Santa Monica, CA

Silver Alert issued for missing man in Santa Monica

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Aug. 30 AM Edition) 02:17

A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday for a 61-year-old man who was last seen in Santa Monica.

Patrick Barris was last seen around 2:10 p.m. Monday at 21st Street and Arizona Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Santa Monica Police Department.

Barris is described as a Black man who is  6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 190 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and is believed to be on foot.

He was seen wearing a dark shirt, a khaki vest and khaki pants.

Anyone who has seen Barris or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call 911.

The Silver Alert program was established by the CHP to issue and coordinate alerts involving the unexplained or suspicious disappearance of elderly, developmentally disable or cognitively impaired individuals.

