights up Nease in St. Johns County showdown
ST. JOHNS, Fla. – By the time his game was nearing the end, Creekside’s Nicky Williams didn’t need the short fields his defense and special teams had been providing. The junior running back showed he could peel off long runs as well as get the tough short yards.
Jacksonville Daily Record
The Dolly Llama dessert shop sets Sept. 10 grand opening
The Dolly Llama, a dessert shop featuring waffles and ice cream, will hold its Ponte Vedra Beach grand opening Sept. 10. The shop, in Tournament Plaza at 830 Florida A1A N., No. 16, will open at 2 p.m. with the first 100 guests receiving a Dolly Llama T-shirt and other items, the company announced in a news release.
Comments / 0