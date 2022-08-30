ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’: What We Know About the Movie So Far

By Samantha Nungesser
 3 days ago
Our first preview of the totally accurate and completely unexaggerated biopic, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, is making waves for its retelling of the satirical musician’s early life and rise to fame.

Best known for his accordion skills, Weird Al gained notoriety with his pop culture parodies, earning him five Grammy Awards since first coming into the public eye in the late ’70s. As stated in the logline, the movie, which is written by Weird Al and director Eric Appel, follows “the greatest musician of our time” from his “conventional upbringing where playing to accordion was a sin,” leading him to rebel and fulfill his dream of changing words to popular songs. He’s described as an “instant success” and a “sex symbol,” who gets involved with a certain Queen of Pop in a “romance that nearly destroys him.”

Now that we’ve gotten all of that out of the way, here’s everything you need to know about Weird: The Al Yankovic Story:

Who is in the cast of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story?

Harry Potter alum Daniel Radcliffe is stepping into the goofy role of Al Yankovic, alongside Evan Rachel Wood’s Madonna. Meanwhile, the movie also features Rainn Wilson (The Office) as famous radio broadcaster Dr. Demento, Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) as Oprah Winfrey, Julianne Nicholson as Weird Al’s mother, and Toby Huss as his father.

Is there a trailer for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story?

The trailer for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story just came out Monday (Aug. 29), giving a brief overview of what’s to come for this satirical biopic. Featuring Radcliffe as the central subject, the trailer even shows the detrimental relationship between Weird Al and Madonna, something that never actually happened. But, leave it to the King of Parody to spoof even his own life. Check out the trailer above.

When does Weird: The Al Yankovic Story premiere?

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story hits The Roku Channel on Nov. 4, just in time to ring in the colder season.

