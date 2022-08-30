Read full article on original website
KSB
1d ago
Exactly! I have three dachshunds and they are just like that when they know my son is coming to visit
pethelpful.com
Dog's Reaction to Realizing the Cat Is Sitting Right Next To Her Is Just the Best
No matter how much you finesse the situation, sometimes your pets just don't get along. Just like these two pets on TikTok, who presumably don't enjoy spending time together. As their owner (@thebossyaussies) from Northern California showed in a video later shared online, their Australian Shepherd is absolutely terrified of their cat. And she was definitely not afraid to show it.
pethelpful.com
Dog's Annoyed Reaction to Being Forced to Leave Her Grandparents' House Is Priceless
When we were kids, visits to our grandma and grandpa's house are always the best. It would be a full day of fun, and we were finally free from the nagging of our parents for a couple hours. Apparently, dogs feel the same way about spending the day at their grandparents' house, and one Golden Retriever is proving it.
pethelpful.com
Labrador's Reaction to Learning He's Going to Grandma and Grandpa's Is As Good As It Gets
All children, whether of the dog or human variety, love to visit their grandparents. It's an exciting day full of treats, belly rubs, walks, and naps without your nagging parents. This Labrador pup is no exception. When Sully found out he would be visiting Grandma and Grandpa, his mom had...
Dog's 'Flabbergasted' Reaction to Owner Petting Cat Has Viewers in Stitches
Footage of a dog's jealous reaction to seeing a cat come over to her owner for a cuddle is proving all too relatable for pet owners online. A clip of Sam the German Shepherd's "flabbergasted" response to the feline was posted to TikTok by user thatshepherdsam. At the time of writing, the clip had garnered over 1.2 million views with many commenting on how they have experienced something similar with their dogs.
pethelpful.com
Dog Suddenly Refuses to Leave Toddler's Side at Night and Mom Is Totally Creeped Out
When it comes to the paranormal, they say that kids and animals can see things that most adults can't. Now, we've never been one for conspiracy theories, but even we have to admit a recent trending video on TikTok has us second guessing ourselves. The footage, later shared by creator @gandaspace, shows one pup acting totally differently than she normally does. And his owner is wondering if there might be more to the bizarre incident than there seems.
Chihuahua Goes Viral With Her Comical Version of 'Playing Dead' With Owner
Mila the Chihuahua has been entertaining people online with her unusual tricks, including an unique version of 'play dead'.
Toddler's Wild Reaction to Being Bitten By Cousin Has People in Stitches
One viewer felt the toddler, named Aiden, "took all he could" with another concluding: "he's been watching too much WWE."
dailyphew.com
A Bat-Dog With Special Needs Is Taking Over The Instagram
Say hello to Tucker, a rescue pup with a smile that makes him look more like a bat than a pooch! This 3-year-old albino Chihuahua-miniature Pinscher suffers from a disease known as MPS VI (mucopolysaccharidoses). The illness causes deformities and a host of medical problems. This means the doggie is...
Gorilla Terrifies Zoo Visitor With 'Smooth' Entrance In Hilarious Video
One viewer called it ""the smoothest thing I've ever seen" while another was convinced He's done that before."
'Seen It All': Cat Caught Dragging Bed Through House to Nap With Dogs
TikTok users described the clip as "too cute."
I was sick of nosy neighbours so played a trick on them with mannequins & it definitely gave them something to stare at
A MUM sick of her 'nosy neighbours always spying on her' decided to give them something to stare at. Tammy Zuniga, from Michigan, US, erected some very eye-popping mannequins in her garden. Tammy claims her curtain-twitching locals would 'make her blood boil' with complaints about her painting in her garage...
Most 'Dramatic Dog' Throws a Tantrum As Vet Puts Him on Diet in Funny Video
"He is literally the most dramatic dog I've ever met and it's hilarious," said the now-viral dog's owner.
Slate
My Brother Says I’m Not “Allowed” to Have Kids Because I Have to Care For His
Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I’m a first-generation American, but my parents come from a culture that prioritizes sons and expects daughters to care for their parents in old age. Throughout my childhood, my parents made it clear that my brother was preferred, and my brother bullied me and encouraged his friends to also. He currently lives near our parents and they provide child care when he has custody. He’s very interconnected with them, while I live an hour away and keep them all at arm’s length. Since they prefer to communicate through him rather than directly, this is easy.
‘The Family Chantel’ Star Chantel Everett’s Plastic Surgery Transformation: Photos Then And Now
Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) first appeared on TV screens at 25 years old when she and her estranged husband, Pedro Jimeno, were first starting their relationship on 90 Day Fiancé. The Atlanta, Georgia, native’s family drama with her husband’s relatives earned the couple spots on seasons 2, 3 and 4 of Happily Ever After? and even their own spinoff in 2019, The Family Chantel.
“I didn't want to bring her with me, but what was I supposed to do?” Wife heartbroken after overhearing husband's words
Is it right to exclude one’s wife from family vacations?. Vacations are great opportunities for family members to bond and create memories. Also, those who go on family vacations tend to be more return relaxed and happier.
pethelpful.com
Dogs' Magical Way of Getting Baby to Stop Crying Is Just Priceless
There are plenty of tricks parents can use to help stop their crying baby. One might rock them back to sleep or others might go on a walk in a stroller. Some very exhausted parents might even load the baby up in a car and go for a drive. The movement apparently soothes a crying baby. But based on this video from TikTok user @wolfyjohnthomas, none of those tricks come even close to what happened in this house.
pethelpful.com
Dog Who Refuses to Eat Without Saying the Blessing Is Totally Heaven-Sent
We all have our rituals. But it's always funny to see how much our pets are really paying attention to what we do. Like one Yellow Lab on TikTok, who had people swooning in the comments for a video where he refused to eat his dinner until after he'd said his prayers.
'You might think this is disgusting!' Fearne Cotton reveals she lets her children eat dinner in front of the TV because it 'makes life so much easier'
Fearne Cotton has revealed she lets her children eat dinner in front of the TV rather than at the dining table. The presenter, 40, who shares son Rex, nine, and daughter Honey, six, with husband Jesse Wood, 45, admitted the parenting move 'makes her life so much easier'. She told...
A Brother Asked His Sister and Her Baby to Leave a Fancy Dinner & His Reasoning Actually Makes Sense
On the surface, kicking your breastfeeding sister out of a restaurant sounds awful. But hear this Reddit user out. He took to the “AITA” forum to share his story, and there are so many people who took his side in this situation. The user explained that he had planned to purpose to his girlfriend Jessy during a family dinner at a Michelin-star restaurant. The spot, he said, is very high end, has a strict dress code, and doesn’t allow children under 14. He made the booking 10 months in advance and put his credit card down for 12 people. In the...
I’m a bridesmaid & I asked the bride to stop one annoying thing weeks before the wedding – her response left me stunned
A BRIDESMAID has shared a request that she made of the bride and the shocking reaction she got weeks before the wedding. The frustrated friend took to Reddit to explain how she called the bride out for being slow to book things and leaving mundane tasks for the bridal party.
