Bizarro & Fascinating Facts You Probably Don’t Know About Idaho
Legend has it Idaho is all potatoes and a couple of gemstones. But Idahoans know there's more to the story. Do we produce 1/3 of the nation's spuds? Bet your baked potato we do! To pull it off, our farmers work non-stop year-round to grow, harvest, and distribute more than 100 million hundredweight potatoes worldwide. Is Idaho home to 72 kinds of dazzling precious gemstones? Once again, yes.
We’re Done Trying To Prove Our Love for Idaho
We promise to mind our French, but you'll have to pardon our rant if you choose to read beyond this sentence. Well, hello! You stayed! We imagine you're here for one of two reasons: you identified with the title or you despised it off the bat. Whatever your reasons are, we appreciate you giving us the floor.
Watch Over 40 Incredible Hot Air Balloons Lift Off During Boise’s Third Great Launch
If you made it to the final launch of this year's Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic, you were treated to a sight that few have seen in Boise before!. On Saturday night, hot air balloon fans in the Treasure Valley weren't quite sure this was going to happen. The evening before pilots were to be briefed on conditions for Sunday morning, organizers determined that there would be unfavorable pre-dawn winds on the launch field at Ann Morrison Park. For that reason, they let attendees know that there would be no Dawn Patrol launch, but they anticipated that winds would be favorable 25 minutes after the daylight launch was scheduled.
Word Pronunciation Proof That Many True Idahoans do Have a Distinct Accent
When I think of accents from around the United States, I think of the Southern drawl of Texas, the Cajun, and deep south accents, or the drawn-out hard vowels in Boston. There are many more than that, but I don't usually think of Idaho as having an accent. Especially when compared to the mentioned locations, we're about as neutral as possible. Or are we?
14 Phrases Guaranteed to Immediately End a Bad First Date in Idaho
Dating can be difficult. That’s just the way it is. You have to spend time trying to decide if a stranger is going to be worth the time and effort it takes to make a relationship work. Sometimes it’s obvious that you are going to have a future with someone. Other times you might be in the middle of a date and realize you’d rather be anywhere else but with that person.
How Good Looking are People in Idaho?
Admittedly, this is not the kind of thing that I normally post about. After all beauty is so much more than skin deep. But alas, here we go.... So, how much outer beauty do Americans across the country think Idahoans have?. According to Ranker, "Think back - have you ever...
Lazy Man’s Guide to an Epic Idaho Lawn Even During a Drought
You can call me lazy but I’m not one of those crazy people who gets a thrill out of yard work. I don’t consider myself a slouch, but I can think of a million things I’d rather be doing than mowing my lawn. That said, I feel a sense of responsibility to my neighbors to have grass that’s at least somewhat decent looking, and weed-free. In the end, I'm always looking for how to get the best-looking lawn, with the least amount of effort.
See Video Evidence You Never Want To Encounter An Idaho Wolverine
Wolverines are hard to catch on camera, they are elusive creatures. There are some that live in Idaho and we have video evidence that you definitely do not want to encounter a wild wolverine firsthand and up close and personal. Let me start by saying that this has a happy...
8 Activities we do Every Day that Count as Exercise in Idaho
I love the thought of being in shape and having God-like muscles but I also hate the idea of needing to work out and exercise to get that type of physique. It seems like such a chore just getting to the point that you can work out by driving to a gym, getting dressed, and having the motivation to not just sit in a sauna once you get there.
Quiet Quitting in Idaho: A Fleeting Trend or Here to Stay?
Quiet quitting is a new trend impacting businesses and hiring practices across the United States and Idaho is no exception. This type of quitting refers to when an employee doesn't leave their job, but shows up for work and does what is expected of them within the confines of their duties, and nothing more. The notion of going above and beyond seems to be waning in the face of a labor shortage and perhaps an adjustment of life priorities. So, what's the deal? Are people just lazy or have they reprioritized their lives and put their extra energy into things they consider more deserving of their time?
We Knew Washington Was Weird, But Not THIS Weird
From Idaho to Utah, California to Wyoming, the Pacific Northwest is a hamlet of bizarre laws, customs, and quirks. Need some examples? We thought you'd never ask!. Extra cheese all day, please, but hold the onions after dark! Tamarack, Idaho, says it's illegal to buy onions after sunset without a permit. We've heard Utah has a pretty dry sense of humor, but this law is no laughing matter to those of us who imbibe! You can only purchase two liters of hootch a time in Utah. And Cali's no slouch when it comes to whacky laws of its own. Carmel, a city in the Garden State, outlawed women from wearing high heels! As for Wyoming, aka Idaho's crazy aunt, it's illegal to make whoopie in a freezer.
Why and How Living in Idaho is Saving People Money in the Long Term
School is back in session, and college students have started a new semester in their education. Going to college is some of the best times in someone's life. You get to be on your own for the first time, study what you are interested in, prepare for your career, and experience all that college has to offer outside of class. It can be the best four years, six years, or however long it takes you to get through years of your life. Many of us have fond memories of college, but sadly it ends quicker than we realize and life begins as an adult and professional. While college fades into a memory and a thing of the past, not everything stays in the past. School debt follows many of us for years, decades, or the rest of our life. When it comes to school debt, which states have the most student debt, and which have the lowest?
Why Idaho’s Favorite Fast Food Burger Restaurant Is a Total Joke
You don’t try to make a habit of eating fast food, but sometimes the day doesn’t just play out the way you thought it would. A last-minute meeting popped up at work and kept you in the office longer than you had planned. You want to get food on the table for the family as quickly as possible, so you hit a drive-through. No time for a proper sit-down meal between commitments? Grab a value meal. You discover that the food you were planning to make for dinner has gone bad. Fast food is so much easier than grocery shopping for new ingredients!
Three Breathtaking Idaho Wedding Venues Perfect For Winter Nuptials [PHOTOS]
Are you an Idaho bride or groom-to-be intrigued by, but anxious over, hosting a winter wedding? We're here with three reasons frosty nuptials rock and three Idaho wedding venues perfect for hosting your big "I do." 3 Reasons Winter Weddings Rock. 1. Affordability & Availability. According to Wedding Ideas, winter...
Watch: What Happens When a Coyote Sneaks up on Baby Bear North of Idaho?
It has been well stated, that when you visit national parks, you are in the home of the creatures that live there, and not the other way around. It is not a zoo that you go to and feed the animals or try to pet. These are wild animals that are very dangerous and will attack when provoked or they feel threatened. It is also well stated, to keep your cameras handy, because there are times when you witness amazing encounters, such as a bison stampede, a moose chasing a bear, or even a baby bison getting a case of the zoomies. While there are amazing occurrences in nature with animals, and also some dangerous ones, we continue to enjoy watching these animals and exploring these parks. We are not the only ones, that can often get too close to these animals, as one video caught, sometimes the animals in these national parks can get too close to each other.
This College Was Named #1 Party School in the State of Idaho
Even though Idaho is one of the fastest growing states in the country, we’re not exactly the biggest state in the nation. In fact, according to the latest Census Data, Idaho is the 13th smallest state by population. With that in mind, it’s not a big surprise that there’s not a lot of competition when it comes to the title of “Top Party School” in Idaho.
Idaho Law Enforcement Ramping Up Traffic Patrol This Weekend
Many assume that Labor Day is the end of summer each year but here in the Treasure Valley, it seems like we're still in the thick of things. The temperatures are not cooling off and there are plenty of parties and social events going on all over town. With so...
At Least 14 Fires Burning In Idaho, One As Large As 100 Thousand Acres
There are some pretty substantial fires burning in Idaho right now. Some have very little containment or control. Others are expected to burn well into October. The Moose Fire is nearly 100 thousand acres. At Least 14 Fires Burning In Idaho. According to the Idaho Fire Map that gets updated...
Are Babysitter Salaries Really on the Decline in Idaho?
As a parent, I can appreciate the value that a babysitter or a nanny brings to a household. It allows you to make much-needed time for yourself or for yourself and your significant other while also ensuring your kids have someone to take care of them. The entire process of...
Idahoans Reacts To Special Session Education Funding Bill
This week, the Idaho Legislature completed its short mission by passing a massive spending bill to send over 400 million dollars to fund Idaho schools. Although, as we've reported, school funding has increased by over forty-one percent in the last two years. Schools have over a billion dollars in reserve funds.
