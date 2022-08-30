JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Hey foodies!. Feel like being adventurous in a grocery store? Or are you just 'down' for some really good food?. This week First Coast Foodies is checking out a place that has tons of local food items and treats that you may not find anywhere else. That's in the grocery store section, but if you're not trying to shop you can sit in the restaurant area and order some food.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO