Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following persons recently applied for marriage licenses at Allen County Probate Court:. Joshua Bowers and Andrea Croft, both of Lima; Michael Epley and Courtney Roeder, both of Lima; Eric Clark and Jodie Doner, both of Delphos; Dylan Shaffer and Alexandra Lammers, both of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Tanner Mayer and Danielle Schramm, both of Elida; Clyde Yoder and Samantha Fruchey, both of Bluffton; Brandon Howard and Kiara Sauer, both of Lima; Michael Peitz and Kayla Von Seggern, both of Lima; William Haehn and Lisa Dickman, both of Delphos; Ellis Lloyd of Elida and Kelli Sorrell of Marion; Shawn Brinkman and Jennifer Stacy, both of Elida; Charles Arrick Jr. and Tamesha Finch, both of Lima; Theodore Gates and Myranda Schmidt, both of Lima; Maxwell Stout and Kaitlynn Ringo, both of Delphos; Kolton Keith of Alger and Kaylee Williams of Lima; James Schwartz and Alysa Wireman, both of Lima; Andrew Stevens and Cora Kielsmeier, both of Lima; Nickoli Sackinger and Ashlynn Veira, both of Lima; Brandon Fitch and Shelby Freytag, both of Lima; Chad Rode and Genevene Ramirez, both of Delphos; Kendervor Robinson Sr. and Angela Mize, both of Lima; Nathan Beggs and Scoutt Long, both of Delphos; Noah Tenney and Lauryn Barry, both of Lima; Lucas Kilgore and Jessica Lybarger, both of Lima; and Dustin Greer and Mallary Carney, both of Bluffton.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records
Mark K. Hester, 38, of 225 S Woodlawn Ave, Lima, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $500 fine. Allante R. Johnson, 31, of 1340 Reservoir Rd, Lima, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 90 days jail. 70 days suspended. $600 fine. Cameron D. Stalnaker, 33, of...
hometownstations.com
It's a shopaholic's paradise at the Allen County Fairgrounds as Max's Trader Days is underway
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Labor Day weekend is known for family cookouts and camping, but for Lima, it's all about a weekend of shopping at the fairgrounds. Nathan Kitchens checks out what makes it so popular. The Allen County Fairgrounds are packed for the second weekend in a row,...
Lima News
Early bow, gun seasons set in area DSA
As late summer rolls into Labor Day weekend, traditional early hunting seasons often have a feeling of sneaking up on us. Squirrel, dove, rail, snipe and gallinule began Thursday and Canada geese and teal (blue-winged, green-winged and cinnamon) begin the early waterfowl season Saturday. There is one new season in...
hometownstations.com
2022 Lima Labor Day Parade has been canceled
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Unfortunately, there will not be a Labor Day Parade in Lima this year. The parade has been historically organized by the West Central Ohio Labor Council. Local labor officials tell Your Hometown Stations that the council announced that the parade is canceled for this year. They hope that it will be back on Labor Day in 2023.
hometownstations.com
Crime Victim Services of Allen and Putnam Counties honor Vicenta Velasquez with portrait dedication
(WLIO) - Crime Victim Services of Allen and Putnam Counties take time to honor a woman whose life was dedicated to helping others. Sartaj Singh has her story. The Elder Victim Ministry at Crime Victim Services commissioned a portrait series to reflect the full range of the elderly population in our area and one of the names that came to mind to be featured was Putnam County resident, the late Vicenta "Cindy" Velasquez.
City of Lima launches housing repair programs
LIMA — The City of Lima has launched two new programs to aid in housing development and revitalization. The Better Together Program is a forgivable loan program to assist homeowners to make repairs needed for health, safety and property maintenance. The loan will assist in repairs up to $35,000. In order to be eligible for the program, homeowners must have a household income of less than 80% of the Area Median Income. For example, a family of four must receive no more than $53,400 in yearly income.
hometownstations.com
OG students get a Q&A session with visitors from Glandorf, Germany
GLANDORF, OH (WLIO) - The German students at Ottawa-Glandorf got to learn more about the country they are learning the language of, thanks to some visitors from Glandorf, Germany. Around 40 residents of Glandorf, Germany, took part in a question-and-answer session with the students of the Ottawa-Glandorf German class at...
Lima News
Real Wheels: First car bought with lunch money
KALIDA — For Mike and Melanie Rigsby, the choice was an easy one. “We skipped lunch in high school and instead used our lunch money to help buy a 1947 Ford Club Coupe,” Mike Rigsby said. They still have that vehicle today. It is one of 11 classic...
hometownstations.com
Ohio business leaders hold roundtable discussion in Lima to improve industry
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Business leaders throughout the state of Ohio gathered in Lima in order to talk with local businesses on areas that the industry can improve in. Key topics discussed at the roundtable include inflation, employee retention, workforce development, and health insurance.
Lima News
Putnam County court records
Jeffrey T. Stocklin, 40, Lima, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a misdemeanor. He faces up to six months in jail and $1,000 in fines. Bond was continued while a presentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 1 p.m. Oct. 6. Aug. 24. Nicholas J. Gerding, Sr., 59, Glandorf, was...
hometownstations.com
Ohio State Lima getting students involved in specialized research
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Students at Ohio State Lima are ready to join professors in specialized research. Students on campus learned more about how being involved in research projects can help them in their academic careers, as well as in their life post-graduation. Professors shared ways that they can use these research opportunities to better their area of study, while also getting to know faculty and staff on a personal level.
westbendnews.net
Paulding High School Class of 1949
Paulding High School Class of 1949 held their 73rd anniversary reunion on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Vagabond Village, Cecil, OH. Five graduates along with several spouses and family members. Pictured left to right are: Coe Gordon, Paulding; Kenneth Woodring, Winfield, KS: Carl Thompson, Fairview Hts. IL; Ben Manz, Paulding; Robert Whirrett, Noblesville, IN. The 74th anniversary reunion is scheduled for Saturday, June 24, 2023, location to be announced later.
hometownstations.com
Organizers hope the public comes out in support of this year's Lima Heart Walk
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - You are invited to boost your heart and mental health while helping others at this year's Lima Heart Walk. Organizers are hoping that individuals who are dealing with heart disease, survivors, family, and friends participate in raising money that could save lives. This year's walk will be at the Allen County Fairgrounds with a one-mile course with the challenge of seeing how many laps you can do. The money raised will go to help with research and education.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Richwood Independent Fair Thursday's Schedule
1 – 2 p.m. Jr. Fair Premium Vouchers Cashed. 2 – 3 p.m. Antique Machinery in Operation – Antique Area. 5:00 p.m. Jr. Fair Swine Show, Arena, Showmanship followed by Market Classes. 7:00 p.m. Rodeo.
hometownstations.com
Allen County Public Health offers vaccine clinic for students
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Students who were behind on their vaccines had a chance to get all caught up at Allen County Public Health. The organization held a vaccine clinic offering a variety of vaccines that schools require before the official calendar year starts. Allen County Public Health offered the COVID-19 vaccine as well to students. Organizers state that this is a great opportunity to ensure that students are safe and healthy as they return to school.
hometownstations.com
Resource fair held at BrightView for Overdose Awareness Day
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It is a disease that many don't want to talk about or even acknowledge. Some may believe it's a choice you can just say no to. But health providers say addiction is more than a yes or no option. Today is Overdose Awareness Day and dozens...
hometownstations.com
Mercy Health – St. Rita's raises awareness for Suicide Awareness Month
9/1/22 Press Release from Mercy Health-St. Rita's: (Lima, OH) – In the first six months of 2022, Mercy Health – St. Rita’s has seen an above average of 14 suicide attempts per month, which is on pace to pass any yearly total since 2017. With September being Suicide Awareness Month, Mercy Health – St. Rita’s is reminding the community to take time to listen and reach out for help.
Ada Herald
'Tilting at (Non-Existent) Windmills'
In the last edition of the Herald, with one of my submissions, there was, oh, a bit of a mistake – to be as transparent as possible. And as a preface, I’ve been a reporter in the village for some three years now, and I would like to think that I’m up on “…all things Ada.”
hometownstations.com
Allen Co. Commissioners look into using ARPA dollars to improve efficiency of county business
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Allen County commissioners are continuing to prioritize projects that can be funded with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars. The county received a little more than 19-million dollars in ARPA funds. They have contracted with a firm that specializes in what the American Rescue dollars can be used for. The county already approving projects such as scanning of documents in several departments, partitions being installed, and COVID test kits purchased for county employees. They are now looking into the possibility of using ARPA dollars to improve the efficiency of doing county business.
